It’s a given now that when Kate Middleton wears something, the world wants it. Since joining the royal family back in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has started many trends.

Having become a style inspiration to her legions of fans, anything Kate wears is very likely to sell out within just a couple of hours.

From a Boden blue scalloped cardigan to a camel-coloured turtleneck from Reiss, the “Kate effect” is real.

And while the royal is often spotted in high-street styles, many of her sartorial choices are more unattainable – meaning we’re always on the lookout for affordable alternatives, from dupes of Kate’s Grace Ham bag to a £15 Amazon version of her £2,300 earrings.

Now, M&S has launched a near-identical version of Kate’s suspected Alexander McQueen dress that piqued interest last year.

Read more:

Making a virtual appearance from their Anmer Hall home in June 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to staff members of Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day.

In keeping with her tradition of often wearing the country’s national colour for engagements, Kate wore a red tweed dress that’s thought to be from a McQueen collection.

The designer frock costing upwards of £300 is currently unavailable – but the good news is that the ever-reliable high street brand has delivered an alternative to this royal-approved style. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about M&S’s smart-wear dress.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

M&S tweed knee length dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

If the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress caught your fancy, this high street offering from M&S is a stylish alternative that’s also kinder on your bank balance.

Perfect for returning to the office or making a statement at any smart occasion, the short-sleeve dress is embellished with chic details and gold-tone buttons.

Finishing at the knee, the two front pockets provide a practical touch while the red tweed material screams Chanel.

It boasts eco credentials, too, with the dress made up of 96 per cent sustainably sourced cotton.

An instant wardrobe staple, we’d recommend pairing the piece with smart slip-ons like these Hobbs sandals (£79, Hobbs,com), reviewed in our round-up of the best women’s sandals, during summer, and with tights and boots during the winter – you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

The stalwart brand is one Kate has championed for years and in February 2020, the Duchess was spotted wearing a £30 pair of trainers from M&S while visiting the London Stadium – inevitably causing them to sell out.

(Getty)

Off the back of this success, M&S recently restocked the style in three new colourways – silver, navy and white – and, surprisingly, the silver and navy versions are still in stock (£29.50, Marksandspencer.com).

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion, try the links below:

From M&S to Missoma, these are Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.