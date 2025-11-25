Can M&S’s £42 cast iron casserole dish rival Le Creuset’s £355 pot? I found out

A brightly coloured, enamelled cast-iron Le Creuset casserole pot is perhaps one of the more unexpected items to wield status power in recent decades. Who would’ve thought a humble cooking dish would become an aspirational item that owners proudly display on top of their cookers, instead of hiding away in overflowing kitchen cupboards?

This year, Le Creuset celebrated its centenary. No small feat for any company, especially one that still uses the same original forgery in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, which has obviously grown exponentially. Though these dishes come with a lifetime guarantee, which imitations can't offer, Le Creuset pots do come with a hefty price tag, starting at more than £200 for the smallest size at 18cm diameter.

It is a worthy item to add to your kitchen repertoire. Not only because it looks good, but these cast iron pots, also known as dutch ovens or coquettes, are practically endlessly useful, from baking bread to slow-cooking stews, whizzing up large batches of soups, or being a vessel for one-pot wonder dishes.

They're also a much-loved buy for celebrities, from actor and fellow cookware designer Stanley Tucci to Meghan Markle, whose TV show, With Love, Meghan, featured her cream shallow pot, which instantly sold out.

Now there are more affordable models available on the high street, such as Aldi, John Lewis, Argos and Marks & Spencer, to name a few. These cast iron pots are the workhorses of the kitchen, with little they can't do, and are worth their salt. But is it worth spending many hundreds of pounds on one? I've put Le Creuset's original design to the test against Marks & Spencer's own design to find out.

How I tested

Both pots were put through their paces as I cooked with them in my kitchen ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I made some of my favourite dishes in these pots, from my ultimate dal recipe to fancy baked beans and soups. During testing, I made a note of how key factors, such as whether they cooked food evenly and how easy they were to clean. You can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the review.