11 best ports and fortified wines for a merry Christmas

Let it snow. But if not, please let it just be so cold that we can cancel all plans guilt-free, and watch back-to-back Christmas films, while sipping on something sweet and satisfying.

With their warming fruitiness and satisfying thickness, fortified wines – and especially port – are an obvious choice for festive celebrations, be they high tempo, or low key. Of course, though we truly love them year-round, they really do come into their own this time of year.

So, whether for sipping with a slice of Christmas cake, as a cosy evening nightcap, or as an aperitif (sherry) or digestif (port) to offer your guests, we’ve got the perfect winter warmer for you. And what’s more, representing incredible value for money, you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get something of quality.

When it comes to ports, the first thing to know is there are a number of different styles to consider, from ruby to white. Tawny port for example has a nutty quality due to a process of ageing in wooden barrels, while white port, made from white grapes, is often mixed in cocktails. For sherry too, liquids range all the way from light and refreshing finos, through to the delicious, intensely sweet stickiness of a Pedro Ximénez (PX).

So, if your experience with fortified wines consists of dusting off that bottle from the cupboard once a year when the festive cheese board arrives, buckle-up. Affordable, nuanced, and excellent for pairing with food, we’ve chosen the best for your festive celebrations.

How we tested

We’ve deliberately covered a range of styles. For styles that lean sweet, we’re looking for ones that aren’t overpowering, allowing some of the lovely rich, fruit flavours to come through. In the longer-aged ports on our list we’re seeking character; those deeper notes of fig, nuts, and butterscotch. While, for our food-friendly sherries, we’re looking for how well they pair with festive foods.

We followed the serving recommendations from each brand, from keeping the liquid at room temperature, chilling it, or decanting it before pouring. These are the tipples to try.

A selection of the best ports and fortified wines that we tested (Claire Dodd)

The best ports and fortified wines for Christmas 2023 are: