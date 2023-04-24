8 best sancerre wines that are perfect for sunny days in the garden

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For many, the white wines of Sancerre offer the perfect bottle for this time of year. Crisp, mineral, refreshing, sometimes zesty, sometimes a bit richer but mostly not oaked and ideally drunk young, they are an ideal choice for spring – whether a chilled glass for the first sunny days in the garden or on the dinner table.

Sancerre works well with the lighter foods of the season, such as grilled fish and shellfish, particularly oysters, lightly spiced Asian dishes but also all those spring and summer vegetables, especially glorious English asparagus, which is now in season.

The sancerre name bears a sure sign of quality: the wine only comes from the officially designated region – similar to chablis or champagne, and lies in the Loire Valley of France – and is only made from the sauvignon blanc grape, which thrives on the stony limestone and clay soils of the area. It is also an area full of long-established, thoughtful and often small producers, with high-quality thresholds. This all tends to keep prices above average but also indicates wines that are reliably good quality.

While these prestigious whites dominate production, there is also a small amount of excellent red and rosé wines (made from the pinot noir grape) – some of which make their way to these shores, and are well worth seeking out. The reds work well with duck, vegetable dishes and goat’s cheese, while they can also be drunk with some robust fish dishes, particularly tuna. The rosés are ideal with prawns, crab and fish soups as well as salads and Asian dishes.

The whites and rosés need serious chilling, while the reds also benefit from an hour in the fridge door, particularly if you are drinking them with fish. So, as spring blossoms around us, here is our pick of the best sancerre wines for 2023.

How we tested

All the wines were appropriately chilled, including the reds, and were tasted on their own and with a variety of seasonal foods: grilled fish, pan-fried duck and chicken, as well as a selection of shellfish and vegetables, including beautiful British asparagus.

The best sancerre wines for 2023 are: