9 best pét nat wines for a naturally sparkling tipple

Pét nat (short for pétillant naturel) is a style of natural sparkling wine that sees the wine moved from the tank (or barrel) to finish its fermentation in the bottle. This style of winemaking is traditionally known as the “méthode ancestrale” and originates from Limoux, a southern France wine region of which the namesake vino is thought to be the original sparkling wine.

Pét nats have since been adopted by natural winemakers. There is no filtration, so sediment is often found at the bottom of the bottle, resulting in grassy hay flavours. Pét nat can be unpredictable, and the crown cap (rather than cork) closing gives an almost craft beer feel. The style is much simpler than champagne, and the bubbles are lighter than those in prosecco, with the flavour ranging from fresh fruit and herbal notes to those of brioche and pastries.

The joy of this kind of wine is there are no rules when it comes to grapes and styles, as the lack of appellation means winemakers have free reign to make rosés, orange wines and anything in between.

These wines can pair very nicely with food, with their fruitiness and high acidity offering a great match for aromatic dishes such as Vietnamese noodles and Thai salads, as well as sushi or seafood. Some of the heavy florals would be great with pork dishes or fruity desserts, too.

There seems to be an unwritten rule that pét nats have to have fun labels, because most are bright, eye-catching and witty, demonstrating the unseriousness nature of the category. Still, these wines don’t need to be studied or intellectualised, rather, they should be enjoyed cold with good company.

How we tested the best pét nat wine

Some of the pét nats we taste tested ( Lily Thomas )

We tried the wines in groups, looking for great-tasting, well-balanced pét nats. We stuck with the ancestral method and haven’t featured frizzante or col fondo styles, which can also be called pét nats.

As pét nats benefit from being served cool (around 6-8C), all wines were refrigerated prior to opening. They were then given some breathing time, as it’s not recommended to drink pét nats straight after opening. We waited 20 minutes or so before sipping, enabling oxygen to wake up the flavours.

Finally, the wines were tasted again after a couple of hours, as, unfortunately, pét nat can have a short shelf-life, so the drinking window can be smaller than that of more commercial wines. All the wines that made it into our line-up were still great to drink a few hours after opening the bottle.

The best pét nats for 2024 are: