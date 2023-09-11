Jump to content

This wine subscription introduced us to our new favourite bottle

Having helped us discover an affordable alternative to champagne, this service is a must-know for wine-lovers

Eva Waite-Taylor
Monday 11 September 2023 16:40
We assessed the taste of each bottle and considered whether it was unique and whether we would be placing an order for more

We assessed the taste of each bottle and considered whether it was unique and whether we would be placing an order for more

(The Independent)

With so many different wines on offer – both online and offline – it can be difficult to find a style you love. If you’re anything like us and are keen to learn more about the bottles you devour, it’s time to ditch the mass-produced vino and instead try Plonk.

The monthly wine subscription service promises to introduce you to small-batch wine producers by sending you hand-selected bottles from family-run vineyards every month. The brand’s employees find the producers themselves, which only adds to its appeal, and means the bottles you receive should be unique and unlike anything you have tried before.

When we first discovered Plonk, it sounded too good to be true – sustainably sourced, natural wines every month, what more could we ask for? But could it help us discover new gems we hadn’t previously considered, and would we enjoy every bottle hand-selected for us? Well, in the name of investigative journalism, we went on a quest to find out.

How we tested

The bottles of wine we received

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

To test Plonk’s wine subscription, we sipped our way through the different bottles sent to us. We assessed the taste of each bottle and whether it was unlike anything we’d tried previously. Similarly, we considered whether it would be something we’d buy again, which, in our opinion, is a good measure of a delicious wine. We also paid close attention to the tasting cards, to see if each one provided enough information about each vino. Keep reading to find out what we thought.

Plonk wine subscription

  • Number of bottles: Three or six
  • Subscription frequency: Every month or every two months
  • Types of wine in the box: White, red or a mixture

How does the Plonk wine subscription work?

To make sure you get a case of wine you’ll really enjoy, you have to fill out a short questionnaire to determine your preferences. First, you’ll be asked whether you prefer lighter, fresher styles of wine, or bottles with more heft and body to them. You’ll then be asked a selection of questions about your taste preferences and whether you want to receive all whites, all reds or a mixture of the two – we tested the latter.

For each bottle in the box, you’ll receive a tasting card detailing why it was picked for you, along with key facts, origin, taste and food pairing recommendations for the bottle.

The wines selected

Plonk’s USP is that it works closely with small-batch, family-run wine producers and vineyards, handpicking the bottles it sends out to its subscribers. In our box, we received a sauvignon blanc from the Rhône Valley, a sparkling wine from Sévre et Maine and a rich red.

We’ll be honest, when we first pulled out the sauvignon blanc, we were a little unsure. As wines go, this wouldn’t usually be our first bottle of choice, but we were pleasantly surprised. It’s got the signature acidity you’d expect from a savvy b that makes it particularly dry, but it also has fruitness to it that true fans will know and love. On a warm evening, it went down a total treat.

The second bottle within the drop was the Domaine Duseigneur la goutte du seigneur rouge, which is a 50/50 grenache-syrah blend. Fermentation and ageing happen in a tank, so there’s no oak here, but it still packs a serious punch. Packed with a juicy flavour, thanks to the grenache, the syrah adds structure. It’s ideal for pairing with tomato pasta, but also red meat, making it an ideal one for stocking up on for autumn and winter. This is now up there as one of our favourite bottles of wine.

Last and by no means least, the Domaine Bonnet-Huteau nuit boréale NV. The sparkling wine has been made using the same techniques as champagne, and, as you’d expect, it’s truly delicious. Much like champagne, it’s yeasty and makes for a great drink for serving friends. As champagne continues to get increasingly expensive, this bottle is a relatively affordable alternative that still feels just as special, so we’re very glad to have discovered it.

Alongside each of the wines is a helpful tasting card, which provides details on where each bottle is from, the grape, how it’ll taste and recommended food pairings. Our only gripe is that we would have liked more detail when it comes to serving suggestions – for the sauvignon blanc, the recommendation was salted almonds, but greater information would’ve been helpful.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Plonk wine subscription

It goes without saying that Plonk’s wine subscription offers a great way to sample different varieties of wine from small-batch wine producers, and an opportunity to learn more about the vino. Often with a wine subscription, there is a worry the wines received won’t be to your taste, but that’s not the case here. Plonk introduced us to our new favourite vino and we are grateful that Plonk has a bottle shop, so we can buy it again separately. While the monthly subscription makes a great treat for yourself, we also think it makes for the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the new Independent Wine Club case

