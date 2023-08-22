Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We know that having Christmas on our radar before the summer months have even drawn to a close may seem extremely ahead of schedule, but for those of us ready to start dreaming of mince pies and bucks fizz for breakfast, we have some good news...

Some supermarkets have already begun ramping up the excitement with details of their Christmas ranges for 2023, from their seasonal dishes to the party food and canapes to expect.

Most of the festive food and drink in the works won’t be available to shop online and in store until later in the year, and several stores won’t be sharing what they have in store until closer to Christmas anyway. So, do make sure to check back with us for all the latest intel.

With that in mind, from feta popcorn starters and vegan Wellingtons to chocolate orange panettoni, here’s what we know so far about what to expect from the Christmas ranges you can order online from supermarkets this year.

Waitrose Christmas food 2023

(Waitrose)

It seems as though Waitrose will be pulling out all the stops this year, having revealed that a whopping 140 new dishes will be launching as part of its Christmas range for 2023. Among these will be a selection of buffet foods and canapés that sound perfect for taking the hassle out of hosting for larger crowds, from paneer fries and Galician serrano ham to salmon mousse and feta popcorn served with hot honey.

If it’s Christmas lunch you’re most excited about, sides and main dishes will include a stuffed bronze turkey crown, glazed ham and a mini pork stuffing panettoni among the picks this year. Delivering in the plant-based department when it comes to mains, those following a vegan diet could enjoy a chestnut and thyme plant-based turkey roast or a vegan Wellington and other plant-based mains, as well as fruity stuffing Christmas trees.

’Tis also the season for a sweet-tooth and Waitrose has revealed there will be 20 new cakes, baked treats and desserts to shop this year, with crumble mince pies, orange and cranberry sticky toffee pudding and a Sicilian orange and whisky Christmas pudding being among the puds to look forward to.

Tesco Christmas food 2023

(Tesco)

Hoping to tempt with its festive fare this year, another supermarket unveiling some of its 2023 range is Tesco. Expect a choice of several turkey dishes for the main event, as well as a crackling porchetta pork joint, monkfish and chorizo wellington, slow cooked sloe gin duck, spiced orange and pomegranate Scottish salmon and a roasted butternut, spinach and sage galette.

For the host with the most, there’s a range of party bites such as salmon and hollandaise mini fish cakes, a smoked red Leicester bite with chilli jam bake and sweet potato and cauliflower tacos. And if you’re planning on feeding a crowd of cheese fanatics, you’ll want to load up on the sticky toffee cheddar truckle and Wensleydale with cranberries.

For those feasting plant-based this year, a mushroom and chestnut festive wreath and no-turkey crown with stuffing are among some of the main dishes we’ve been eyeing up. Not to mention plant-based party food like paella inspired arancini bites and kimchi inspired vegetable crystal rolls.

Christmas classic desserts such as chocolate log cake and mince pies with a twist are going to be on offer too. While a mulled berry meringue wreath, white chocolate snowman cheesecake and Free From cranberry and orange brownie slices will offer something a little different.

Asda Christmas food 2023

(Asda)

Ahead of revealing the full range, Asda has given shoppers a sneak preview. The menu looks like it will get off to a strong start for seafood fans, with starters like cured salmon in a pastrami spice blend available to buy. If you prefer to keep things simple though, scallop and king prawn vol au vents with brown butter and spiced dark rum sauce or tomato prawn and lobster cocktail are great choices to make, too.

The Christmas dinner centerpieces this year mean you could be serving a crackling pork belly roast with caramelised leek and apple stuffing. Or, where turkey mains are concerned, a Heritage Norfolk Bronze turkey or turkey bale stuffed with festive fruit and pork sage and onion, topped off with bacon. For vegans and non-meat eaters at the table, expect a vegan oyster and porcini mushroom wellington on the menu this year.

With flaming puddings and frozen desserts to get excited about too, the sweet plates sound just as promising. There’s a Christmas pudding, chocolate and honeycomb avalanche dessert, amaretto and cherry cheesecake and a vegan strawberry trifle for some dairy-free indulgence.

If you still have room, there’s even more treats to be had. Think brown butter and spiced dark rum mince pies, Christmas doughnuts and chocolate and orange panettone among the sweet bites to share.

