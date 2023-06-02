Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring may have been wet and miserable, but the arrival of summer hopefully means the sun will be coming out on a consistent basis.

Last year was a sunny affair, so there’s hope this year will be similar, allowing us to spend time outdoors with family and friends and a good bottle of wine.

Whether you’re at a picnic, barbecue, off to a sporting event or simply after a decent bottle for a balmy evening, getting the right bottle of wine, without breaking the bank in a time of inflation, is key.

You’ll want to think about what to pair with summery food, from light salads to picnic dishes, canapés to seafood and, of course, barbecued meat or vegetables.

From fresh, zingy whites to full-bodied reds to stand up to a steak or roast leg of lamb, we tried a wide range of vinos to bring you our pick of the best wines for summer.

How we tested

There’s no hard and fast rule for ‘summer wines’. In Britain, it may be cold and rainy or hot and muggy – or all of the above on the same day. So, we got our hands on a vast range of wines, from delicate whites to hearty reds, plenty of rosé and sparkling, too, which are always popular during warmer months. Wines were consumed chilled, where advised, while reds were tested both at room temperature and lightly chilled. After all, many reds can benefit from a little cooling in the summer.

The best wines for summer 2023 are: