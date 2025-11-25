The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Can M&S’s £42 cast iron casserole dish rival Le Creuset’s £355 pot? I found out
A cast-iron casserole dish is a kitchen essential, so I put the two designs to the test
A brightly coloured, enamelled cast-iron Le Creuset casserole pot is perhaps one of the more unexpected items to wield status power in recent decades. Who would’ve thought a humble cooking dish would become an aspirational item that owners proudly display on top of their cookers, instead of hiding away in overflowing kitchen cupboards?
This year, Le Creuset celebrated its centenary. No small feat for any company, especially one that still uses the same original forgery in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, which has obviously grown exponentially. Though these dishes come with a lifetime guarantee, which imitations can't offer, Le Creuset pots do come with a hefty price tag, starting at more than £200 for the smallest size at 18cm diameter.
It is a worthy item to add to your kitchen repertoire. Not only because it looks good, but these cast iron pots, also known as dutch ovens or coquettes, are practically endlessly useful, from baking bread to slow-cooking stews, whizzing up large batches of soups, or being a vessel for one-pot wonder dishes.
They're also a much-loved buy for celebrities, from actor and fellow cookware designer Stanley Tucci to Meghan Markle, whose TV show, With Love, Meghan, featured her cream shallow pot, which instantly sold out.
Now there are more affordable models available on the high street, such as Aldi, John Lewis, Argos and Marks & Spencer, to name a few. These cast iron pots are the workhorses of the kitchen, with little they can't do, and are worth their salt. But is it worth spending many hundreds of pounds on one? I've put Le Creuset's original design to the test against Marks & Spencer's own design to find out.
How I tested
I made some of my favourite dishes in these pots, from my ultimate dal recipe to fancy baked beans and soups. During testing, I made a note of how key factors, such as whether they cooked food evenly and how easy they were to clean. You can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the review.
1M&S cast iron large casserole dish
- Size: 26.3cm diameter
- Capacity: 5.2l
- Why we love it
- Cheaper than Le Creuset's pot
- Oven safe
- Take note
- Colour range isn't as wide
- Only available in two sizes
- Quite heavy
From the ombre colour design that Le Creuset was so famed for to the matching coloured bottom and cream inside, there are very few aesthetic differences between this pot and the Le Creuset to the untrained eye. But I’ll let you in on them. The most noticeable is that the lid handle is also the same colour as the rest of the pot, while on Le Creuset pots, they're usually metal. The handles are also chunkier, and the Le Creuset brand name is obviously not moulded into the lid. From afar, none of these are too obvious.
This is an undeniably hefty pot with a good weight to it, so it sits on the hob nicely. The only issue with this is that it's heavier to lift and move, which could be off-putting to perhaps older people.
It cooked everything evenly, and there weren't any obvious sticking points. It retains heat very well, which is always helpful for serving up (or using as a serving dish on the table), especially in a small kitchen like mine. And even after lots of use, it still looks brand new.
The lid fits perfectly on top of it and also doesn’t move around when upturned on the countertop – and it’s well-balanced to also rest your spoon on it while you're not stirring. The edges of the lid are certainly rougher than the Le Creuset pot, pointing to a lower quality finish. Apart from this, the ergonomics of the pot are well thought out.
It's also easy to clean by hand with just a sponge, which is a big plus, especially as these types of cooking dishes are best kept out of the dishwasher.
2Le Creuset cast iron round casserole pot
- Size: 26cm
- Capacity: 5.3l
- Why we love it
- The original cast iron pot
- Lots of colours available
- Lifetime guarantee
- Available in multiple sizes
- Take note
- Very expensive
There's always a big part of me that loves the original item over a reproduction. I can appreciate the design, the heritage and the skill taken to create the first colourful enamel cast iron pot a hundred years ago. And it does feel a shame that so many brands have been able to copy what was once a unique and pioneering design. Though the saying goes that imitation is the biggest form of flattery. But of course, that doesn't help pay the bills.
My Le Creuset is older than me and is well into its fourth decade of life. Of course, it's one of my most prized possessions, not only because it's a versatile piece of equipment, but also because it was passed to me from a relative, which is exactly what Le Creuset hangs on to as its USP, setting itself apart from others.
When it comes to quality, it's hefty, without being overbearingly heavy. Its craftsmanship is clear, with rounded edges and the brand's name moulded into the lid, something no other brand can do.
I use it often, and it's still in near-perfect condition. There's not a scratch, scrape, dent or hint of rust in it after years of use. The enamel is still intact, the colour still vibrant, and the sandy-coloured inside is still practically the same as when it was handed to me. Even after food is burnt on, it comes off, though sometimes easier than others.
Thanks to being able to cook on multiple cooking sources, it was a saving grace when moving to a new flat that only had an induction hob – this was the only pan that would work on it. It can be used on the grill, in the oven, on an electric hob, ceramic glass cooktop, and on a gas hob.
It's so hard-wearing that it's more likely to break the floor than end up damaged if it were dropped (heaven forbid). It's well-made, sturdy and has longevity – plus it makes for a truly excellent gift.
The verdict: Le Creuset vs M&S cast iron large casserole dish
Apart from a few aesthetic variations, the key differences here are brand heritage, better craftsmanship and, on a more practical note, the lifetime guarantee. The Le Creuset casserole dish is an heirloom product that can be passed down through generations, if you can afford it. It really is an excellent addition to any kitchen and one that many, many chefs swear by.
The M&S cast-iron pot is an excellent alternative for anyone not wanting to spend hundreds of pounds. At less than £50, it's extremely good value, especially for students and younger cooks, and will easily encourage them to cook more. You just won't have people fawning over your cookware choice. Though the real test is in the years and years of use. As cast iron is cast iron. It's durable, long-lasting and very hardy. Unfortunately, having all the top gear isn't going to make you a better cook. So perhaps it's really just down to brand loyalty and how much you care what people think of your cookware. One thing's for sure, no one will ever be disappointed with a Le Creuset casserole pot if you're generous enough to buy one as a gift.
How the pots were tested
As a keen home cook, I was eager to put the M&S cast-iron pot against Le Creuset’s £355. My Le Creuset was passed down to me from a relative, so it’s older than I am, meaning I’ve used it a lot over the years. In order to compare it to M&S’s design, I cooked the same dishes in these pots, but I also considered the following:
- Even cooking: How evenly the pot conducted heat, and how evenly the contents cooked.
- Usability: How easy it is to use and move. An overly heavy pot can be cumbersome to use and slightly off-putting.
- Ease of cleaning: There's little worse than having to scrub a pot many times to properly clean it after cooking your favourite hearty meal. I want something that doesn't take too much effort.
- Value: Of course, with such a hefty price tag for one product and a vast difference between the two items, I'm looking for value for money.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Emma Henderson was the editor of IndyEats, The Independent’s monthly digital food magazine, and was twice shortlisted for “best food magazine” at the Guild of Food Writers Awards. She’s sampled everything from Michelin-recommended menus to the best olive oils, supermarket sourdoughs, champagnes and mince pies. When it came to testing these two pots, Emma used them in a similar way to how you will be using them in your own home, so her verdict factors in what genuinely matters to the everyday home cook. Something of a Le Creuset buff, Emma’s spent time examining the brand’s rise to culinary icon status. If there’s a supermarket alternative that could genuinely match up, Emma’s a great tester for the job.
