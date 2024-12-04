19 best champagnes that will make your celebrations go off with a bang

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There’s nothing quite like champagne, and if you’re in the market for a bottle of bubbly, you’ve come to the right place.

We all know champagne can cost a pretty penny (although some of the bargains below would beg to differ), but the right bottle absolutely justifies the cost. On the other hand, an underwhelming bottle can also really sting.

Luckily for you, some of us have been hard at work testing all the interesting independent creations, the budget jewels, and the liquid gold of legendary champagne houses.

By virtue of its strict regulations, it’s the details and nuances that matter so much in champagne production, which is why when everything comes together, it’s so, so special. From supermarket fizz that outperforms bottles twice the price to unforgettable luxury indulgence – and everything in between – this is a curated guide to the best champagnes whatever the occasion and budget.

How we tested

open image in gallery Testing some of the best champagnes (someone had to do it) ( Aidy Smith )

Each bottle was chilled in the fridge to between 6C and 9C. Once opened, the sparkling wine was allowed to sit in the glass for 10 minutes, to open up and warm slightly to the ideal drinking temperature of 8C to 13C before tasting. Only the ones that impressed us the most made it into our final line-up.

The best champagnes for 2024 are: