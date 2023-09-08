Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the English weather being a washout for many this summer, we can still pen our hopes on the possibility of autumnal sunshine. Time to dust off the picnic blanket, hose down the patio chairs and fire up the barbie (no Ken required).

Yes, it’s time to plan that garden party – and if all else fails there’s always the old pop-up pergola to fend off any last-minute downpours. With high hopes for some late summer sun, it’s time to charge your glasses ready for outdoor entertaining. With thoughts turning to what wines to serve friends and family, this garden party selection will have you covered.

They say variety is the spice of life and this garden party case brought to you by Honest Grapes, ticks all taste and style boxes for even the pickiest of wine lovers, whatever the mood, with or without food. The selection includes both New and Old World grape growing regions (European and non-European) with some classic varietals in the mix together with some less obvious and deliciously interesting wine styles.

The Independent Wine Club's garden party favourites

The Independent Wine Club’s garden party case is a selection that will help make your wine pairing simple. Late afternoon sunshine? Then these white wines from Chile and Hungary will quench your thirst. And a southern French rosé not in the predictable Provençale style will enchant any rosé wine lover.

If you’re ready for some lighter reds to ease you into the late summer evenings, then there’s a delicious red berried pinot noir from a region also known for its prosecco superiore. Fancy something warming and comforting in your glass? Then there’s a spicy fuller bodied South African red perfect for toasting any occasion around the firepit.

The Independent Wine Club garden party case: £112, Independent.co.uk

(Abigail Bennington)

Sol de Andes sauvignon blanc

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 9/10

9/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: Summer salads: Mozzarella, tomato and basil

Summer salads: Mozzarella, tomato and basil Review in brief: An unoaked and delightfully zesty dry white with a zingy refreshing acidity. Packed with lemons, gooseberries and passionfruit.

Chile is a thin strip of land sandwiched between the Andes and the great Pacific Ocean. Home to a vast range of wine styles, and a well established wine region at that, it’s one where innovation and experimentation continue apace and where quality and affordability collide. This makes Chile an exciting wine producing region that continues to delight and excite even the most discerning of palates.

Sol de Andes translates as “Sun from the Andes” and this wine does exactly that, it’s sunshine in a glass. The 450 hectares of vineyards are located in the foothills of the Andes mountains across the Maule, Casablanca and Colchagua Valleys where the Pacific Ocean helps to moderate temperatures and allow the grapes to hold onto their acidity.

This refreshing and mouth watering sauvignon blanc straddles the ground between the super pungent New Zealand style and the usually more muted French sauvignon blancs often found in the Loire Valley’s Touraine region. In short, this highly aromatic wine is the ultimate crowd pleaser. Delicious enough to be enjoyed on its own or with food.

Packed with a racing acidity of lime, lemon and gooseberry both on the nose and on the palate, there’s also a tropical note with stone fruits such as peach and nectarine. On the finish there’s a lovely refreshing pithiness to this wine which you can taste long after the glass is finished, good job there’s more in the bottle.

Buy now

Dominio de Laidi Blanco sobre lias 2022

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 9/10

9/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: Seafood paella, white fish, shellfish or roasted white meats.

Seafood paella, white fish, shellfish or roasted white meats. Review in brief: A delicious and enticing white wine that has you returning glass after glass. Peach and stone fruits give way to zesty citrus with a creamy textured finish of white pepper and spice.

Spain is one of the most iconic European wine producing regions where affordability and quality can still be found in equal measure. White grenache (a mutation of its red brother) makes up the bulk of this blend together with the universally appealing chardonnay.

Produced in the Northeast of the country, this wine has plenty to shout about. Flavours of peach, nectarine and apricot give way to a racing acidity. Fuller bodied, this wine has spent time on its lees (dead yeast), hence its name “sobre lias”. This yeast ageing gives the wine a richer mouthfeel making it very food friendly. A lingering finish of white pepper gives it a fine and fiery note right to the end.

Buy now

Henye Tokaji furmint dry 2020

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 10/10

10/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: Grilled fish, white meats or grazing platters such as charcuterie and cheese boards.

Grilled fish, white meats or grazing platters such as charcuterie and cheese boards. Review in brief: When poured, this wine is a gorgeous lemon in colour and has vibrant fruit aromas of pear, apple and citrus. Light and refreshing.

Hungary, famous for some of the world’s most delicious sweet wines, notably Tokaji, is also home to an increasing number of high quality red and dry whites too, such as this furmint from the northeast of the country.

Named after the village of Tokaj, the region is made up of nearly 30 towns sprawling around the two rivers of Tisza and Bodrug. This beautiful white is made from the lesser known furmint grape, one of only six native varieties found in the Northeast region of the country. Experts often argue that it is one of the most underrated varietals.

This unoaked zesty white is, for some, a great alternative for sauvignon blanc fans keen to try something a little different. Its versatility makes it a great wine for all occasions. In fact, the Dereszla winery has one of the richest histories in the country with records dating back to the 15th Century. With modern investment, this winery is now producing high quality wines.

This crisp mineral white hits top marks for its sherbet-like freshness and long citrus finish. A white wine lovers dream with or without food.

Buy now

Horgelus Feamille Le Menn rosé

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 9/10

9/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: Grilled fish or white meats, pork and tapas.

Grilled fish or white meats, pork and tapas. Review in brief: This is a rosé fit for a king or queen. It’ll be a great alternative to its Provençal cousins and a treat for lovers of all things pale pink.

The region of Gascony in Southwest France is perhaps better known for its armagnac than its table wines. Changes are afoot as the region is now making waves for the calibre of its wines, and not just its spirits. With great fruit intensity on the nose and palate, this rosé wine is no exception.

Founded in 1978, Domaine Horgelus was created by Joseph Le Menn and, attracted to the region for its gastronomy and good lifestyle, the winery is run by his son. The 90 hectare Domaine straddles the balance between old and new wine making styles.

A pale pink wine packed with red fruits and citrus, the refreshing acidity is thanks to early morning harvests. Picking the grapes at 3am allows the berries to retain their acidity which is reflected in the glass. Fans of the Provençal style of rosé wines will not be disappointed and at only 11.5 per cent ABV it’s lighter in alcohol, not flavour, than similar wines in neighbouring regions.

Buy now

Astoria Caranto pinot noir

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 8/10

8/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: Garden barbecues, venison, slow cooked red meats

Garden barbecues, venison, slow cooked red meats Review in brief: A wine laden with plenty of crunchy red fruit - raspberries, red cherries and wild strawberries. An earthy spicy palate with an elegant and refreshing finish.

Made in the heart of Italy’s Conegliano Valdobiaddene, a region most famous for its prosecco superiore, this Pinot Noir is as enchanting on the nose (think wild berries and cherries) as it is on the palate. A versatile wine that is great for late summer drinking, enjoy chilled if the sunshine allows or at room temperature if served with heartier fayre.

Pinot Noir is a notoriously fickle grape and one that is dubbed “the heartbreaker”, and for good reason. Low yielding with a thin skin, this grape varietal is prone to disease and can cause more pain to wine growers than almost any other variety. But this wine from the award winning Polegato brothers appears to have reached its potential.

A wine that delivers great intensity it’s packed with crunchy red fruits and a light spice, enjoyable from beginning to end. It also comes in a great looking bottle shape that works well as a “bring a bottle” gift. A wine that delivers the wow factor without breaking the bank.

Buy now

Darling Cellars shiraz malbec grenache

(Abigail Bennington)

Rating: 8/10

8/10 Size: 75cl

75cl Pairs well with: A classic Sunday Roast or, in warmer climates such as the late summer, barbecued lamb or even smoked duck

A classic Sunday Roast or, in warmer climates such as the late summer, barbecued lamb or even smoked duck Review in brief: An easy drinking red that is packed with red cherries, red plums and freshly ground black pepper.

South Africa is often described as one of the most beautiful wine regions in the world and where old world wines meet new. This red wine from the cool west coast of the country is packed with personality.

Darling Cellars, known for its recent modernisation and its state-of-the-art cellars, is just an hour away from Cape Town. The recently demarcated Darling region has allowed producers to focus on varietal specific wines with a strong focus on terroir (a sense of place). It’s made using bush vines known for their deep roots and ability to survive even the most difficult of dry climates (such as South Africa).

A blend of Rhône varietals of shiraz, mourvedre, grenache and carignan can be found in this wine. The combination makes for a smooth and juicy glass with a persistent red berried finish. The peppery notes from the shiraz in this blend give the wine lots of drinkability which is great with roasted or smoked meats.

Buy now

The verdict: This Independent Wine Club Garden Party case

This case from Honest Grapes curated for the perfect garden party has a range of wine styles to suit all tastes and palates. Love your sauvignon blanc but want to try something different? The refreshing Henye Tokaji dry furmint from Hungary will have your mouth watering. Want to enjoy a late summer and early autumn red? Then this red fruited Caranto pinot noir from northern Italy will have you reaching for more. Fancy something spicy tonight? This very drinkable richer red from South Africa’s Darling Cellars ticks the box. Whatever your mood, this case has you covered.

From Spain to Italy, let this Independent Wine Club case transport you around the Mediterranean