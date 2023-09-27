Jump to content

11 best ports and fortified wines for a merry Christmas

Sip on something sweet as you celebrate the festive season

Claire Dodd
Wednesday 27 September 2023 09:57
We tested a whole range of ports and fortified wines, to see which you should add to your basket

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Let it snow. But if not, please let it just be so cold that we can cancel all plans guilt-free, and watch back-to-back Christmas films, while sipping on something sweet and satisfying.

With their warming fruitiness and satisfying thickness, fortified wines – and especially port – are an obvious choice for festive celebrations, be they high tempo, or low key. Of course, though we truly love them year-round, they really do come into their own this time of year.

So, whether for sipping with a slice of Christmas cake, as a cosy evening nightcap, or as an aperitif (sherry) or digestif (port) to offer your guests, we’ve got the perfect winter warmer for you. And what’s more, representing incredible value for money, you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get something of quality.

When it comes to ports, the first thing to know is there are a number of different styles to consider, from ruby to white. Tawny port for example has a nutty quality due to a process of ageing in wooden barrels, while white port, made from white grapes, is often mixed in cocktails. For sherry too, liquids range all the way from light and refreshing finos, through to the delicious, intensely sweet stickiness of a Pedro Ximénez (PX).

So, if your experience with fortified wines consists of dusting off that bottle from the cupboard once a year when the festive cheese board arrives, buckle-up. Affordable, nuanced, and excellent for pairing with food, we’ve chosen the best for your festive celebrations.

How we tested

We’ve deliberately covered a range of styles. For styles that lean sweet, we’re looking for ones that aren’t overpowering, allowing some of the lovely rich, fruit flavours to come through. In the longer-aged ports on our list we’re seeking character; those deeper notes of fig, nuts, and butterscotch. While, for our food-friendly sherries, we’re looking for how well they pair with festive foods.

We followed the serving recommendations from each brand, from keeping the liquid at room temperature, chilling it, or decanting it before pouring. These are the tipples to try.

A selection of the best ports and fortified wines that we tested

(Claire Dodd)

The best ports and fortified wines for Christmas 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Fonseca crusted port 2015: £18.50, Carringtonswines.co.uk
  • Best supermarket sherry – Co-op irresistible Pedro Ximenez sherry: £7.50, Coop.co.uk
  • Best value – Graham’s 10 year old tawny: £19, Vinello.co.uk
  • Best premium port – Ramos Pinto RP20 20 year old tawny port: £54.98, Prestigedrinks.com
  • Best for first time port drinkers – Warre’s Otima 10 year old tawny: £17.94, Masterofmalt.com

Fonseca crusted port 2015

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 20%

Crusted? This rare style of port is only made by a small number of producers and is characterised by its lack of filtration, hence the name. The wine will form a “crust” in the bottle, so decant it before drinking. In fact, an accompanying decanter makes a great Christmas present, no?

Made with a blend of wines that have spent four years in oak, it’s then bottled unfiltered, and cellared for a further three years to let it improve. This particular example was bottled in May 2015. Give it a little time to open-up in the glass and it will reward you with wood, berries, a little stone fruit including apricot, and a beautiful long finish with a hint of almond.

With no heat here at all, there’s just a lovely, delicate sweetness that then gives way to more winey notes. But really, it is all about that beautiful creaminess. Pair with dessert; a crème brulee would be our ultimate match.

Co-op irresistible Pedro Ximenez sherry

  • Best: Supermarket sherry
  • Size: 375ml
  • ABV: 17%

From one end of the flavour spectrum to the other, Pedro Ximenez sherries are made with the grape variety of the same name which are picked overly ripe, or sun-dried for intensity of flavour. These are deep, dark and rich wines. Co-ops is produced by Lustau, and is a true winter warmer. Pungent (in a good way) with a little must, apricot and candied fruit, it is wonderfully thick and decadent to sip. Think toffee, think raisin, think a little warming spice, and even a little coffee. Pour over your ice cream – go on, do it – or pair with your most offensive cheeses. Creamy ones will work best. It’s a much smaller bottle than the others – ideal if you’re the only sherry drinker. But that makes it incredibly affordable too.

Graham’s fine white port wine

  • Best: For cocktails
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 19%

We love Christmas food as much as the next person. But it can be a little… heavy. If you need to switch up the repertoire and lighten things up a bit, while still feeling a little festive, then this might be for you. Another long-standing brand, Graham’s has been in the port business since 1820. As it’s a white port, you’re going to find this a little more vibrant and rowdy than the longer-aged reds. Fresh, salty and with a little grapefruit and creaminess to the finish, there’s a lot going on here, but it all works. Serve chilled with tonic and you really can’t go wrong.

