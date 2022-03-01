Pancake Day – or Shrove Tuesday – is celebrated on the day that precedes the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday. Owing to the fact it is linked to Easter, which changes annually depending on the moon, this year Pancake Day falls on 1 March. And it has well and truly crêped up on us.

Shrove Tuesday is traditionally a feasting day, but the convention of eating pancakes comes from the Christian ritual of using up indulgent foods such as eggs and milk ahead of Lent and the fasting season.

While it’s a religious day for many, it’s chiefly celebrated across the globe by enjoying pancakes, sweet and savoury. And if you’re unsure of your ability to whip up some good ones, you’ll be pleased to know that there are some excellent pancake mixes out there to help you.

When deciding on your style of choice, there are two distinct options: American-style and traditional crêpes. The former are thick and fluffy with a light texture and traditionally served as a stack with maple syrup, while traditional crêpes are a thinner consistency, often eaten rolled up with the fillings inside, be that lemon and sugar, Nutella or golden syrup.

In honour of making sure every preference is catered for, both types are featured in this round-up. Similarly, we’ve included vegan, gluten-free and protein pancake mixes, to really give you the cream of the crop.

Read more:

How we tested

Over the course of a month, we flipped between lots of these mixes, testing for ease of use, texture and of course taste. Get your frying pans at the ready: you batter believe we’ve found some good ones.

The best pancake mixes in 2022 are:

Best overall – Dr. Oetker pancake mix classic: £1, Ocado.com

– Dr. Oetker pancake mix classic: £1, Ocado.com Best pancake shaker – Sainsbury’s pancake mix shaker: £1, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury’s pancake mix shaker: £1, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for American style pancakes – Dr. Oetker pancake mix American style: £1, Ocado.com

– Dr. Oetker pancake mix American style: £1, Ocado.com Best DIY restaurant kit – Crêpeaffaire DIY pancake mix: £12.50, Crepeaffaire.com

– Crêpeaffaire DIY pancake mix: £12.50, Crepeaffaire.com Best gluten-free pancake mix – Manna Dew gluten free pancake mix: £10.40, Mannadew.co.uk

– Manna Dew gluten free pancake mix: £10.40, Mannadew.co.uk Best for thick pancakes and waffles – Aunt Bessie American pancake and waffle mix: £1.10, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Aunt Bessie American pancake and waffle mix: £1.10, Sainsburys.co.uk Best blow the budget pancakes – Where The Pancakes Are the big brunch box: £45, Wherethepancakesare.com

– Where The Pancakes Are the big brunch box: £45, Wherethepancakesare.com Best for classic crepes – McDougalls classic pancake mix: £1.40, Waitrose.com

– McDougalls classic pancake mix: £1.40, Waitrose.com Best vegan pancake mix – Creative Nature pancake and waffle mix: £2, Ocado.com

– Creative Nature pancake and waffle mix: £2, Ocado.com Best collagen pancakes – MyVitamins collagen pancakes: £10.49, Lookfantastic.com

– MyVitamins collagen pancakes: £10.49, Lookfantastic.com Best protein pancakes – Myprotein protein pancake mix: £7.08, Myprotein.com

Dr. Oetker pancake mix classic Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Weight: 200g This just-add-milk mixture produced the best classic crêpes – perfectly thin, easy to roll and quick to make. They weren’t sweet, nor salty, making them a great base for all of your favourite toppings. Dr. Oetker has really nailed the formula and we were flipping impressed. For just £1, you’ll get eight pancakes, so we’d recommend stocking up, particularly if you’re feeding a crowd this Shrove Tuesday. Buy now £ 1 , Ocado.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sainsbury’s pancake mix shaker Best: Shaker Rating: 9/10 Weight: 155g There’s no denying that we were a little sceptical when we read the instructions – add 300ml cold water to the container, turn it upside down and wait two minutes. We were expecting lumps galore but were pleasantly surprised when we were met with a smooth batter for our crêpes. Pancake shakers we’ve tried in the past have produced quite a sweet mix, but luckily we didn’t have the same issue here. You’ll only be able to make six, but at £1 a pop and just having to add water, it’s very good value. Buy now £ 1 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr. Oetker pancake mix American style Best: For American pancakes Rating: 9/10 Weight: 210g If your Shrove Tuesday preference is fluffy American-style pancakes, this mix from Dr. Oetker is where it’s at. The dry ingredients turn into a batter by simply mixing with 300ml milk and the result is thick, delicious hotcakes. We found them easy to flip and they weren’t too doughy in the middle. One of our testers said they tasted just like the ones they’d had stateside – you can’t argue with that. In some of the batches, we added blueberries, others mashed banana – both of which tasted delicious. For the price and taste, you really can’t go wrong. Buy now £ 1 , Ocado.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Crêpeaffaire DIY pancake mix Best: DIY restaurant kit Rating: 7.5/10 Weight: 250g Restaurant chain Crêpeaffaire specialises in, you guessed it, all things pancake. Its extensive menu includes sweet, savoury and vegan options in-store. But you can also get its delicious recipes at home thanks to its pancakes in the post scheme. You can choose between pre-made crêpes (£15, Crepeaffaire.com), a vegan and gluten-free mix (£13.50, Crepeaffaire.com) and this normal kit. All of them contain a range of fillings, we received Nutella, maple syrup and chocolate sauce, as well as sprinkles, white chocolate and Oreo pieces. A total dream. The pancake mix was easy to whip up; all we needed to do was add water and stir to make 10 fresh crêpes. The finished result was perfectly thin pancakes that tasted as good as the ones you get from the restaurant. The addition of toppings was a game-changer and we think these are a great pick for something a little more indulgent this Pancake Day. Buy now £ 12.50 , Crepeaffaire.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Manna Dew gluten free pancake mix Best: Gluten-free mix Rating: 8/10 Weight: 950g If you’re coeliac or have a gluten intolerance, and are yet to be acquainted with Manna Dew, now is the time. It specialises in grainless delicacies, be that a tray of brownies (£18, Mannadew.co.uk) or sourdough loaves (£5.80, Mannadew.co.uk), so it is certainly one to know. We had high hopes for its pancake mix and it did not disappoint – we followed the instructions to a tee, mixing in vegetable oil, maple syrup (any sweetener will do), milk, and egg to create the batter. The slight sweetness to the pancakes was lovely and not something we’d previously thought to add. The consistency was light and great for gluten-free crêpes. The downside here is that you do need to use lots of your own ingredients, which might defeat the point for some. And while it’s a pricier option in comparison, you do get 950g worth of pancakes. Buy now £ 10.40 , Mannadew.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aunt Bessie American pancake and waffle mix Best: For thick pancakes and waffles Rating: 7/10 Weight: 200g Another great pick if you’re after American style because Aunt Bessie has nailed the recipe for creating quick and easy, perfectly fluffy pancakes. The downside here is that you do have to use eggs, which for some may belie the purpose of a pre-mixed kit, but we did find that it created 12 perfect hotcakes that weren’t too sweet and had a good rise to them. It’s also a great choice if you have a waffle maker, as the mixture can also make these doughy delicacies too. Buy now £ 1.10 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Where The Pancakes Are Big Brunch Box Best: Blow the budget pancakes Rating: 8.5/10 Weight: 575g If you want to splash the cash for a bougie Pancake Day treat, this is where it’s at. This kit comes complete with everything you need to make the restaurant’s very own fancy buttermilk pancakes – including maple syrup, streaky bacon, blueberries and bananas. So, if you’re partial to a tasty brunch we’d wholeheartedly recommend. Included within the gorgeously presented hamper are detailed instructions on how to create your perfect pancakes for Shrove Tuesday. And as you’d expect from something at the price point, they were every inch of luxurious. The process was slightly labour-intensive – the egg whites need to be whipped to soft peaks, for example – but we found the process enjoyable and the end result was very much worth it. Fluffy and soufflé-like, the pancakes are a great decadent treat that easily serves six, and if you don’t finish it all up, you can freeze the mixture for another time. Should you be a non-meat eater, it also offers a vegetarian brunch box (£45, Wherethepancakesare.com), which subs out the bacon for halloumi – equally as delicious. And it also caters for vegans (£12.50, Wherethepancakesare.com) with its plant-based box of goodness. Buy now £ 45 , Wherethepancakesare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} McDougalls classic pancake mix Best: For classic crepes Rating: 8/10 Weight: 192g This mixture served up 12 classic pancakes with minimal effort required – all you need is one egg and some water – and we can confirm that McDougalls does deliver on its promise of delicious classic pancakes. And we should mention that these have a little more of a savoury taste, which we liked. Owing to their consistency, they were easy to roll or fold, even when we packed them full of our favourite toppings like Nutella (£2.90, Waitrose.com) and banana. The only downside was the need for additional ingredients, but it’s a small price to pay for great crêpes. Buy now £ 1.40 , Waitrose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Creative Nature pancake and waffle mix Best: Vegan pancake mix Rating: 8/10 Weight: 266g If you’re looking for a vegan and allergen-friendly pick, Creative Nature has delivered. The mixture is free from soy, dairy, gluten and nuts, so it’s a real crowd-pleaser. Much like the others, it’s super easy to use – add 100ml plant-based milk and two tablespoons of cider vinegar to the dry ingredients before pouring a small amount of batter into a hot frying pan. When cooking, you’ll see bubbles coming to the surface, which means they’re ready to be flipped. What you’re left with are light and fluffy hotcakes ready to be devoured with your favourite topping. Buy now £ 2 , Ocado.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MyVitamins collagen pancakes Best: Collagen pancakes Rating: 7/10 Weight: 500g A rather niche one here, but if you’re looking to supercharge your collagen intake this Pancake Day, you’re in luck because MyVitamins has developed a recipe. For the uninitiated, collagen is the protein in your body that helps with hair thickness, skin elasticity and nail growth, so it’s a popular health supplement. As for these pancakes, they come in two flavours – plain or chocolate – and they’re convenient and easy to make as they just require milk. They’re even simpler to whip up if you have a protein shaker at home as they can be mixed in this and poured directly into the pan. Two large scoops make two pancakes, so this should keep you going for a while. Buy now £ 10.49 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MyProtein protein pancake mix Best: Protein pancakes Rating: 8/10 Weight: 500g For the fitness-focused among us, these protein pancakes are a sure-fire way to make sure you’re recovering while you indulge. We mixed 2 scoops with 125ml water in our shaker and had a thick batter consistency. As for flavour, these are some of the sweeter pancakes we tried. Owing to the quantities, this mix will see you way beyond Pancake Day and is a delicious, filling breakfast; perfect for weekdays and weekends alike. Plus, if the maple syrup flavour isn’t quite to your taste, you can choose between golden syrup, chocolate and cookies & cream. Buy now £ 7.08 , Myprotein.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Pancake mixes There’s a lot to choose from here, so it very much depends on what you’re after. If it’s thin pancakes you’re in the mood for, choose the Dr. Oetker classic pancake mix, which produced simple yet delicious crêpes in no time at all. The just-add-milk mixture is great for families and those who are short on time. But, if you’re looking for delicious, American style pancakes then you can’t go wrong with Dr. Oetker pancake mix American style. The mix produces perfectly fluffy hotcakes at a pocket-friendly price. Now all you need to do is decide what filling you’re going to have. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on pancake mixes and other food deals, try the links below: Ocado discount codes

Gousto discount codes Want to get your flip on? Read our guide to the best non-stick frying pans

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.