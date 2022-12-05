The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser
- Formula: Gel-to-foam
- Size: 150ml
- Suitable for: All skin types
Foaming cleansers have long held a negative reputation for stripping skin and leaving it feeling tight and dry. We can confidently say this is not the case with this product. It’s a lightweight gel that upon contact with water transforms into a frothy, bubbly texture that’s gentle and can easily be massaged all over the skin.
Two of its main ingredients are coco-glucoside and decyl glucoside. The former is a cleansing agent that can lift dirt and oils, made from fatty alcohol and sugar glucose, while the latter is the foaming surfactant.
It’s housed in the same slimline tube packaging as the squalane cleanser the brand already offers, and delivers a generous, controlled amount with a single squeeze.
Let’s be clear – it’s not made to remove make-up, and will fail miserably if you try. Instead, it’s been created as a second cleanse, to be used first thing in the morning and following an oil-based cleanser in the evening.
Our reviewer’s skin isn’t short of issues, often tackling hormonal acne on their chin, while on their cheeks there’s mild rosacea they’re constantly trying to manage. Despite this, the gentle cleanser caused no bother.
It takes seconds to wash off too, leaving behind no residue or traces of product, just a refreshed, clean complexion ready for the next steps in your skincare routine, and skin was left feeling soft and smooth.