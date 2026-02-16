10 best supermarket wines according to sommeliers and experts

Whether you’re looking for a vino to complete a dinner party or one to toast a special occasion, finding a top-quality supermarket wine can be a game changer. With the game so strong, you definitely don’t need to splash out to enjoy something superb – whether that’s a full-bodied red, a crisp white wine or a delicious rosé.

Social media has played a major role in opening up the world of wine. From the viral £10.99 “chicken wine” (La Vieille Ferme rosé) to Aldi’s award-winning sauvignon blanc and Asda’s playful alternative to Whispering Angel, Screaming Devil – there are so many bottles worth shouting about.

TikTok personalities like Lucy Hitchcock, known as @Partnerinwineuk, regularly spark sell-outs at M&S and Waitrose, as their recommendations fly off the shelves. At the same time, wine influencers such as Hannah Crosbie and Tom Gilbey are helping to strip away the snobbery around wine, making it feel far more accessible to everyday drinkers.

“Wine is a whole aisle now, as people want more variety as well as value, and supermarkets have wisely chosen to invest in their wine buyers and relationships with producers – because this is how most of us buy our wine,” says Libby Brodie, wine consultant and columnist. The same can be said with supermarket champagne and whisky, where growing demand has led to a wider selection and higher-quality offerings.

According to Sinead Murdoch, sommelier and co-founder of restaurant Tasca, supermarkets are increasingly appealing to more discerning drinkers. “Now top wine buyers are working for supermarkets, and the growing competition is raising the standard of what ends up on the shelves.” This means that shoppers can now find bottles that rival those in specialist wine shops, without having to spend a fortune or hunt for rare finds.

That said, choosing a genuinely outstanding bottle can still feel overwhelming. To make it easier, I turned to the professionals – from seasoned sommeliers to trusted wine influencers – for their top recommendations. Read on to discover the best supermarket wines, all expert-approved.

