Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I tried Sofia Richie’s exact wedding make-up – here’s the full look

Chanel make-up artist Pati Dubroff’s bridal picks include Maybelline mascara and blushes by Nudestix

Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Monday 05 August 2024 09:08 BST
The make-up for Richie’s nuptials inspired thousands of re-creations on TikTok
The make-up for Richie’s nuptials inspired thousands of re-creations on TikTok (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Sofia Richie married partner Elliot Grainge in April 2023 and it was the most-talked-about wedding. More than a year later, we’re still obsessed with the minimal make-up look the American model and social media personality wore as she walked down the aisle in a custom Chanel gown.

Since then, Richie Grainge has continued to make headlines due to her timeless, luxurious looks across her wedding weekend at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. TikTok went wild for her simple yet chic approach to her make-up, with thousands of videos emerging of people trying to emulate it.

It was so popular that her Chanel make-up artist, Pati Dubroff, posted a TikTok video sharing all of the products she used on the day, amassing 3.5 million views. Shortly after the nuptials, Richie Grainge took to her own TikTok page to recreate the look and share more details from the day.

I spoke to Dubroff about the products and techniques she used to achieve Richie’s flawless wedding make-up. “Sofia’s look was all about achieving a healthy glow, with warm, natural skin, and a light softness all around – I used minimal amounts of coverage on the skin because her skin is so flawless,” said Dubroff.

If you’re a bride with upcoming nuptials and are planning to do your own make-up for your big day, the MUA also shared her top tips: “Apply waterproof mascara. Spend time making sure the skin has some coverage, without using a heavy hand, powder is important for photos but, again, do not apply it with a heavy hand.”

Lastly, she recommends choosing a make-up look that closely resembles how you choose to look normally – “weddings are not the time to try a new make-up look”, she says.

Related stories

In a bid to recreate Richie’s wedding make-up, I tried and tested all of the products Dubroff used, to see what’s worth a spot in your beauty routine.

How I tested

I assessed the products on application and how long-wearing they were
I assessed the products on application and how long-wearing they were (Louise Whitbread)

I used all the colour complexion products used by Dubroff on Richie’s wedding day, spanning a mix of luxurious Chanel products, such as lipstick and eyeliner, alongside affordable inclusions, including a Maybelline mascara. I examined how easy each product was to apply and blend, and how long-wearing they were, to definitively decide if they’re worth a spot in your bridal beauty bag.

NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour, sunkissed

NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour, sunkissed IndyBest review
  • Best: Matte blush
  • Size: 7g
  • Shades: Peach babe, Bondi bae, Bondi belle, deep maple, sunkissed, sunkissed cool, terracotta tan
  • Why we love it
    • Creamy and blendable
    • Includes blending brush
  1.  £31 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour, picante

NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour, picante IndyBest review
  • Best: Multi-purpose blush
  • Size: 7g
  • Shades: Bare back, picante, nude peach, naughty n’ spice, moodie blu, cherie, sunkissed pink, in the nude, sunset strip
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used on lips and eyelids, too
    • Blends seamlessly
  1.  £31 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Makeup By Mario soft sculpt transforming skin enhancer, light

Makeup By Mario soft sculpt transforming skin enhancer, light IndyBest review
  • Best: Bronzer
  • Size: 5g
  • Shades: Light, medium, medium dark, dark, dark deep
  • Why we love it
    • Our tester hasn’t found a better bronzer
    • Buildable
    • Lasts well throughout the day
  1.  £35 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Chanel stylo ombre et contour eyeshadow, 12 contour clair

Chanel stylo ombre et contour eyeshadow, 12 contour clair IndyBest review
  • Best: For easy application
  • Size: 0.8g
  • Shades: Contour clair, nude eclat, electric brown, rouge noir
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used as a shadow and liner
    • Easy to blend into skin
  1.  £34 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Maybelline lash sensational waterproof mascara

Maybelline lash sensational waterproof mascara
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 9.4ml
  • Shades: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Great staying power
    • Brush makes application easy
  1.  £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Chanel rouge coco baume lip balm, 928 pink delight

Chanel rouge coco baume lip balm, 928 pink delight IndyBest review
  • Best: Lipstick for dry lips
  • Size: 3g
  • Shades: Pink delight, sweet treat, chilling pink, keep cool, cocoon
  • Why we love it
    • Luxe packaging
    • Balmy and hydrating
    • Buildable
  1.  £36 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dibs Beauty no pressure lip definer, medium

Dibs Beauty no pressure lip definer, medium
  • Best: For contouring lips
  • Size: 0.3g
  • Shades: Light, medium, medium dark
  • Why we love it
    • Helps create a contouring effect
    • Perfect blend of being creamy and waxy
  • Take note
    • We’d have liked a full-size pencil
  1.  £15 from Revolve.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Sofia Richie’s wedding make-up

Dubroff’s light-handed use of these seven products, combined with Richie’s naturally radiant complexion, resulted in a beautiful, timeless look. Many of the products used can be incorporated into a daily routine, too. One of my favourite picks was the Makeup By Mario soft sculpt transforming skin enhancer for both how easy it is to blend with a dense brush, but also its flattering finish, especially on pale skin. It’s a fuss-free product that you cannot go wrong with and is worth every penny. I was also impressed by the deceivingly vibrant NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour in picante, which is a daunting orange, but blends out to a warm flush of colour.

For more must-have make-up buys, read our review of the best lip oils

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£50 per booking off selected package holidays using your unique TUI voucher code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in