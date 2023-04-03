Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring is finally in the air, which means the days are getting longer, and sunnier months lie ahead. This new season provides plenty of opportunity for getting outside, after months of cold and dreary days. Whether you’re planning alfresco entertaining and are shopping for garden furniture or are enjoying fresh scents to get you in the mood for summer, it’s wardrobe changes that can make the most difference when it comes to embracing the new season.

You might favour a classic floral maxi dress as the weather warms up, or perhaps you are looking to follow key SS23 trends. Either way, there are plenty of options available worth perusing. Slip dresses still reign supreme as a wardrobe staple, and they can be layered over a long-sleeved top too. Meanwhile, shirred smock effects are a keen favourite every year. Spring tends to mark the beginning of wedding season, so shopping at this time of year means taking into account any upcoming occasions.

On the Fashion Week catwalks, Burberry, Chloé and Givency honed in on denim for this season, while Hermès served up tropical colours and Stella McCartney focused on light pink and yellow hues. However, if you favour classic black, fear not, as it was seen showcased by several designers for SS23, including Alexander McQueen, Dior and Versace.

Simply add on-trend accessories such as straw bags and white trainers for full spring-style impact. Whether you prefer floral prints, shirred detailing or shirt-dress styles, we’ve been trialling the best to buy now.

Our expert shopping team has been putting a few spring dresses through their paces, to find the best sartorial picks for the new season. From full-length styles to those with pockets, we’ve got all budgets covered.

How we tested

We’ve spent several weeks testing a selection of spring dresses, including mini, midi and maxi styles. Our tester trialled the pieces for daytime and evening wear, and looked at different patterns, shades and shapes across all price points. Keep scrolling for our list of the best spring dresses to buy right now.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best spring dresses for 2023 are: