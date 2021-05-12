Parisian footwear brand Veja – pronounced vay-ja – is loved by A-listers, fashion editors and Instagrammers alike, and for good reason.

Founded in 2015, it carved out a niche for itself by creating sustainable trainers, with its strong eco-credentials meaning it quickly became a certified B Corp: a company that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

But, we’d hazard a guess and suggest that it wasn’t until Meghan Markle wore the brand’s distinctive kicks on a royal visit to Australia that you really paid attention – catapulting Veja from ambitious start-up to a global sensation.

The company was established with the aim of creating a shoe that would stand the test of time – refusing to choose style over sustainability, the founders started work to produce a collection of treads made from the most ecological materials and with the most ethical suppliers they could find.

The result? Full transparency across every stage of production, from the materials used to the wages it pays, and eco-friendly trainers like no other.

Eagle-eyed fashion fans may remember that Meghan wore a pair of the brand’s V10 trainers to the Invictus Games in 2018, which, according to Lyst, contributed to the shoes being named among the world’s “hottest women’s products”.

While the royal opted for the classic black and white pair, the brand has added a range of summer-ready shades to its seasonal collection, and we’re here for it. From fluorescent yellow to peach, if you’re looking to don a star-approved pair of treads, look no further.

Veja V10 leather trainers, white/fluorescent yellow For a spring/summer take on Meghan’s monochrome V-10 trainers, opt for this pair of bright sneakers with the brand’s signature V logo in fluorescent yellow. This design is a firm favourite and featured in our review of the best women’s white trainers, with our writer noting the brand’s sustainable credentials. They’re comfortable and will go with just about anything in your wardrobe. Buy now £ 114 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Veja women’s campo chromefree leather low-top trainers The brand’s campo design is synonymous with conscious and eco-friendly choices. The jersey lining is made from organic cotton (33 per cent) and recycled polyester (67 per cent), while the upper is crafted from the brand’s signature “chromefree” leather, which has undergone a tanning process where no chrome, heavy metals or acids are used. This design is a firm favourite of ours thanks to the thick sole, which has been created using wild rubber from the Amazon rainforest. Wear them with everything from dresses to denim. Buy now £ 125 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Veja women’s esplar low-top canvas trainers Searching for a canvas trainer? This one’s for you. As with all of Veja’s shoes, eco-friendly materials have been used, from an upper made from organic cotton to the V logo crafted using rubber and rice waste. With a new spring/summer colourway, this peach and orange shade is ideal for sunny days, and we’re obsessed. Buy now £ 80 , Matchesfashion.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Veja campo chromefree white matcha Another “chromefree” leather tread, but this time with the branding in a suede “matcha” colour. With an inner lining made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, according to the brand, these have been developed with comfort in mind. While they’re in a great colour for spring, we’d argue that these will work all year round. Buy now £ 115 , Veja-store.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Veja V12 white leather sneakers This V12 design differs slightly from Meghan’s V10, which you can read all about in our Veja buying guide, but the main difference is that these are more narrow. Featuring a chunky sole, they are set to be a seasonal staple with the signature V logo now coming in a peachy suede colour. Buy now £ 115 , Harveynichols.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

