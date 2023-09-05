Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adding an air fryer to your kitchen is a no-brainer – they can help with both your bills and your health. They are an incredibly popular energy-saving purchase with the potentional to lower your household energy bills when compared with conventional ovens.

Air fryers also use little or no oil to cook fried food, meaning healthier chips could be on your menu. You can do everything from grilling vegetables to cooking a roast dinner with this cooking device. Plus, they come in compact as well as larger sizes, to suit both your kitchen and culinary requirements.

Like most other kitchen appliances, air fryers vary in price, performance and abilities. Prices tend to start around the £60 mark, but can head up to more than £200 for the largest and most-capable examples. The sweet spot is about £100 to £150, and despite their sudden popularity – and waning stock levels at some retailers as a result – deals are available, with some examples reduced by £50 or more. It’s worth taking a look at what’s available, and we are here to help. As always, the IndyBest expert shopping team is on hand to find you the best deals.

Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking time, as well as the capacity of the air fryer, which is sometimes measured in kilograms and sometimes in litres, depending on the manufacturer. Continue reading this article for all the latest air fryer deals this month, from a range of UK retailers, including Amazon, Robert Dyas and Argos. Keep scrolling for models from Daewoo, Salter, Tefal and more.

Read more: Best slow cookers for delicious fuss-free dinners

The best air fryer deals for September 2023 in the UK are:

Tefal actifry genius XL : Was £254.99, now £122, Tefal.co.uk

: Was £254.99, now £122, Tefal.co.uk Tower T17021 family size air fryer with rapid air circulation : Was £69.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK : Was £269.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £269.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven : Was £89.99, now £38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

: Was £89.99, now £38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Salter EK2817 2l compact hot air fryer : Was £52.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £52.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer : Was £139.99, now £63.52, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £139.99, now £63.52, Amazon.co.uk Daewoo SDA2578RD digital air fryer : Was £119.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Philips essential air fryer : Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja Foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer : Was £249,now £199, Ao.com

: Was £249,now £199, Ao.com Instant vortex plus 6-in-1 air fryer: Was £120, now £70, Argos.co.uk

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £254.99, now £122, Tefal.co.uk

(Tefal)

Power : 1,500W

: 1,500W Capacity : 1.7kg, eight people

: 1.7kg, eight people Dimensions : 476mm x 328mm x 263mm

: 476mm x 328mm x 263mm Weight: 5kg

Currently reduced by a whopping £139, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. It has a free companion smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away and return to a cooked meal. The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power : 1,500W

: 1,500W Capacity : 4.3l

: 4.3l Dimensions : 29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm

: 29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm Weight: 4.55kg

Discounted by nearly 40 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A stellar option for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil for heathier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power: 2,460W

2,460W Capacity: 3.8l

3.8l Dimensions: 15.4cm x 16.1cm x 10.6cm

15.4cm x 16.1cm x 10.6cm Weight: 320g

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer brands around, and this model currently comes with a saving of £50. There are six cooking functions to choose between, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. A 3.8l crisper basket joins the 3.8l cooking pot, offering plenty of space to whizz up tasty dishes. You’ll find a cleaning brush inside for practicality and a recipe booklet for culinary inspiration.

We’ve reviewed Ninja’s AG551UK foodi health grill and air fryer, and our tester said: “We didn’t expect to like this machine as much as we did.” They added they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”. That’s high air fryer praise indeed.

Buy now

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Power: 1,300W

1,300W Capacity: 17l

17l Dimensions: 21.5cm x 34.7cm x 36.8cm

21.5cm x 34.7cm x 36.8cm Weight: Unspecified

An air fryer for less than £40? Sign us up. Helping you rustle up quick, healthy and easy meals with less fat, this halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. With its 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different food at the same time. Plus, the self-cleaning function means you simply add warm, soapy water and let the appliance do the hard graft for you.

Buy now

Salter EK2817 2l compact hot air fryer: Was £52.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Salter)

Power: 1,000W

1,000W Capacity: 2l

2l Dimensions: 34.6cm x 25cm x 25cm

34.6cm x 25cm x 25cm Weight: 2.98kg

Reduced to almost half the original price, this Salter air fryer will set you backless than £30. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little to no oil, the compact air fryer has a 2l cooking capacity and an adjustable temperature control of up to 200C. Cook everything from meat, vegetables and homemade chips to spring rolls and much more using the handy adjustable timer control and power-ready indicator light. Easy to clean, there’s a removable cooking basket that’s non-stick, while its compact size means it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £63.52, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Power : 1,400W

: 1,400W Capacity : 4.2l

: 4.2l Dimensions : 360mm x 270mm x 320mm

: 360mm x 270mm x 320mm Weight: 5.3kg

Currently reduced by a whopping 55 per cent, this model is designed to cook around six portions of food at a time. As well as frying and grilling, it can also dehydrate food too. There’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Daewoo SDA2578RD digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Power: Unspecified

Unspecified Capacity: 5l

5l Dimensions: 32.5cm x 29.5cm x 26.5cm

32.5cm x 29.5cm x 26.5cm Weight: Unspecified

Reduced by more than £50, Daewoo’s digital air fryer boasts a large 5l capacity and rapid air-circulation heating. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little to no oil, the appliance also features an overheat protection and cool-touch handle for convenient and safe cooking. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze.

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power: 1,400W

1,400W Capacity: 4.1l

4.1l Dimensions: ‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm

‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm Weight: 7kg

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 30 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket too. There are preset settings and a digital touchscreen for ease, while its rapid air technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat. If you’re lacking inspiration for what to cook, you can find plenty of culinary ideas on the NutriU app.

Buy now

Ninja Foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer: Was £249,now £199, Ao.com

(AO)

Power: 2,470W

2,470W Capacity: 9.5l

9.5l Dimensions: 32.5cm x 41.5cm x 27cm

32.5cm x 41.5cm x 27cm Weight: 8.8kg

A deal as crisp as the food you could be cooking in it, this max dual zone air fryer from Ninja is reduced by £50 in AO’s summer sale online. With a capacity of 9.5l, you can feed the whole family and you can enjoy fried and grilled meals in a healthier way. A special signature function allows you to cook and crisp food from frozen – while it’s all dishwasher safe so once your tummies are full, the clean-up is low maintenance.

Buy now

Instant vortex plus 6-in-1 air fryer: Was £120, now £70, Argos.co.uk

(Instant)

Power: 1,700W

1,700W Capacity: 5.7l

5.7l Dimensions: 33cm, 30cm, 37.9cm

33cm, 30cm, 37.9cm Weight: 5.15kg

Instant’s vortex plus 6-in-1 air fryer can air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat or dehydrate. It removes part of the mystery of air frying with its ClearCook window, which allows you to check on how your food is cooking without opening it and letting heat escape. Not only is this air fryer energy efficicent, but it is also Quiet Mark certified meaning it won’t add unnecessary noise to your kitchen.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for some culinary inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best cookbooks