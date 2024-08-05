I tried Sofia Richie’s exact wedding make-up – here’s the full look

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sofia Richie married partner Elliot Grainge in April 2023 and it was the most-talked-about wedding. More than a year later, we’re still obsessed with the minimal make-up look the American model and social media personality wore as she walked down the aisle in a custom Chanel gown.

Since then, Richie Grainge has continued to make headlines due to her timeless, luxurious looks across her wedding weekend at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. TikTok went wild for her simple yet chic approach to her make-up, with thousands of videos emerging of people trying to emulate it.

It was so popular that her Chanel make-up artist, Pati Dubroff, posted a TikTok video sharing all of the products she used on the day, amassing 3.5 million views. Shortly after the nuptials, Richie Grainge took to her own TikTok page to recreate the look and share more details from the day.

I spoke to Dubroff about the products and techniques she used to achieve Richie’s flawless wedding make-up. “Sofia’s look was all about achieving a healthy glow, with warm, natural skin, and a light softness all around – I used minimal amounts of coverage on the skin because her skin is so flawless,” said Dubroff.

If you’re a bride with upcoming nuptials and are planning to do your own make-up for your big day, the MUA also shared her top tips: “Apply waterproof mascara. Spend time making sure the skin has some coverage, without using a heavy hand, powder is important for photos but, again, do not apply it with a heavy hand.”

Lastly, she recommends choosing a make-up look that closely resembles how you choose to look normally – “weddings are not the time to try a new make-up look”, she says.

In a bid to recreate Richie’s wedding make-up, I tried and tested all of the products Dubroff used, to see what’s worth a spot in your beauty routine.

How I tested

open image in gallery I assessed the products on application and how long-wearing they were ( Louise Whitbread )

I used all the colour complexion products used by Dubroff on Richie’s wedding day, spanning a mix of luxurious Chanel products, such as lipstick and eyeliner, alongside affordable inclusions, including a Maybelline mascara. I examined how easy each product was to apply and blend, and how long-wearing they were, to definitively decide if they’re worth a spot in your bridal beauty bag.