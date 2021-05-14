The Duchess of Cambridge has become a source of style inspiration for many ever since she joined the royal family, and her latest choice of accessory has proved no exception.

On Thursday, Kate looked as chic as ever as she stepped out for her latest engagement with Prince William in Wolverhampton.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the couple visited three local organisations that support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

For the trip, the duchess wore a navy blouse with white polka dots by Tory Burch, paired with a coordinating blue coat from Catherine Walker, wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw and a sleek Smythson clutch bag.

But, it was Kate’s choice of jewellery that really caught the eye of fashion fans.

Read more:

To complete her outfit, the royal selected a pair of gold hoop earrings with detachable pearl charms from British designer Freya Rose.

And, while many of the items in Kate’s jewellery box come with luxury price tags, these earrings are surprisingly affordable, at £95.

The only catch is that the earrings are currently only available to pre-order, no doubt because of the renowned “Kate effect” that sees many of the pieces she wears sell out within hours of her wearing them.

(PA)

If you’re willing to wait, we’ve tracked down the duchess’s earrings so you can place your pre-order.

But, if you’re eager to copy the royal’s look without delay, we’ve also found some similar styles that you can buy right now.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Freya Rose London mini hoops with detachable pearls: £95, Freyarose.com

(Freya Rose London)

If you’re looking to upgrade your jewellery collection with a piece of royal-approved bling, look no further than Freya Rose London’s mini hoops.

The 19ct gold-plated silver earrings are handmade, so you can be assured that each pair has been crafted to the finest standards. A sleek style that can be tailored to suit any occasion, the earrings can be worn as plain gold hoops or you can add a collection of five freshwater pearls to each one for a more statement look.

A great day-to-night pair, these hoops are playfully versatile and promise to breathe new life into any look.

Pre-order now

M&S brushed metal pearl effect hoop earrings: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a pair of pearl earrings like Kate’s, consider these gold hoops from high street stalwart M&S.

Designed with an oval-shaped hoop, the earrings are made from brushed metal and feature five pearl-effect charms on each one. Unlike the duchess’s pair, this option also comes with colourful beads in red, yellow and blue, making them a fun option for summer soirées.

The earrings are part of M&S’s “skin kind” jewellery range, which the retailer says goes beyond normal hypoallergenic standards.

Buy now

Lucinda Ella tiny pearl hoops: £19.50, Etsy.com

(Lucinda Ella)

This pair of gold hoops are guaranteed to make a statement. Handmade by small British jewellery brand Lucinda Ella, the earrings measure 15mm, are gold plated and come decorated with wire wrap for a unique look.

Just like Kate’s pair, they also feature a series of tiny freshwater pearls, however these ones aren’t detachable. If you fancy something a little different, the brand also sells the earrings with other gems including turquoise, malachite, onyx and lapis lazuli.

Buy now

Freshwater pearl hoops: £65, Ammelondon.com

(Amme London)

If you’re after a more minimalist pair, we recommend investing in Amme London’s thick hoops.

Available in sterling silver or plated with 9ct gold, the earrings come with a single freshwater pearl charm that can be removed so you can choose to wear just the plain hoop.

These earrings also come in four different sizes, ranging from 14mm to 25mm.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on womenswear, try the links below:

For more royal style inspiration, read our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite high street fashion and jewellery brands

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.