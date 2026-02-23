Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An antidote to months of wet and cold weather, Le Creuset is now transporting shoppers to the sparkling waters and warmer climes of the Mediterranean with the arrival of a brand new colourway.

Famed for its heirloom-worthy kitchen accessories, the beloved French cookware stalwart has served up many hues since its first foray in 1925 with its signature ‘volcanic’ orange shade. Now, the brand has unveiled one of its most vibrant offerings to date, a nautical-inspired teal, called ‘bleu riviera’.

Available across pieces large and small, from egg cups to cast iron casserole dishes, it’s touted as a ‘breezy and exuberant glossy blue-green’ inspired by the Mediterranean sea.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, the foodie in your life or for a failsafe housewarming gift, the new colour will be a gorgeous choice for alfresco dining in the spring and summer months. Below, we’ve picked out some of our favourite pieces you can shop now in the ‘bleu riviera’ hue.

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole Le Creuset’s most iconic piece, its cast iron round casserole is designed to retain heat for even cooking, and it is suitable for the oven as well as on the hob (including on induction) and under the grill. While numerous imitations have launched from more budget-friendly brands (think Aldi and M&S), the real deal is a tried and true piece that we know will stand the test of time. As our tester Emma Henderson noted in her review, it’s “an heirloom product that can be passed down through generations, if you can afford it”and “really is an excellent addition to any kitchen and one that many, many chefs swear by”. Read more £319 from Lecreuset.co.uk Prices may vary Le Creuset stoneware cast iron frying pan with wooden handle Now available in the brand's bright blue hue, Le Creuset’s stoneware cast iron frying pan is an everyday cooking staple, ideal for searing and browning foods. Made with cast iron, it should distribute heat evenly, while sealing food quickly. Featuring an ergonomic handle, the pan also has a wooden handle which is designed to stay cool while the pan is in use. Read more £229 from Lecreuset.co.uk Prices may vary Le Creuset peppermill Bring a pop of colour to your kitchen without breaking the bank, with Le Creuset’s peppermill (one of the smaller, less pricey offerings available in ‘bleu riviera’). Sporting the brand’s glossy glazed stoneware finish, it is, like all Le Creuset offerings, designed to last. And whether you prefer coarse or fine pepper, the fully adjustable grinder has you covered. Read more £43 from Lecreuset.co.uk Prices may vary

