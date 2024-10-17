13 best women’s blazers that will elevate any outfit

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We found the best of the best of these timeless classics, worthy of a prized position in your wardrobe all year round
Whether thrown over a dress, worn with tailored trousers or elevating a pair of jeans, a blazer is a sartorial failsafe. Perennially cool, the right style can prop up your wardrobe all year round.
The tailored piece is ubiquitous in women’s wardrobes – from oversized styles popularised by The Row and The Frankie Shop to tailored silhouettes for the office – and is loved for its easy versatility. The wardrobe staple is loved as a lightweight jacket during the summer months and a smart layering staple in the winter.
As for this season, fitted styles that cinch you in around the waist are big news (styled with baggy jeans for a nice contrast). Elsewhere, the style set are wearing inflated silhouettes with A-line maxi skirts and brightly coloured designs (think red and yellow). For something classic though, you can’t go wrong with a black or grey blazer (you’ll find yourself wearing it again and again). If you need a helping hand to find one that’ll easily slot into your wardrobe, keep reading.
Considering comfort, value for money and style, we’ve rounded up the best blazers for autumn and beyond. Sourcing styles from designer labels and high street heroes, these are the pieces that are about to become the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe.
Very’s in-house label V by Very is going from strength to strength. Case in point: this cream longline blazer that looks like a designer piece four times its price. With a contemporary oversized fit and longline length that falls just below the hip, the double-breasted silhouette features sharp collar lapels, four button-fastenings and functional front pockets. We found that the cream colour added a luxurious feel and the subtle shoulder pads created a flattering boxy shape. While it’s made from polyester, we noted that it feels thick and heavyweight. An alternative to your everyday black blazer, this is easy to style, whether elevating denim jeans and a floral midi dress or plumping for a monochrome look.
Trend-led and affordable, you can’t go wrong with Pull & Bear. Despite being a total steal, the design certainly does not look cheap thanks to the classic lapel collar, a super-soft finish and a lightweight feel. We found the two front pockets to be functional and appreciated the bank vent for movement.
As it’s made of polyester, it is fairly thin with no rigid structure (shoulder padding would have been a nice touch), so we’d recommend sizing up two times your usual, especially if you want it to serve as a layering staple with knitwear during the winter months.
Matilda Djerf’s eponymous brand is infused with her signature everyday minimalism – think neutral basics, tailored trousers and hero blazers. Its forever blazer is a core style in its considered range. Featuring a laid-back oversized silhouette, corporate-chic pinstripe finish and double-breasted silhouette, the blazer has functional pockets and is crafted from deadstock fabric.
We found it to have a lightweight feel, making it a good choice for transitioning into the colder months and appreciated the oversized cut for layering. The silhouette is boxy but the fabric is floaty and cascading. Whether worn with wide leg jeans a white T-shirt or a mini skirt and loafers, it’s a wardrobe staple.
Setting you back just £35, Asos’s affordable design is everything we wanted and more from a smart, everyday blazer. The sharp notch lapels are teamed with a single button fastening and pocket details with a back vent for extra movement.
Whether thrown over a dress or paired with matching black trousers in the office, the classic, black style is endlessly wearable. The design drapes nicely for a laidback feel but won’t have the longevity of other fabrics. We also found it on the thinner side, so prepare to layer it over jumpers for a more structured fit.
You may recognise the brand for its fitted red longline blazer that dominated our Instagram feeds this past summer, and Aligne’s fitted blazers have gone similarly viral for autumn. It’s not hard to see why the feminine and flattering silhouette is a nice departure from the oversized trends of late.
It’s lightweight and we didn’t find the fitted style to be too constrictive. The button front closure is teamed with a scoop neck and a slightly flared, longline cut. Best of all, there’s an adjustable strap at the back for adjusting the fit. We’d suggest sizing up so you can customise your look day to day, whether worn loose and laidback or cinched in at the waist.
River Island is one of the best places on the high street for affordable fashion that looks designer. Case in point this blue fitted long-sleeve blazer. A fraction of the price of Ganni’s cult denim blazer, River Island’s take features a similar hourglass silhouette, cinched-in waist and V-neckline. A blazer and shirt hybrid, the collarless style is super flattering while the double button fastening and panelling elevate the style. There is some stretch and give to the material but we’d suggest sizing up for better movement.
The trending hue, butter yellow, is going nowhere for autumn and Nobody’s Child’s blazer is a smart way to lean in. Owing to the vibrant colourway, we’d recommend keeping the styling simple, pairing it with neutrals and denim.
The fit is slightly oversized with a subtly longline hem and the material is super lightweight, breathable and comfortable, making it a piece you can wear throughout the seasons.
A hero transitional jacket, Mango’s utilitarian-style blazer is made from a linen and cotton mix and has a retro feel owing to the Herringbone fabric finish.
We found the blazer kept a comfortable but rigid shape all day and the linen style offered plenty of styling versatility. Wear with just a few buttons done up over a mini skirt and boots or keep it formal and fully fastened with a pair of wide-leg trousers. If you’re braving the short shorts trend for autumn, the matching pair of linen bottoms (£49.99, Mango.com) are a must. Simply add brown knee-high boots.
Asos Design’s tailored grey blazer ticks all the boxes. Boasting a sharp single-breasted design, it’s slightly oversized but not enough to drown out the rest of your outfit. Thanks to the exaggerated shoulders, it also offers a boxy, androgynous silhouette. We found that it slotted seamlessly into our existing wardrobe with the grey colourway going just about anything. Whether thrown over a white T-shirt and jeans, layered over a black mini dress or worn with a pleated skirt and loafers, the jacket helped us dress up casual looks and added the final touch to evening attire.
Uniqlo is a go-to for functional and fashionable basics – and this no-frills blazer is the perfect choice for minimalists. While it’s available in a whole host of colourways, we found that the navy felt totally timeless; simply style it with a white T-shirt, denim jeans and black boots for an elevated, everyday look.
The relaxed style boasts a regular cut (it fits true to size, but size up if you want something a little more roomy) and a smart double-breasted design. We found it to drape nicely and the fabric is lightweight and airy.
This blazer features a wrap design that’s ideal for those wanting a little more structure and shape. The wide belt cinches you in the narrowest part of your waist, while a hidden button closure provides extra security (it can be a little tricky to fasten, but persevere).
Beyond the belt, all the blazer signatures are there, including smart notch lapels, front pockets and subtle shoulder padding to create definition around the neckline. It’s got some weight to it too, which makes it feel a little more premium and keeps out the autumn chill. The neck plunges quite low, so style with a lacy top or bra in the evening before swapping to a vest for more coverage during the day.
Best suited to hourglass, triangle or pear body shapes, cropped blazers can add flattering definition to the waistline without adding volume to your hips. An everyday style that can just as easily be dressed up in the evening, New Look’s affordable take features a cropped length that sits above the hips. We found it to be comfortable to wear and it fitted true to size. Best styled with a high-waisted skirt or trousers, it will take you from your desk to dinner.
V by Very’s cream longline blazer is a crowd-pleasing style. The longline fit is flattering while the structured shoulders and sharp notch lapels are smart while still feeling contemporary. For less than £50, the quality is impressive with the jacket feeling lightweight and comfortable but heavyweight enough to keep its boxy shape. If you’re on a tighter budget, you can’t go wrong with Asos’s everyday black style and Pull & Bear’s classic stone blazer. For something a bit more fitted and universally flattering, Aligne’s scoop blazer is well worth the splurge.
For more style inspiration, browse our pick of the best online clothes shops
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in