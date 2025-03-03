Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air fryers are once again coming to the rescue. By now we’re all aware of their energy-saving benefits, but you can also have a little fun with them. Jamie Oliver, for example, is putting a strong case together for this with his new air fryer cookbook, which showcases everything you can make in one. But perhaps what you didn’t know is that you can make pancakes – American or crepe-style – in the humble appliance.

For Shrove Tuesday (Tuesday 4 March) we’ve learnt how to make the perfect pancakes using these never-ending versatile machines. So, it’s time to say goodbye to frantically flipping in a frying pan and turn to your beloved air fryer.

If you’re looking to make sure your Pancake Day is as fuss-free as possible, read on for our step-by-step guide, as well as some of the best deals currently available (if you’re one of the very few who are yet to get one).

How to make pancakes in your air fryer

As shown in the video, making pancakes in an air fryer couldn’t be simpler. But, if you need a little guidance, we’ve broken down the process into stages to help you create the perfect batch.

Make your mix – American and European crepe-style pancakes work in an air fryer – by following your recipe of choice.

Line your air fryer with baking parchment and grease it lightly with oil or butter. If you want perfectly round pancakes, a small cake tin can be used to keep the moisture in line. Otherwise, simply pour your batter onto the parchment for a more rustic look. If you’re feeling particularly confident, you can save yourself even more time by adding another layer of parchment paper on top followed by more batter, meaning you can whip up multiple pancakes at once.

Set your air fryer to 180C and your pancakes should be ready in six to eight minutes – no embarrassing flip fails needed.

Remove from your air fryer and choose your toppings. Whether you’re a classic lemon and sugar pancake eater, or if the thought of pancakes without chocolate is truly unthinkable, pile those toppings extras high and enjoy your fuss-free air-fried pancakes.

Best air fryer deals right now

If you happen to be one of the only people in the country who don’t currently own an air fryer, don’t panic, we’ve got you covered with some of the best deals available right now.

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £137, now £112, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png )

Power : 1,600W

: 1,600W Capacity : 8.2l

: 8.2l Dimensions: 39cm x 38.5cm x 33cm

This saving on Salter’s five-star dual-draw air fryer is not to be missed. It took the top spot in our review of the best air fryers because of its countless cooking options and total ease of use. Our tester said of the appliance: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £149.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power : 1,400W

: 1,400W Capacity : 4.2l

: 4.2l Dimensions: 36cm x 27cm x 32cm

There really is nothing we love more than half-off price tags, especially when it's on a clever bit of tech like this. This air fryer from Tefal is packed with fun features, including the option to dehydrate food. It’s also a perfect pick for those longing for a summer barbecue, as its aluminium slotted plate is ideal for giving your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks.

For more tips, tricks and recommendations on all things air fryers, read our review of the best ones currently on the market