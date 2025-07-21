Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Want all the pros of a protein shake, without the thickness? Clear whey is the way to go
After a hard workout, a cool and refreshing drink is just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, classic protein shakes don’t nail that brief – but clear whey protein powders do.
These supplements offer the same practical protein hit as their creamier cousins, all in a fruity drink with a juice-like consistency. So when you emerge from the gym drenched in sweat, they’re a far more palatable option.
“The intensive filtration process involved in creating clear whey powders achieves much more purity than a regular whey powder as the parts of the protein that contribute to creaminess and thickness are removed,” explains Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of The Detox Kitchen Bible. This can often result in a greater amount of protein per gram.
The problem is, not all brands have nailed the formula. I’ve tried a wide variety of clear whey protein powders, and while some taste as good as a J2O in a sun-soaked beer garden, others refuse to mix, resulting in a claggy compound clogging up my shaker.
To help you swerve a similar fate, I created a list of my tried and trusted favourites, then worked alongside sports nutritionists and dieticians to whittle it down to eight top recommendations. Scroll on to find out which brands made the cut.
Building muscle isn’t a quick process, and it would likely take months for the effects of regular protein powder use to show themselves. There are also plenty of other variables to consider, such as activity levels and wider diet. So, to test and assess clear whey protein powders, I focussed on their flavour, ease of use, mixability and cost per serving. Then I enlisted the help of Scott Laidler, a personal trainer, and Rachel Clarkson, a registered dietician at the DNA Dietitian, to help me analyse the ingredients, macronutrients and benefits of each one. To make each shake, I followed the brand’s instructions to the letter, adding the prescribed amount of water and exact serving suggestion to a shaker before mixing for 20 seconds.
The IndyBest fitness and wellbeing team comprises a mix of fitness coaches and wellness experts. As an avid gym-goer and The Independent’s senior fitness writer, I’ve used a wide range of supplements for the last decade to support my training and performance goals. I also speak to leading experts in the fitness space on a regular basis, covering topics such as how much protein you need per day and what to look for in a protein powder. So, if a protein powder earns a spot on this roundup, you can be sure it’s an impressive product.
German brand ESN has been going since 2007, but in recent years it has exploded onto the fitness scene in the UK. And with this clear whey protein powder it’s sunk a slam dunk, with very little not to like.
I’ve regularly had problems mixing clear whey products, but this powder delivered a faultlessly smooth juice-like drink after a few seconds of shaking. The blackberry flavour tastes surprisingly natural too, with a refreshing tartness that goes down a treat after hot and sweaty training sessions.
Beyond this, the supplement is free from lactose, sugar and fat, with only 0.7g of carbs and an impressive 24g of protein per 104-calorie serving.
My only gripe? It’s a bit pricey compared to most rivals.
Protein Works’ formulation is tasty and affordable, with the blue raspberry flavour quickly becoming a favourite of mine for post-workout shakes. The orange and mango option does a fairly convincing impression of Rubicon mango juice too. It also boasts some bonus benefits – namely, an extra helping of vitamin B6 and B12.
“The added B vitamins are often neglected; without them, people tend to lack energy,” Laidler says.
Beyond this, Protein Work’s powder is low in calories (86 per serving) and contains ingredients linked to weight loss, such as Acetyl L Carnitine and green tea extract. Don’t get too caught up in the “diet” claims – it’s mostly marketing talk – but if you’re looking to use protein shakes on a consistent basis, the lower calorie total might contribute to an overall energy deficit, which is the common denominator to weight loss .
It does need to be shaken quite a bit if you don’t want lumps in your drink, and blending delivers a lot of foam, but if you give this a few seconds to settle then I think you’re on to a winner.
Myprotein was the brand that dragged clear whey protein powder into the mainstream, releasing its first clear whey in 2019.
With 20g of protein per serving, it matches competitors for protein content, and has a relatively short ingredients list compared to most – thanks in part to the use of natural flavourings instead of artificial ones in fruit-based flavours.
“The use of natural flavouring suggests that it avoids synthetic flavouring agents, which is a plus for those seeking a more natural supplement,” says Clarkson.
However, not all options have natural flavourings – flavours developed with brands, such as Vimto and Chupa Chups, are exceptions to this rule.
I found the fruit flavours were a little too sweet for my liking. But, perhaps counterintuitively, The Vimto option was delicious, with the tub in my cupboard depleting faster than most as a result.
If the All Blacks put their name to something, you’d expect it to impress. This clear protein powder did just that, establishing itself as the tastiest product on test.
There’s only one flavour available, but the orange and mango option is excellent – think J2O for gym-goers. It’s imminently drinkable, and has become the shake I usually make after particularly draining warm-weather sessions.
Admittedly, it took a little bit more shaking than other options to achieve a perfectly smooth consistency. But I was willing to put this extra effort in for the resulting flavour.
The impressive nutritional breakdown – 21g of protein, 85 calories and less than half a gram of both carbs and fat per serving – alongside its refreshingly short ingredients list make this a strong contender for best clear whey protein powder overall, but its higher price point may put off some punters.
My advice: keep an eye out for this one in the sales, and act fast if the price drops significantly.
A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to create this supplement, the Holland & Barrett team tells me. Great effort has been taken to ensure every spoonful delivers equal doses of each active ingredient (including B vitamins, zinc “to support cognitive function” and magnesium “to reduce fatigue”).
Without a lab handy, I can’t objectively test this. But I can tell you that the powder mixed efficiently, tasted enjoyably zesty and didn’t leave me feeling heavy after I downed a shaker-full.
With 20g of protein per serving, negligible amounts of carbs and fat, and 83 calories, the nutritional breakdown is competitive too. And despite being a relatively new product, I’ve already seen it with some eye-catching discounts.
It doesn’t come with a scoop, instead suggesting serving sizes in tablespoons, which I appreciated – my cutlery drawer doesn’t need another little plastic thing clogging it up. But with my ever-generous serving sizes, I did find the 250g tub ran out incredibly quickly.
If you’re looking for a protein powder that delivers delicious flavour and a solid nutritional breakdown, try Combat Fuel’s unicorn piss. Yes, that’s really one of the flavours, and it was surprisingly tasty.
Founded by former British army veteran Alex Berezynskyj, Combat Fuel positions itself as a military and athlete-safe supplements brand. It promises its five-ingredient formula “100 per cent guarantees supplement safety for those serving”.
A single serving contains 20.1g of protein, and the blend contains NuLiv Science’s patented compound AstraGin. “It’s a beneficial addition, enhancing nutrient absorption and supporting gut health,” Laidler explains.
Out of the protein powders I tried, Combat Fuel’s was one of the best when it came to mixability, producing a smooth, light drink without any lumps – both with a shaker bottle and in a blender. I tried both the Irn Bru and unicorn piss flavours, and found both enjoyably refreshing – the latter was reminiscent of Skittles-flavoured water.
This vegan protein powder is a solid option for plant-based lifters. It mixes brilliantly, delivering a drink devoid of unwanted chunks after just a couple of shakes, and it left me feeling enjoyably light after drinking – a welcome alternative to heavy, creamy protein shakes.
However, the elephant in the room is the protein content: 10g per 15g serving. You can always double up to solve this, and when I did this the resulting mixture was still smooth. The smaller serving size means a 540g pouch goes a long way (36 servings) too.
The flavour (mixed berry) was a little sweet for my liking, and felt more artificial than the standard Protein Works clear protein. But it was still very drinkable, and earned a spot on the front row of my supplement cupboard.
This is another clear option that mixes very well. It comes in two flavours – blackcurrant and pomegranate and passionfruit. Both are tasty and offer a Solero-esque flavour profile that suits summer weather down to the ground.
With 15g of plant-based protein per 18g serving it’s on the lower end of the spectrum for gains, however, it does make up for this by adding electrolytes and vitamins for hair, skin and nails. Meaning you can combine some of your other recovery drinks and supplements in one glass – which weighs in at 63 calories in total.
A 270g tub will set you back £35 so by no means outrageous, but as with many premium brands, you can save a little if you subscribe. It’s a solid choice for the summer months when optimum hydration and training go hand in hand and it uses plant-based pea protein so it’s ideal for vegans and those who prefer to swerve dairy.
The ESN isoclear whey protein isolate is my new champion of the clear whey world. It’s on the expensive side, so keep an eyet out for discounts, but the flawless mixing and refreshingly tart flavourings make this a winner in my eyes. For a budget alternative, Protein Works’ clear whey diet protein powder is the way to go. You can pick up a 500g pouch for roughly 20 quid, there are six refreshing flavours to choose from, and it delivers 20g or protein per serving with just 86 calories. Protein-wise, every product on this list is a solid option. “All of these whey proteins contain an appropriate amount of protein in each serving [about 20g],” O’Leary says. “From a protein intake standpoint, they should all do the job. Carbohydrate content varies a little between supplements, but all are relatively low, with the highest carbohydrate supplement only having about 25 extra calories per serving compared to the others.”
Thanks to the more intensive filtration process, clear whey usually has more protein per gram than whey protein concentrate (roughly 90-95 per cent compared to 70 to 80 per cent). It also contains less lactose, making it easier to digest, particularly for anyone who is lactose intolerant.
Like all whey protein, clear protein powder is also rapidly absorbed, and contains branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) such as leucine. “This amino acid is needed for the activation of muscle protein synthesis – the process that repairs and builds new muscle proteins – and is critical for muscle growth and repair after training,” Hobson explains.
However, most of the differences between clear whey and traditional protein powders is “superficial”, says Mary O’Leary, a senior lecturer at the BioActivEx research group at the University of Exeter. In other words, you should choose the one which has the taste and texture you prefer.
“There is no evidence that clear and ‘regular’ whey proteins are different in terms of their effectiveness,” O’Leary adds. It’s also good to note that supplements are supposed to do exactly that: supplement your diet. They still fall under the umbrella of ultra-processed foods, and shouldn’t be used to replace food.
“For active people who want to build muscle mass or who are doing a lot of endurance training, a protein intake of roughly 1.5 grams per kilogram bodyweight per day is thought to be optimal,” O’Leary says. “Whole foods can be more than enough to meet this target.”
