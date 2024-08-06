If you love Clinique black honey, you have to try this

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
You might be surprised to discover that 2023’s cult lip product – Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick (£22.82, Lookfantastic.com) – was actually first released in 1971. However, with the make-up must-have blowing up as much as it did, the brand has brought the range into 2024 with a new release: the black honey pop lip and cheek oil (£23.50, Lookfantastic.com).
With such a highly anticipated release, I was itching to get my hands on the product, especially as someone who’s a big fan of lip oil. Iconic London’s lustre lip oil (£20, Lookfantastic.com) and Kylie Skin’s lip oil (£24, Lookfantastic.com) are the preferred picks in my lip oil arsenal, both of which boast a subtle tint and long-lasting glossy finish.
In short? This meant that the black honey pop lip oil had some big shoes to fill, but it also had the reputation of its original almost lipstick sibling under its belt... Keep reading to see how I got on.
I tested the black honey pop lip and cheek oil on bare lips to get the best impression of how comforting and hydrating the formula felt. I took note of the texture, staying power, fragrance and tint (if any), as well as marking any stand-out packaging pros or problems. See my honest thoughts below.
Clinique limited-edition pop lip and cheek oil in black honey
Size: 7ml
Key ingredients: Soothing jojoba oil, olive oil, safflower oil to soften and squalane.
Fragranced: No
Flavoured: No
Cruelty-free: No
Why we love it
Feels ultra soft and luxurious on the lips
The tint is flattering and suitable for day-to-night wear
Take note
Not as much staying power as I’d like
Continue reading...
On first application, I was impressed with how it felt on my lips. Best described as almost hyaluronic acid serum in texture and is, in the best way, somewhat similar to water – it’s neither greasy nor sticky.
The applicator is square with a tapered end – broader than a traditional doe foot – and is easy to use, but could perhaps be a tad more precise. The quantity comes in at 7ml which is more than the Iconic London and Kylie Skin lip oils I’d used previously, while still being tiny enough to squeeze into a little clutch or crossbody.
The colour is the real hero – it boasts a lovely cherry shade that just amps up the existing undertones of your lips. As someone who’s not big on pops of colour on my lips, the black honey lip oil – much like its lipstick predecessor – strikes a perfect balance.
The only letdown is the staying power. This oil will not withstand drinking from a glass and is certainly one that requires reapplication and straw drinking. Not ideal, but it’s worth it for the colour.
The verdict: Clinique black honey pop lip and cheek oil
Clinique’s black honey lip and cheek oil is everything I could want tint-wise in a lip product. It’s understated and mature, and instantly elevates your face be it bare or layered to the nines. The texture is silky soft and the price is reasonable at less than £25. Do I wish it had the longevity to remain in tact while eating and drinking? Yes I do, but it won’t stop me from incorporating the product in my daily routine; I really love it.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in