Preparing the perfect pancake, fried fish fillet or bean burger can be helped – or hindered – by your arsenal of pans. The best non-stick pan set is a home cook’s best friend. Non-stick pans make it easy to sizzle sticky batters to perfection, crisp beef mince, and flip fluffy omelettes. They’re also a dream when handling thick sauces, porridges and risottos, all of which tend to weld themselves to standard pan surfaces.

It’s not just about great-tasting food, either. Non-stick cookware is quick to clean, saving you time and effort. If you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions, non-stick pans are typically very durable, so you can expect them to last for many years. These pans can even help you cut down on oil or butter when cooking, making for healthier meals.

That sounds great, but there’s a lot of jargon about these pans. There’s a wide range of materials to choose from, including traditional cast iron and stainless steel options, as well as Teflon and ceramic.

Cast iron and stainless steel pans can take very high temperatures, but often require more skill and patience to make them non-stick. In contrast, Teflon and other similar synthetic non-stick polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) materials are extremely easy to use and clean. Unfortunately, though largely safe, some of these pans have been linked with so-called forever chemicals, which could be carcinogenic. Ceramic non-stick pans have become popular as a nontoxic alternative to these synthetic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). However, these pans can be very expensive.

It’s a lot to weigh up, and that’s before you even know how these pans perform. That’s why I tested the very best.

How we tested

A selection of the pans we put to the test ( Alicia Miller )

Each of the non-stick pan sets featured here was tested on the same induction stove and employed in preparing a huge variety of dishes – from omelettes and pancakes to grilled mince balls and flaky lemon sole to egg-fried rice and porridge.

I rated each set on its non-stick performance, then on ease of cleaning. We also considered design, the overall functionality of the set and the price point and value for money when determining our ratings.

The best non-stick pan sets for 2025 are: