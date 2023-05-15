13 best natural wines 2023, tried and tested by a connoisseur

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Natural wine is a phrase that’s bandied around a lot nowadays, so, before we get going, we need to define just what natural wine is. The truth is, there is no strict, hard and fast definition, so let’s try to work our way through it.

Let’s start in the vineyard. Wines labelled organic are made from grapes grown in accordance with principles of organic farming. So, that rules out artificial chemical fertilisers, pesticides, fungicides and herbicides. Then, to step up a level, there are biodynamic wines. This means the winemakers follow the precepts of Austrian philosopher Rudolph Steiner, which, again, involves the use of herbal, rather than chemical, sprays in the vineyard but also adds natural composting techniques and the ability to view the whole vineyard as a living ecosystem.

With me so far? So, natural wine covers a broad spectrum of winemaking, but all have the general intention of as little intervention as possible. This isn’t big business – it’s about as far from the multinational wine conglomerates as you can get. Most of the wine is made by small, artisanal winemakers who produce wines that reflect the growing conditions of that particular year.

The wines are also spontaneously or naturally fermented, so only the yeasts present on the grapes or in the vineyard are used. As a result, there are some drawbacks for the unwary. The wine is usually unfiltered, so you might get bits of skin and sediment floating around. And there may be no or little added sulphites – normally used to prevent oxidation and to stop bacteria forming. So, the taste may be, shall we say, a little fresher than you would normally expect.

The upside is you’re tasting wine in its completely natural state, with little standing between you and what you’d find in the barrel. For those willing to take the journey, it could be the start of a whole new adventure.

Here, we look at a range of natural wines. Some come from Austria, the home of biodynamic winemaking, several come from France where a new generation of vignerons are experimenting with organic techniques. Others come from South Africa and Chile. Many will have livestock which supply the manure needed for compost, while others will have goats or ducks eating the vine’s natural predators. All are as close to nature as you can possibly get.

How we tested

Many of the wines were tasted with food, ranging from light salads to spicy curries. Others were tasted singly, either slightly chilled for the white wines and rosés or at a little below room temperature for the reds.

The best natural wines for 2023 are: