Over the past few years we’ve seen many Nineties and Noughties trends make a comeback – most of them thanks to Gen Z and TikTok. From crop tops to low-rise jeans, these youngsters have made Y2K fashion cool again, and we’re all for it.

Now, another trend that’s won ground over the years is the skort, with Gen Z being all over its athleisure version. But it was actually invented in the 1890s to help women cycle – of course, this garment looked nothing like the ones we know and love today.

Having had to wear skorts as part of our hockey kit for many years, we were always big fans of the design: it prevents thigh-chafing, you don’t have to worry about any Marilyn Monroe moments, and you can sit however you like without being judged.

Skorts are no longer just for covering your bum cheeks during sport – they’re a fashion item in their own right. They come in two different styles: ones that look like a skirt from the front and shorts from the back, and those that look like a skirt but have a pair of shorts hidden underneath.

So, now that these skirts-come-shorts are cool again, we’re jumping on board with this summer must-have. But with so much choice on offer, we’ve put them to the test to see which ones make the short list.

How we tested

We’re somewhere in between a UK size 12 and a 14, or medium and large, so all the skorts we’ve tried are one or the other, depending on their fit. We’ve ventured into luxury brands, high-street staples and budget-friendly shops to make sure we included something for everyone.

We were looking for skorts for different occasions, too – from outdoor adventures and workouts to brunch with the gals and office-appropriate fits. We’ve included regular skorts, sports skorts and – a category we were unfamiliar with before – skort dresses.

As we know, taste is quite personal, so we’ve made sure to add lots of different styles and colours to this round-up. These are the ones that impressed us most.

The best skorts for 2022 are: