The Ordinary volufiline serum formula

The formula should make a plumping effect (Sabine Wiesel/The Independent)

I’m not on my own; volume loss typically starts to look more noticeable in our 40s. It’s a natural part of ageing, as we get older, all the things that smooth, firm and plump start to degrade. You’ve heard of them: collagen and elastin. But also, the fat pads that give the face structure start to diminish.

And that’s where volufiline comes in. It’s actually a trade name of the molecule sarsasapogenin, which is a fusion of plant extracts. Together, they are said to stimulate and promote lipid storage, increasing volume in areas that need it. Most commonly, under the eyes, cheeks and temples.

To make the formula even more effective, The Ordinary has also combined it with pal-isoleucine (or palmitoyl isoleucine). This supports the production of elastin and collagen to further boost its plumping effect, as well as soften lines and wrinkles.

The Ordinary volufiline serum application

Unlike the beauty enthusiasts who have been getting hold of volufiline and mixing it up into other products before this launch, this is a ready-to-use serum – no dilution needed.

It is designed to be used directly on targeted areas where volume loss occurs: under-eyes, cheeks, temples, and smile lines. So, this is where I’ve been applying it after moisturiser each morning and evening.

At first, I was a little frustrated that it didn’t come with the brand’s trademark easy-to-use pipette, but then I quickly learned that a little goes a very long way, and it would be too easy to over-use it if it didn’t have the simple one-drop dropper design.

Using it sparingly is key – it has a runny, oily consistency that can feel greasy on the skin if you use too much. I also found the product tingling, especially under the eyes, but the brand warns that this is normal. It wasn’t irritating or unpleasant, and if it was, I would have stopped using it.

The Ordinary volufiline serum results

It made my eyes look less shadowy and my cheeks fuller (Sabine Wiesel/The Independent)

Forget the speedy, overpromised results you hear about on socials. All skincare insiders will tell you rejuvenation doesn’t just happen overnight, and that was also the case with this new serum.

However, with consistent use, around the month mark, I did begin to see a visible difference. Most noticeably, around the orbital area. My under-eyes started to look plumper, with shadows less noticeable. Before use, I looked tired and sometimes even unwell. Now, I feel I look brighter and healthier.

My cheeks also look slightly plumper, and my smile lines somewhat softer, which is surprising in such a short amount of time. I’ve always had big cheeks, but they feel firmer and more youthful.

Despite how impressed I am, it is still important to be realistic with expectations. I’m predicting this will go viral on socials with a surge of comparisons to dermal filler, as has already happened with volufiline. So always bear in mind, as with any topical skincare, it is not possible to get the same effect as with injectables.

