If you love Clinique black honey, you have to try this

The non-sticky formula gives a subtle tint

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 06 August 2024 16:41 BST
It’s leaves the ultimate your-lips-but-better finish
It's leaves the ultimate your-lips-but-better finish (Lucy Smith/Clinique)

You might be surprised to discover that 2023’s cult lip product – Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick (£22.82, Lookfantastic.com) – was actually first released in 1971. However, with the make-up must-have blowing up as much as it did, the brand has brought the range into 2024 with a new release: the black honey pop lip and cheek oil (£23.50, Lookfantastic.com).

With such a highly anticipated release, I was itching to get my hands on the product, especially as someone who’s a big fan of lip oil. Iconic London’s lustre lip oil (£20, Lookfantastic.com) and Kylie Skin’s lip oil (£24, Lookfantastic.com) are the preferred picks in my lip oil arsenal, both of which boast a subtle tint and long-lasting glossy finish.

In short? This meant that the black honey pop lip oil had some big shoes to fill, but it also had the reputation of its original almost lipstick sibling under its belt... Keep reading to see how I got on.

How I tested

Without product (left), application (middle), a full lip of black honey pop (right)
Without product (left), application (middle), a full lip of black honey pop (right) (Lucy Smith)

I tested the black honey pop lip and cheek oil on bare lips to get the best impression of how comforting and hydrating the formula felt. I took note of the texture, staying power, fragrance and tint (if any), as well as marking any stand-out packaging pros or problems. See my honest thoughts below.

Clinique limited-edition pop lip and cheek oil in black honey

Clinique black honey pop lip and cheek oil review IndyBest
  • Size: 7ml
  • Key ingredients: Soothing jojoba oil, olive oil, safflower oil to soften and squalane.
  • Fragranced: No
  • Flavoured: No
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Feels ultra soft and luxurious on the lips
    • The tint is flattering and suitable for day-to-night wear
  • Take note
    • Not as much staying power as I’d like
  1.  £23 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Clinique black honey pop lip and cheek oil

Clinique’s black honey lip and cheek oil is everything I could want tint-wise in a lip product. It’s understated and mature, and instantly elevates your face be it bare or layered to the nines. The texture is silky soft and the price is reasonable at less than £25. Do I wish it had the longevity to remain in tact while eating and drinking? Yes I do, but it won’t stop me from incorporating the product in my daily routine; I really love it.

