A white tee may not be the most exciting item in your wardrobe, but it’s ossibly the most essential basic any of us can own. And as such, it’s more important than you may think to get right.

But, with different cuts, shapes and sizes, that’s not as easy as it may at first seem. So, we’ve searched high and low to bring you a real mix of options, all the best in that field.

How we tested

Being an everyday essential, our reviewer took these tops through the standard routines of daily life – walks, working from home, food shops, brunches, cooking, driving, and all of the other things that fill our days. Of course, an all-important wash test was also carried out – partially because one of the downsides of wearing a white T-shirt is the inevitable makeup marks on the inside collar – to see how each option faired on a 30 degree mixed load.

And as we’re all aware of just how much our fashion choices affect the environment, we’ve found some more sustainable choices as well for those really watching their fashion footprint.

For reference, our reviewer is a UK size eight, so all tees were the best fit for her size. And, we can’t not mention, the best foundation behind a good-fitting T-shirt is a great bra. Our tester wore her Boux Avenue lounge bra (£18, Bouxavenue.com) which, coincidentally, was our best buy in our Tshirt bra round-up.

Read more:

With options from high-street heroes such as River Island, Gap and Next, as well as some lesser-known brands and fashion insider secrets, here are our tried and tested best women’s white T-shirts.

The best women’s white T-shirts for 2022 are:

Best overall – Petit Bateau women’s iconic round neck T-shirt: £24, Petit-bateau.co.uk

– Petit Bateau women’s iconic round neck T-shirt: £24, Petit-bateau.co.uk Best long-sleeve – M&S pure cotton regular fit long sleeve top: £8.50, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S pure cotton regular fit long sleeve top: £8.50, Marksandspencer.com Best oversized tee – River Island white short sleeve boyfriend t-shirt: £8, Riverisland.com

– River Island white short sleeve boyfriend t-shirt: £8, Riverisland.com Best budget option – Matalan white essential long-line T-shirt: £6.50, Matalan.co.uk

– Matalan white essential long-line T-shirt: £6.50, Matalan.co.uk Best collared T-shirt – Me and Em cotton frill collar tee: £55, Meandem.com

– Me and Em cotton frill collar tee: £55, Meandem.com Best eco-friendly credentials – Ninety Percent Amelia seacell rib scoop neck: £75, Ninetypercent.com

– Ninety Percent Amelia seacell rib scoop neck: £75, Ninetypercent.com Best classic white tee – Gap modern crew neck T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £7.77, Gap.co.uk

– Gap modern crew neck T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £7.77, Gap.co.uk Best graphic design – Never Fully Dressed boob tee: £29, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

Never Fully Dressed boob tee: £29, Neverfullydressed.co.uk Best scoop neck – Everlane the Pima micro-rib scoop-neck tee: £30, Everlane.com

– Everlane the Pima micro-rib scoop-neck tee: £30, Everlane.com Best V-neck – Gap 100% organic cotton vintage V-neck T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £7.77, Gap.co.uk

– Gap 100% organic cotton vintage V-neck T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £7.77, Gap.co.uk Best for extra detail – ​​Mango gathered cotton T-shirt: £12.99, Mango.com

– ​​Mango gathered cotton T-shirt: £12.99, Mango.com Best high-neck – H&M wide cotton T-shirt : £6.99, Hm.com

– H&M wide cotton T-shirt £6.99, Hm.com Best slouchy T-shirt – Next slouch V-neck T-shirt: £8, Next.co.uk

