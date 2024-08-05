I tried Sofia Richie’s exact wedding make-up – here’s the full look

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Chanel make-up artist Pati Dubroff’s bridal picks include Maybelline mascara and blushes by Nudestix
Sofia Richie married partner Elliot Grainge in April 2023 and it was the most-talked-about wedding. More than a year later, we’re still obsessed with the minimal make-up look the American model and social media personality wore as she walked down the aisle in a custom Chanel gown.
Since then, Richie Grainge has continued to make headlines due to her timeless, luxurious looks across her wedding weekend at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. TikTok went wild for her simple yet chic approach to her make-up, with thousands of videos emerging of people trying to emulate it.
It was so popular that her Chanel make-up artist, Pati Dubroff, posted a TikTok video sharing all of the products she used on the day, amassing 3.5 million views. Shortly after the nuptials, Richie Grainge took to her own TikTok page to recreate the look and share more details from the day.
I spoke to Dubroff about the products and techniques she used to achieve Richie’s flawless wedding make-up. “Sofia’s look was all about achieving a healthy glow, with warm, natural skin, and a light softness all around – I used minimal amounts of coverage on the skin because her skin is so flawless,” said Dubroff.
If you’re a bride with upcoming nuptials and are planning to do your own make-up for your big day, the MUA also shared her top tips: “Apply waterproof mascara. Spend time making sure the skin has some coverage, without using a heavy hand, powder is important for photos but, again, do not apply it with a heavy hand.”
Lastly, she recommends choosing a make-up look that closely resembles how you choose to look normally – “weddings are not the time to try a new make-up look”, she says.
In a bid to recreate Richie’s wedding make-up, I tried and tested all of the products Dubroff used, to see what’s worth a spot in your beauty routine.
I used all the colour complexion products used by Dubroff on Richie’s wedding day, spanning a mix of luxurious Chanel products, such as lipstick and eyeliner, alongside affordable inclusions, including a Maybelline mascara. I examined how easy each product was to apply and blend, and how long-wearing they were, to definitively decide if they’re worth a spot in your bridal beauty bag.
Dubroff’s light-handed use of these seven products, combined with Richie’s naturally radiant complexion, resulted in a beautiful, timeless look. Many of the products used can be incorporated into a daily routine, too. One of my favourite picks was the Makeup By Mario soft sculpt transforming skin enhancer for both how easy it is to blend with a dense brush, but also its flattering finish, especially on pale skin. It’s a fuss-free product that you cannot go wrong with and is worth every penny. I was also impressed by the deceivingly vibrant NudeStix nudies matte all over face blush colour in picante, which is a daunting orange, but blends out to a warm flush of colour.
For more must-have make-up buys, read our review of the best lip oils
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in