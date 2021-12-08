The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into the popular mom jean. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.

But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core part of our everyday wardrobes, the struggle of trying to navigate inconsistent sizing and the overwhelming variety of styles and cuts can be enough to turn us off wearing them ever again.

Finding a perfect pair of jeans is a pilgrimage you have to prepare for mentally and physically. First things first – headspace. You are not your jean size (repeat this until it sinks in). So you have to go up one or two sizes more than usual for a good fit – the number means nothing. If anything, you will feel better and more confident in a pair that fits well, regardless of the size, than you will in a pair that is too small. Acknowledge that all brands have different sizing systems and commit to trying a range of these on.

Secondly – give yourself time to try them properly. Wear something that’s easy to throw on and off so you can change between pairs with ease, and have a couple of different pairs of shoes that you’d usually wear with jeans on hand when you do your trial run. This will help you navigate lengths, turn-up situations and cuts, and identify outfits that will work before you even take off the tags.

If you’re ready to add some new high-waisted jeans to your collection, we’ve edited down the best lines below to give you a headstart.

How we tested

We tested each pair by wearing them throughout the day and engaging in a variety of activities: sitting at our desks, running errands, lounging on the sofa – all in the name of finding some great all-rounders.

The best women’s high waisted jeans for 2021 are:

Nudie Jeans clean Eileen gentle fade Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Nudie Jeans is pretty new to the scene, but it's already got a strong following and is making a name for itself in sustainability circles. If you click on the sustainability tab on the brand's website, there's over 20 pages of options from sustainability reports and strategy to living wages and repair kits. There isn't a hint of greenwashing here – in fact the very opposite. Every sustainable aspect of the brand is there for you to see, in detail, and it's reassuring as well as refreshing. The brand is GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified, meaning it limits the use of toxic chemicals, ensures its products contain at least 95 per cent organic fibres, and uses mills that enforce strict social and environmental standards. Nudie offers five styles of jeans – "hightop Tilde", "straight Sally", "breezy Britt", "lofty Lo", and "clean Eileen". Hightop is the tightest fit while our favourite, clean Eileen, is the loosest, with a wide leg – in our view, an underrated style. This pair sits on the more subtle side of the wide-leg spectrum, making them more versatile when it comes to the range of outfits they can work with, and they both look incredible and feels amazing on. In the interest of transparency, Nudie also tells you exactly how much water and CO2 was used to make your pair, and for that we commend the brand. But most importantly, the brand's size range extends to 26, making it one of the few high street brands that truly caters to plus-size bodies. It also has a clever little meter on its jean's product pages that gauges their fit, based on customer reviews. We tried multiple pairs and found Gap to be fairly true to size, but comfortably so. This particular pair earned its spot on our list for fitting in all the right places. A straight style is pretty uncomplicated: all you really need from it is to fit the waist and bum, and anything below that point should hang nicely with no ballooning or tapering in odd places. We did find the fit on the comfortable side, but if you're one of those connoisseurs who likes a long haul process and buys jeans slightly smaller so they stretch over time and hug you perfectly, these might not be for you. But if you want a reasonably priced pair that doesn't dig in and fit on the first try, then these are a winner. The button-up fly is one of our favourite features, as it contours to your tummy better than a zip. There's stretch to the denim, but it feels thick and durable, almost like vintage jeans, which we loved. In terms of sustainability, this pair is made with 6 per cent recycled cotton, and is part of Gap's Washwell programme where the brand uses 20 per cent less water compared to conventional wash methods. Not all sizes of these jeans are available at the moment, but we hope to see a restock soon. Slim leg jeans have slightly larger leg openings and they shouldn't cling around the ankles, giving a smarter look than the skinny jean. Jigsaw is great for smart, elegant pieces and its jeans are no different. The brand's washes are rich and their lines are clean, and they're all 98-100 per cent cotton. The hayne slim leg are a great pair that are smart enough for a variety of occasions. Available in off white, granite, light blue, indigo, vintage mid blue and black, there's a colour for everyone. The £90 price tag puts them at the upper end of the jeans bracket, but they are a pair worth investing in. We tried the black style and were very impressed by the quality. For slim fits, the denim is always thinner than other styles, which can lead to the fabric feeling cheap and losing its shape, but the denim of the hayne feels thick, strong and durable, while contouring perfectly to your shape. The fit is incredibly flattering, with a high waistline that sits comfortably above the hips, and enough added stretch to make sitting down a breeze. This is a cracking pair that can be dressed up or down, so you'll definitely get your money's worth. They're available in cream, black and a variety of blue washes, but we particularly loved them in Vintage Jamie, a mid-blue that nods to the brand's Texan roots. Like all great vintage cuts, they hug the hips and bum in true Thelma and Louise style. They're loose from thigh to ankle, but this particular pair is slightly more cropped at the ankle than most – another throwback feature that means they'll look great with a pair of Western-style boots. They are a heavy denim, which ensures durability, but fear not, as there is also stretch. This pair is made from 100 per cent organic cotton, which is actually just one of many ways in which the brand has committed to being more sustainable, in addition to its zero waste distribution centres and "indigood" denim programme that eliminates water from the dying process. And what would a vintage-style pair of jeans be without that classic yellow stitching? Levi's 70s high flare jeans Best: Flare jeans Rating: 8/10 Flares are back, baby! This 70s trend has got us all looking at printed pussybow blouses, knitted vests and the classic ol' bell bottoms. Granted, this season the look is a lot more understated than previous years, and this Levi's pair looks pretty timeless. When styled right, there's no reason why flares can't be a permanent addition to the denim roster. These ones aren't too dramatic, but are wide enough to create the illusion of slimmer, longer legs. The high waist adds even more length, and they make your butt look 10/10. The length of your flares is a matter of personal taste, so luckily Levi's offers an amazing in-store hemming service if an inch or two off the bottom would make them the perfect pair. The brand also offers amazing repair, upcycling, tapering and waist-adjusting services, so there's no reason why they shouldn't last you a lifetime. They fit true to size, but what makes them so special is the "sculpt and lift" bi-stretch fabric which pulls you in, while clever stitching lifts your bum for a sculpted silhouette. The waistband is tailored so there's no gaping at the back and they're made with sustainably sourced cotton. With designs inspired by street style, the brand's models will always keep you on the right side of cool, but don't let that intimidate you. There's a lot of classic styles that fit so right you'll wonder how you've gone so long without them, and you just might find something slightly out of your comfort zone along the way. Case in point: its lash mom jeans. They have the hip and bum hug of a straight jean, but the tapered legs flatter and elongate the legs. We have found some mom jeans in the past to be unflattering in the tummy area, but this Weekday pair is the solution we've been looking for. The extra-high waist means you're not cut-off, and instead the torso is elongated and smooth. The denim is incredibly sturdy for a £40 pair, they're loose in all the right places but without being shapeless, and they're available in 11 different colours to boot. Frame le crop flare frayed high-rise kick-flare jeans Best: Kick flare Rating: 7/10 We all know jeans are a product worth investing in, but sometimes the price of a designer pair can be a bit of a shock. That's why we look to The Outnet – a place where you can find designer brands at a discounted price, making them more of a realistic option. This pair by Frame would usually be £240, but The Outnet's 50 per cent discount has brought them more in line with brands like Levi's. The kick flare isn't always the most sought-after style, but it's definitely one we recommend you take the time to try. High-waisted and tight from the waist down to the knee, then flared from the knee down but cropped at the shin – it's a style that really flatters the calves and ankles as well as the thighs. Frame's le crop is a great evening-wear pair as it looks great with heels, so add this one to your wardrobe for more sophisticated occasions. The pain of finding a pair of jeans to fit your tummy, waist, bum and thighs at the same time can seem like an impossible task. If they fit one area, they're almost definitely not going to fit another. But many of us do have curves, and do want to wear jeans, so it's a massive relief to know Everlane has made this pair. Catering up to a 38in waist, with an increased hip-to-waist ratio, this pair caresses curves rather than cutting them off. We did find they ran a bit small, so definitely size up, but otherwise we adored them. The button-up fly and minimal stretch really holds you in, and they're also sustainable, with commitments to eliminate all virgin plastic from their supply chain, move all their cotton to certified organic by 2023, and to make denim that doesn't dirty the planet.