Kopke 10 year old tawny

  • Best: Value tawny
  • Size : 750ml
  • ABV: 20%

Kopke – which claims to be the oldest brand of port wine, founded in 1638 – produces a number of styles and age-statements, but it’s their white ports and tawny that really have us salivating. This 10-year-old tawny is multi-award winning for a reason. Rich caramel in colour, there’s a little warming spice, a hint of tobacco, some stewed red fruit and a touch of honey. Overall, it’s mellow and relaxed. But we have to give a shout out to Kopke’s colheita 2005 too; if you’re after a little more fruit, it may be the one for you.

Ramos Pinto RP20 20 year old tawny port

  • Best: Premium port
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 20.5%

This tawny port is made from a selection of several plots from one of the oldest vineyards in the Douro region. The result of that long ageing process is a beautiful deep, rich rusty brown liquid that bursts with fig, toasted nut and quince aromas. Velvety soft and smooth to sip, there’s zero aggression to this mellow little number – just a little gentle heat from the alcohol.

We love the slight sourness, roasted notes, and a caramel sweetness that all fade to a lovely, savoury note. An oily cheese is an obvious match, but we’re also partial to sipping this slightly chilled, alongside a mince pie. Its wooden boxed packaging also makes it a great gift, and depending on your budget, there’s also a 10 and a 30-year-old in the range too.

Graham’s 10 year old tawny

  • Best: Value
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 20%

This multi-award-winner is a sure thing. And after 200 years of production, it’s fair to say Graham’s knows a thing or two. Having spent a decade in seasoned oak, slowly maturing, frankly, you’re getting a bargain here. What other drink aged for that long could you get for little over £20? There’s caramel, honey, a little cinnamon spice, and fruity figs, with of course, a little nuttiness. Yum.

Gonzalez Byass delicado fino sherry

  • Best: Sherry for food pairing
  • Size: 500ml
  • ABV: 15.5%

A fino may not be your first thought when it comes to Christmas flavours. These dry sherries – in fact the driest type of sherry – are made from palomino grapes, and are known for being light, great with food, and refreshing. And after all that heavy food, and strong liquor, well, sign us up.

Our favourite Fino is a classic from Gonzalez Byass. Aged for six years, and made with liquid selected from three casks in which the layer of flor yeast is still alive, you’ll still get plenty of character. There’s orchard fruits, and that lovely freshness, but still a lot of dry, nutty and yeasty notes. As such, it’s a good match for salty foods, seafood, roast chicken, and of course, cheese. Serve chilled, always, and treat it like a dry white wine.

Warre’s otima 10 year old tawny

  • Best: For first time port drinkers
  • Size: 500ml
  • ABV: 20%

Well now, this is one fruity character. From the oldest British port house, founded in Portugal in 1670, comes this beautifully vibrant ruby-coloured tawny. This port has made our list for its stand-out flavour. The first sip will give you quite an intense hit of orange-peel, followed by a little burnt sugar, followed by a hit of berries and finishing with some savoury, pastry-like, bready notes. Perfect with a bit of Christmas cake. Accessible both flavour and price-wise, this is an excellent first venture into the deeper flavours of port for those beginning to explore it.

Krohn colheita 2010

  • Best: Colheita
  • Size : 750ml
  • ABV: 20%

Founded in 1865 by two Norwegians, Wiese & Krohn is known in particular for its colheitas. The style, which has some similarities to a tawny, is aged in wood for a minimum of seven years before being bottled. Deep red in colour, this feels a little thinner in texture than some others on our list, but the wine itself really comes through. Overwhelmingly fruit-forward, this is a vibrant and fruity wine, with some delicious nutty notes. Also, because this one comes bottled with a cork rather than a stopper, open when you’ve got a crowd on hand to savour it with you.

Dow’s Quinta do Bomfin vintage port 2010

  • Best: With desert
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 20%

Grab your decanter again. Created by one of the oldest port houses, Quinta ports are bottled after a couple of years in barrel, without filtration, and continue to mature in the bottle. As such, there will be a little sediment.

This 2010 vintage is wonderfully fruity with bold berry notes and a creamy finish with a little spice heat, and even a hint of chocolate. Pair it with pudding, or even blue cheese if you’re not sweet toothed. This needs drinking within two to three days of opening, so it’s perhaps best for a party of big family gathering.

Waitrose no.1 Torre del Oro palo cortado lustau sherry

  • Best: For pairing with cheese
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 19%

Another super dry, supermarket sherry produced by Lustau, this is lip-smacking good. If you’re not familiar with the palo cortado style, that might be because it is the rarest. Described as combining the delicacy and refined aroma of an amontillado with the structure and body of an oloroso, its made from grapes usually selected to produce a fino. This feels particularly festive to use, with notes of baked orange, hazelnut, and a little bit of salinity that makes it particularly good with cheese.

The verdict: Ports and fortified wines

For its festive flavour, incredible value for money, creamy mouthfeel and delicate flavours, we’re huge fans of the Fonseca crusted port. If you want to take your time, bed down deep into an arm chair, and snuggle up away from the cold, then the Ramos Pinto RP20 20 year old tawny port is truly worth taking your time over.

Fancy counting down the days to Christmas with a boozy advent calendar? Check out the best wine advent calendars

