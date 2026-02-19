The Ordinary’s new moisturiser left my dry skin looking ‘dewy’ and hydrated

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

As a 41-year-old beauty journalist, I’ve spent nearly 15 years testing skincare formulations. And when it comes to affordable skincare, The Ordinary’s lineup is a firm favourite. I’ve been using the brand’s £20 natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides daily since its launch in 2023 and can’t find a hydrating moisturiser that beats it. I also love the brow and lash serum, squalane cleanser and multi-peptide eye serum.

The Ordinary’s appeal lies in its targeted formulas and affordable prices. In a world full of expensive (and often confusing) skincare marketing, this no-fuss name offers refreshingly simple results. So, I was excited to hear about the launch of its new rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion.

Billed as a lightweight moisturiser with a milky texture that delivers intense hydration, repairs the skin barrier and reduces redness, the product comes in a serum-style bottle with a pipette dropper. The brand claims this emulsion challenges perception that deeply hydrating products must come in a thick, creamy format – but could this new launch still soothe and nourish my dry, sensitive skin? Keep reading for my honest review.

How I tested

I swapped this into my routine for two weeks ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

I spent a fortnight testing The Ordinary’s new rice lipids + ectoin microemulsion. As a busy mum with dehydrated skin that can be reactive, I’m always keen to find straightforward products offering a hydration boost and gentle radiance. I also favour affordable skincare that slots easily into my daily routine. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

