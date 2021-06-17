After months of virtual royal engagements amid the pandemic, it’s safe to say that the Duchess of Cambridge has well and truly mastered the art of dressing for Zoom calls.

From the LK Bennett outfit she wore to host a school assembly to the M&S dress she chose for Bingo calling, Kate’s virtual wardrobe is just as covetable as the one she sported before Covid.

The duchess’s ability to make clothes sell out has been a phenomenon for years and the latest item to be captivated by the so-called “Kate Effect” is yet another high street buy.

In November, the royal wore an elegant cardigan from Boden, which she chose in a flattering shade of frosty blue.

Kate wore the cosy knit to speak via video call to nurse Johannah Churchill. Her portrait photo, capturing her colleague setting up a Covid clinic in London, was recreated as a mural in Manchester as part of the duchess’s “Hold Still” photography exhibition.

Unsurprisingly, the cardigan swiftly sold out shortly after Kate wore the design, but just weeks later it was back in stock for pre-order – before promptly selling out again.

But, it’s good news for Cambridge fashion fans because Kate’s blue knit is available to buy once more and in a host of new shades. However, owing to its popularity, you’re going to have to be quick if you want to snap one up.

Read on to find out where to buy Kate’s exact knit or, in the likely event that it sells out, we’ve picked five similar styles you can shop now.

Boden abercorn scallop cardigan: £75, Boden.co.uk

The very cardigan worn by Kate, this pretty pale blue knit is a great all-rounder for any occasion. With its on-trend scalloped detailing, it’s an elevated take on the traditional cardi and would look great paired with everything from denim jeans to a ditsy floral dress come spring.

Made from a luxurious blend of merino wool and cotton, the scallop cardigan is designed to feel lightweight yet warm, making it the perfect piece for adding a layer on chilly days. The knit is available from sizes 6 to 22 and also comes in a variety of other shades, from bright pink and grey to navy blue.

New Look ribbed cardigan and cami set: £15.99, Newlook.com

Update your layering options with this two-piece set that includes a knitted camisole top and ribbed cardigan. A look that was popularised by actor Katie Holmes after she stepped out wearing a matching knitted bra and cardi, this co-ord is ideal for transitioning between seasons.

The beauty of this set is that you can create a multitude of looks, depending on whether you choose to wear them together or mix them with existing pieces in your wardrobe. It comes in sizes 6 to 18 and, while we recommend this blue colour if you’re looking to emulate Kate’s style, it can be picked up in other shades, such as lilac, beige and black.

M&S crew neck cardigan: £17.50, Marksandspencer.com

Versatile knitwear is a staple of any well-edited wardrobe and this women’s cardigan is super-easy to pair with all manner of outfits. Made in a new and improved knit that looks wonderfully soft, this crew neck cardi has been designed with elegant shell button detailing, which gives it a feminine finish.

It is available in an impressive array of sizes, from 6 to 24, and if this shade of blue doesn’t quite take your fancy there are plenty of other colours to choose from, including berry red, emerald green and mustard yellow. Wear yours over a printed tee or underneath an oversized trench coat.

Monki ribbed cardigan: £30, Monki.com

The perfect layer for throwing on when you’re feeling a little chilly, this cardigan is made from a soft cotton blend with a chunky ribbed knit. It has a V-neck, three tortoiseshell buttons and while the body is wide, it is cut slightly cropped for a flattering finish. With its on-trend relaxed fit, this would make a classic but contemporary addition to your winter wardrobe.

It is available in sizes XXS to XL (UK 4 to 20) and comes in 13 different shades, including pistachio green, peach and classic black. Style it solo with jeans or layer it over a classic white T-shirt and leave the buttons undone.

Warehouse pretty stich stripe cardi: £11, Warehousefashion.com

Layer up in this cosy cardigan, which strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. It’s deigned with a fitted silhouette, puffed shoulders and iridescent buttons and features pretty cut-out stripe detailing across the body and sleeves.

Available in sizes XS to L (UK 6 to 18) it comes in pale blue or grey and would make for the perfect piece to layer up over midi skirts or teamed with your favourite jeans and trainers for a cool, laid-back look.

If you prefer a boxier fit, this cardigan should be your go-to choice. Made in a soft rib knit containing some wool, it has a relaxed silhouette with a V-neck and three large buttons down the front. It also has trendy dropped shoulders which add to the laidback look, long sleeves and ribbing at the cuffs and hem.

As well as this light blue shade, it is also available in green and beige marl, and comes in sizes XS to XXL (UK 6 to 24). Wear yours with everything from a satin camisole and jeans to shorts and sandals on breezy spring days.

For more style inspiration, read our guide to the best online vintage stores

