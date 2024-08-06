If you love Clinique black honey, you have to try this

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

You might be surprised to discover that 2023’s cult lip product – Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick (£22.82, Lookfantastic.com) – was actually first released in 1971. However, with the make-up must-have blowing up as much as it did, the brand has brought the range into 2024 with a new release: the black honey pop lip and cheek oil (£23.50, Lookfantastic.com).

With such a highly anticipated release, I was itching to get my hands on the product, especially as someone who’s a big fan of lip oil. Iconic London’s lustre lip oil (£20, Lookfantastic.com) and Kylie Skin’s lip oil (£24, Lookfantastic.com) are the preferred picks in my lip oil arsenal, both of which boast a subtle tint and long-lasting glossy finish.

In short? This meant that the black honey pop lip oil had some big shoes to fill, but it also had the reputation of its original almost lipstick sibling under its belt... Keep reading to see how I got on.

How I tested

open image in gallery Without product (left), application (middle), a full lip of black honey pop (right) ( Lucy Smith )

I tested the black honey pop lip and cheek oil on bare lips to get the best impression of how comforting and hydrating the formula felt. I took note of the texture, staying power, fragrance and tint (if any), as well as marking any stand-out packaging pros or problems. See my honest thoughts below.