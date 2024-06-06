Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Following last autumn’s sell-out collaboration, Sienna Miller has now designed her own collection with high street stalwart M&S in time for the summer months – and it’s already selling out.

From her effortlessly cool New York street style looks to those festival outfits (the actor is on everyone’s Glastonbury moodboard), Miller is the poster girl for “boho chic”. The new 33-piece collection is infused with her signature style, inspired by festivals, exotic adventures and vintage finds – think statement prints, ombre silk slip dresses and broderie pieces.

With designer brands like Chloe sending Seventies-inspired looks down the spring/summer 2024 catwalks, the actor’s M&S collaboration puts a high street spin on one of this season’s hottest trends (there’s even a Chloe-esque cascading ruffle dress that’s gone straight to the top of our wishlist).

The ultimate summer capsule wardrobe, the range is characterised by seasonal separates, easy-to-wear staples (from timeless shirts to white wide leg trousers and lace up shorts) and accessories like sandals, mules and a beaded tote bag. “Trying to choose a favourite item from the collection is impossible – I love them all,” Miller said of the designs.

Officially available from today (6 June), we’ve selected our favourite pieces from Sienna Miller x M&S below – but you’ll want to act fast, as sizes are already flying out of stock.

M&S x Sienna Miller pure cotton statement lace trim blouse: £55, Marksandspencer.com

Embodying the boho chic revival, this blouse is an everyday staple. Characterised by three-quarter length sleeves and a regular cut that will tuck nicely into jeans, the top is elevated by lace and ornate embroidery. The Seventies-style piece is perfect for festival season but just as wearable layered under a blazer for the office.

M&S x Sienna Miller ruffle maxi dress: £89, Marksandspencer.com

A standout from the collection, the M&S x Sienna Miller ruffle dress is inspired by the actor’s own vintage finds. Feminine and with a Seventies-feel, the dress features cascading ruffles and playful double strap shoulder detailing that can be worn up or down. Sienna’s dress of the summer, wear it with cowboy boots in the evening or dress it down with sandals during the day.

M&S x Sienna Miller back detail ombre slip dress: £65, Marksandspencer.com

Inspired by one of Sienna’s favourite artists, Mark Rothko, this wearable slip dress features an ombre finish. Available in either orange or blue mix, the washed out piece boasts a slightly worn appearence and a close, fluid fit. The halter-style neck is teamed with a low back and tie detailing to add intrigue. Whether worn for date night with kitten heels or sandals on a city break, it’s a hero piece.

M&S x Sienna Miller pure cotton striped shirt: £35, Marksandspencer.com

A wardrobe staple, everyone should have a blue stripe shirt in their fashion arsenal. The M&S x Sienna Miller take is crafted from soft cotton with a relaxed cut that’s perfect for throwing on during the summer months. Complete with delicate smocked detailing on the shoulder and a washed-out, vintage look, it’s an elevated essential.

M&S x Sienna Miller printed shirt: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

A statement co-ord that will prop up your summer wardrobe, the M&S x Sienna Miller printed shirt and matching trousers (£39.50, Marksandspencers.com) are inspired by Sienna’s own vintage pieces in her wardrobe. Boasting a retro tile print and relaxed silhouette, both pieces are crafted from a lightweight viscose fabric that can take you from day to night. Plus, the trousers come in short, regular and long lengths.

M&S x Sienna Miller macrame bag: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

A strong contender for the perfect summer bag, the M&S x Sienna Miller tote is handcrafted from macrame with gunmetal beading. The practical size is teamed with leather-wrapped straps for easy carrying, taking you from the beach to dinner.

M&S x Sienna Miller lace up detail shorts: £35, Marksandspencer.com

A hero piece for festival season and summer holidays, the M&S x Sienna Miller take on classic tailored shorts features lace-up back detailing and a flattering high waisted cut. Complete with belt loops for accessorising, style with everything from cowboy boots to ballet flats.

What does Sienna Miller x M&S include?

Inspired by Miller’s boho-chic style, the M&S collection includes everything from broderie blouses and straight leg jeans to white denim shorts and staple stripe shirts.

The ruffle dress, short and beaded tote bag

As well as hero everyday pieces, the occasionwear is set to elevate your summer wardrobe, too – be it the Seventies-style tile print shirt and trouser co-ord, the ruffled midi dress in ivory or the Mark Rothko-inspired ombre slip dress.

When it comes to accessories, expect a beaded bag that will take you from the beach to dinner, belts, printed sarongs, classic swimwear and a pair of mules with a Western twist.

How much does Sienna Miller x M&S cost?

While a ruffled Chloe gown might set you back around £3,000, M&S’s take costs £89 – and is the most expensive piece in the collection. Elsewhere, a printed jacket costs £65, tops are around £45, jeans will set you back £49.50 and shirts are priced at £35. Accessories-wise, expect to pay £29.50 for a belt, £49.50 for a bag, £25 for the sarongs and £49.50 for sandals.

It’s safe to say we can predict the Sienna Miller x M&S range will sell out fast.

