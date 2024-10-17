13 best women’s blazers that will elevate any outfit

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether thrown over a dress, worn with tailored trousers or elevating a pair of jeans, a blazer is a sartorial failsafe. Perennially cool, the right style can prop up your wardrobe all year round.

The tailored piece is ubiquitous in women’s wardrobes – from oversized styles popularised by The Row and The Frankie Shop to tailored silhouettes for the office – and is loved for its easy versatility. The wardrobe staple is loved as a lightweight jacket during the summer months and a smart layering staple in the winter.

As for this season, fitted styles that cinch you in around the waist are big news (styled with baggy jeans for a nice contrast). Elsewhere, the style set are wearing inflated silhouettes with A-line maxi skirts and brightly coloured designs (think red and yellow). For something classic though, you can’t go wrong with a black or grey blazer (you’ll find yourself wearing it again and again). If you need a helping hand to find one that’ll easily slot into your wardrobe, keep reading.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action trying out the best blazers of this year ( The Independent / Daisy Lester )

Considering comfort, value for money and style, we’ve rounded up the best blazers for autumn and beyond. Sourcing styles from designer labels and high street heroes, these are the pieces that are about to become the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe.

The best blazers of 2024 are: