Here at IndyBest, we’re strong supporters of the mantra that beauty needn’t cost a fortune. While there are many products that are worthy of their high price tags, there are plenty more-affordable options we love even more. When budget-friendly brand The Ordinary burst onto the scene in 2016, like many beauty shoppers, we were impressed with its ingredient-led formulations at amazingly low prices.

Since then, it’s continued to roll out an extensive line-up of products for every step in your skincare routine, even branching into haircare with the launch of shampoo and conditioner, along with a lash and brow serum earlier this year.

Its latest product is a glucoside foaming cleanser, designed for oilier skin types. Promising a gel-to-foam formula, it’s completely different to its balmy squalane cleanser (£13.90, Theordinary.com), which recently earned a spot in our round-up of the best face cleansers.

According to Prudvi Mohan Kaka, chief scientific officer of The Ordinary and Deciem (The Ordinary’s parent company), this latest launch will “cleanse the skin whilst also acting to strengthen the skin’s barrier, improve the look of skin clarity and texture, and promote skin radiance and suppleness with continued use.”

Recently, The Ordinary unveiled The O.Lab – a platform on its website dedicated to sharing all the details of its latest launches and giving shoppers early access to new releases. On 9 December, the brand will be providing a link to a limited number of customers who sign up to The O.Lab, so they can purchase the new cleanser ahead of its official launch on 9 March 2023. To ensure it’s worthy of a spot in your basket, we were keen to put it through its paces.

How we tested

We incorporated the new glucoside foaming cleanser into our skincare routine, using it morning and night. We closely examined its texture, consistency, how much it foamed, how easy it was to wash off and the longer-lasting effects on our skin. Read on to find out if it’s our new cleansing holy grail. As it’s a foaming formula, we applied it with wet hands onto a wet face.