Petit Bateau women's iconic round neck T-shirt Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 American Vogue’s director of fashion initiative’s listed this as their favourite tee, so, of course, we had to try it. After trying it on it instantly became our favourite thanks to its slim fit ultra-fine rib design and incredible softness. Unlike some of the other options, there was no pulling or awkward draping across the chest, and everything about the cut was just flattering. It’s made with 100 per cent cotton, which is the same composition as some of the cheaper options in this line-up, but if you have the budget, we’re sure this will become your go-to for years to come. Buy now £ 24 , Petit-bateau.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S pure cotton regular fit long sleeve top Best: Long-sleeve Rating: 8/10 Long-sleeve options are often forgotten about when trying to find a great T-shirt, but when the weather gets colder, or you’re after a great layering piece, it’s not a bad idea to have one on hand. High-street giant, M&S, is a go-to for many of us for trusty basics, and naturally this tee didn’t disappoint. Made from 100 per cent cotton and part of The Better Cotton Initiative, M&S is working with farmers to create better water efficiency, more environmentally friendly soil use and a higher respect for biodiversity. The T-shirt itself is a great length on both the body and arms and has a slim fit without being tight. Buy now £ 8.50 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island white short sleeve boyfriend T-shirt Best: Oversized tee Rating: 7/10 Named the boyfriend T-shirt, this River Island option is certainly oversized. If you’re looking for a white tee that could also double up as a T-shirt dress – we’d still recommend shorts underneath – then this may take your fancy. With rolled sleeves similar to the Matalan option (£6.50, Matalan.co.uk), this 100 per cent cotton tee is a more relaxed fit and covers the bum, meaning it works great with leggings for a casual daytime look. But, for anyone after a more form fitting T-shirt, you may want to keep scrolling. Buy now £ 8 , Riverisland.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Matalan white essential long-line T-shirt Best: Budget option Rating: 8/10 For anyone on a budget, £6.50 is a great price for this everyday essential, but then, we’d expect nothing else from Matalan. It’s also made from 100 per cent cotton, making its composition is no different than the majority of its competitors, but we would recommend sizing down for a more tailored fit. The rolled sleeves add an extra point of interest, and the high scoop neck works for those who prefer to dress more modestly also. Buy now £ 6.50 , Matalan.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Me+Em cotton frill collar tee Best: Collared T-shirt Rating: 9/10 As you can probably tell by now, the most common T-shirt necklines are scooped, crew or V-neck, so this Me+Em option really did stand out. Classic in cut and with a short sleeve, the pie collar neck adds an extra touch of interest to this basic. Made from 100 per cent cotton with a short zip up the back of the neck, to achieve that high collar without too much tugging, it definitely is comfortable to wear. Working perfectly as a layering piece under jumpers, if you’re looking for a white T-shirt that isn’t so basic, this may be the one to go for. Buy now £ 55 , Meandem.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ninety Percent Amelia seacell rib scoop neck Best: Eco-friendly credentials Rating: 8/10 Ninety Percent is quickly becoming one of our favourite fashion brands. Based in London, ninety per cent of its profits go towards ​​charitable causes and the people who make the clothes come to life. Plus, each garment has a special code on the care label, allowing you to vote for your chosen cause from Wild Aid, War Child and several other fantastic foundations, so you know exactly where your money is going to. Focusing on luxury basics that work with the planet rather than against it, this long-sleeved top is just one example of how more environmentally friendly fabrics can be used to create a more sustainable fashion industry. Made from 95 per cent seacell, a non-allergenic fibre made from seaweed and eucalyptus, and 5 per cent elastane, the result is a super soft off-white stretchy tee. The low scoop neckline is a really flattering touch. We just wish this T-shirt was a tiny bit thicker, but for the sake of the planet, it certainly isn’t a deal-breaker. Buy now £ 75 , Ninetypercent.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gap modern crew neck T-shirt Best: Classic white tee Rating: 9/10 After the Petit Bateau tee (£24, Petit-bateau.co.uk), this was an incredibly close second. Similar in cut and style to our chosen best buy, it was only the extra couple of inches in length that dropped this down to second place. Of course, finding the perfect T-shirt comes down to personal taste, so for anyone looking for a flattering fit long enough to tuck into jeans, skirts, shorts and everything else, then this Gap option is hard to beat. Plus, it’s a great price. A cotton and modal blend – a semi-synthetic popular in activewear – we did find that this option didn’t crease as much as the others too, meaning if you hang it well enough on the dryer, you may get away without needing the iron, what a bonus. Buy now £ 12.95 , Gap.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Never Fully Dressed boob tee Best: Graphic design Rating: 8/10 For those with a more daring style who like their basics to be just a little bit extra, this Never Fully Dressed option definitely isn’t your typical everyday essential. Although this may not be one to wear around your nan – well, that depends how liberal she is – it certainly adds some fun to the white tee category. Of course, this wouldn’t be the T-shirt for everyone, but the oversized fit is a great length, and we are suckers for organic cotton thanks to its often more environmentally friendly growing techniques. But this T-shirt isn’t just a fun fashion statement as the brand also gives to charity too. So far the brand has donated over £50,000 to charity as they donate £5 from every T-shirt sold. Amazing stuff! Buy now £ 29 , Neverfullydressed.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Everlane the Pima micro-rib scoop-neck tee Best: Scoop neck Rating: 8/10 Anyone looking for a sexier take on the classic tee, this tight-fitting deep scoop neck Everlane option is just the ticket. Made from 95 per cent Pima cotton – the highest quality of cotton available thanks to long silky fibres and 5 per cent elastane – this T-shirt hugs the body so softly it’s easy to forget it’s there. No tugging, rubbing or restricting occurred no matter how much we moved around throughout the day. The three quarter length sleeves and micro rib added extra interest compared to the basic models, but it was a little bit sheer, meaning the leggings of our tester did show through. Buy now £ 30 , Everlane.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gap 100% organic cotton vintage V-neck T-shirt Best: V-neck Rating: 7/10 Of course we couldn’t do a best T-shirt round-up without including a couple of much-loved V-necks, and this option from Gap is one of our favourites. The neckline is pretty self-explanatory in that it’s cut in the shape of a V, but many people find this style more feminine than your scoop or crew necks. Also on sale for the same price as our other Gap option, this really does come down to personal preference. The relaxed fit doesn’t hug the body in many places apart from slightly on the chest, and it’s a good length to be worn as is or tucked in. Buy now £ 12.95 , Gap.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mango gathered cotton T-shirt Best: For extra detail Rating: 8/10 Part of the committed collection – Mango’s range of products produced using more environmentally friendly materials and processes – this tee is another option for those looking to add a little bit extra to the classic cut. With gathered shoulders and incredibly short sleeves, this T-shirt brings an added point of difference from some of the regular T-shirts in this round-up. Its shorter length make it easy to be worn tucked in or out for a flattering fit. And again, it’s made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s breathable, soft on the skin and should last a really long time if properly cared for. Buy now £ 12.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M wide cotton T-shirt Best: High-neck Rating: 9/10 This boxy T-shirt is a great shape. High necked with long, wide short sleeves, structurally it’s modern, chic and hard to fault. However, getting it on and off without taking your make-up with it is a bit trickier, but that seems like a mean point to judge the tee on as it did wash up really well. Another one made from 100 per cent cotton, a quarter of that being recycled, this T-shirt seems slightly thicker than some other options meaning there’s minimal sheerness, which is always a definite plus. And it was just the right length to wear over leggings or jeans. Buy now £ 6.99 , Hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next slouch V-neck T-shirt Best: Slouchy T-shirt Rating: 7/10 Thinner than our other V-neck options, this tee from Next has a great relaxed and slouchy cut, although is slightly see-through. Aptly named the slouch tee, encouraging us to jump back on the sofa and lounge about, it is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable to wear. The cut of the fabric gives it that draping quality with the side seams curved, a little extra design feature for a non-figure hugging result. If you’re after an at-home tee, or even something to throw over your sports bra, this is the one. Buy now £ 8 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.