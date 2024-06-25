12 best white wines for sipping all summer long

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The welcome return of the sun means it’s time to get out into the garden, pull up a seat, grab a good book and open a bottle of one of the best white wines to sip this summer.

Even if you don’t have your own garden, picnics and barbecues are back on the menu, giving us plenty of excuse for enjoying an al fresco tipple.

When it comes to selecting the perfect vino, we’re looking for those gorgeous white wines that sing alongside light summery dishes, provide crisp refreshment from the heat of the sun, and bring good vibes when drinking with friends and family.

At a time when so many are feeling the pinch, value for money is paramount, too. Nowadays, supermarket bargains can mean a £10 bottle can outperform wines double the price, so, it’s worth doing your homework. After all, if you’re dropping a chunk of change on a quality bottle of wine, it better be worth it.

From classic styles to grapes you might not have heard of before, and from supermarket steals to luxury bottles, here, we dive into the best white wines from all over the world.

How we tested the best white wines

open image in gallery We taste-tested a range of white wines, to bring you the very best ( The Independent/Adrian Smith )

The wines we tested were first placed in the fridge until they were nice and chilled. We then removed them, opened them and poured them into universal tasting glasses. We waited around 10-15 minutes until the wines had warmed to between 7-10C, also allowing them to have a chance to aerate. Each wine was then tasted, swirled, and disposed of into a spittoon three times, to ensure a thorough taste test was completed.

The best white wines for 2024 are: