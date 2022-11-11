Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re shopping this Christmas for a beauty obsessed loved one, allow us to share our top-rated gift set recommendations. Often limited edition, they can offer fantastic value for money, meaning you and your recipient can enjoy more bang for your buck.

Beauty can be personal, so we’ve painstakingly explored the brands offering products which will be loved, and most importantly, used throughout the year, rather than collect dust at the back of a cupboard. Whether it’s topping up on products you know they love, or splurging on luxurious new treats you know they’ve had their eye on, there’s no shortage of gift sets to shop this year.

Spanning skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance, beauty brands pull out all the stops to make their sets as impressive as possible, and some even come ready wrapped in festive packaging, which will save you time and money – just pop them under the tree ready for 25 December.

To save you trawling through the many on offer for 2022, we’ve been carefully testing as many as we could get our hands on to bring you the very best. Featuring an array of make-up tools, glowy skin must-haves and fabulous scents, we’ve covered all bases.

With the cost of living crisis at the forefront of everyone’s mind, the cost-to-value ratio is more important than ever, so gift sets offering the best value for money, the most full-sized, and useful products, came top of our list.

How we tested

In our efforts to find the best Christmas beauty gift sets, we tested a series of products across a range of budgets. We’ve looked at sets with as many full-size products as possible, and only included minis if we felt they added value – nobody wants a bunch of tiny products they don’t need. When it comes to makeup we’ve also ensured the sets we’ve rated don’t require shade matching. These are the ones that are sure to add some sparkle to their day.

The best beauty Christmas gift sets for 2022 are: