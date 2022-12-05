Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

We got our hands on The Ordinary’s new cleanser ahead of launch – here’s our review

It costs just over £11 for 150ml and has been made with oilier skin types in mind

Louise Whitbread
Monday 05 December 2022 14:46
<p>Some customers will be able to buy the new product before its official launch in March 2023 </p>

Some customers will be able to buy the new product before its official launch in March 2023

(The Independent)

Here at IndyBest, we’re strong supporters of the mantra that beauty needn’t cost a fortune. While there are many products that are worthy of their high price tags, there are plenty more-affordable options we love even more. When budget-friendly brand The Ordinary burst onto the scene in 2016, like many beauty shoppers, we were impressed with its ingredient-led formulations at amazingly low prices.

Since then, it’s continued to roll out an extensive line-up of products for every step in your skincare routine, even branching into haircare with the launch of shampoo and conditioner, along with a lash and brow serum earlier this year.

Its latest product is a glucoside foaming cleanser, designed for oilier skin types. Promising a gel-to-foam formula, it’s completely different to its balmy squalane cleanser (£13.90, Theordinary.com), which recently earned a spot in our round-up of the best face cleansers.

According to Prudvi Mohan Kaka, chief scientific officer of The Ordinary and Deciem (The Ordinary’s parent company), this latest launch will “cleanse the skin whilst also acting to strengthen the skin’s barrier, improve the look of skin clarity and texture, and promote skin radiance and suppleness with continued use.”

Recently, The Ordinary unveiled The O.Lab – a platform on its website dedicated to sharing all the details of its latest launches and giving shoppers early access to new releases. On 9 December, the brand will be providing a link to a limited number of customers who sign up to The O.Lab, so they can purchase the new cleanser ahead of its official launch on 9 March 2023. To ensure it’s worthy of a spot in your basket, we were keen to put it through its paces.

How we tested

We incorporated the new glucoside foaming cleanser into our skincare routine, using it morning and night. We closely examined its texture, consistency, how much it foamed, how easy it was to wash off and the longer-lasting effects on our skin. Read on to find out if it’s our new cleansing holy grail. As it’s a foaming formula, we applied it with wet hands onto a wet face.

The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser

  • Formula: Gel-to-foam
  • Size: 150ml
  • Suitable for: All skin types

Foaming cleansers have long held a negative reputation for stripping skin and leaving it feeling tight and dry. We can confidently say this is not the case with this product. It’s a lightweight gel that upon contact with water transforms into a frothy, bubbly texture that’s gentle and can easily be massaged all over the skin.

Two of its main ingredients are coco-glucoside and decyl glucoside. The former is a cleansing agent that can lift dirt and oils, made from fatty alcohol and sugar glucose, while the latter is the foaming surfactant.

It’s housed in the same slimline tube packaging as the squalane cleanser the brand already offers, and delivers a generous, controlled amount with a single squeeze.

Let’s be clear – it’s not made to remove make-up, and will fail miserably if you try. Instead, it’s been created as a second cleanse, to be used first thing in the morning and following an oil-based cleanser in the evening.

Our reviewer’s skin isn’t short of issues, often tackling hormonal acne on their chin, while on their cheeks there’s mild rosacea they’re constantly trying to manage. Despite this, the gentle cleanser caused no bother.

It takes seconds to wash off too, leaving behind no residue or traces of product, just a refreshed, clean complexion ready for the next steps in your skincare routine, and skin was left feeling soft and smooth.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser

For us, the glucoside foaming cleanser is another hit from The Ordinary. It doesn’t make outlandish performance claims, nor does it put a strain on your bank balance, instead, it does exactly what it says on the tin – gently cleanses skin. The low price, generous sizing and compatibility with its existing balm-based squalane cleanser make it ideal for a fuss-free product that will slot easily into any skincare routine.

