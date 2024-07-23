10 best liquid blushes for a natural flush and glowy look

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Your new blush crush awaits, with our pick of tried and tested formulas
If you haven’t noticed it yet, blusher is back in a big way. Overlooked for years, as bronzy contouring took over, rosy cheeks are now everywhere. From matching your blush to your dress on the red carpet to Love Islanders sitting around the fire pit flushed, not to mention the slew of viral blushers that are all over TikTok.
For those of you who remember the bold use of blush in the 1980s or watched your mum heavy-handedly apply and have been put off, fear not. While there’s still a place for this trend, with heavier powders and cream formulas, a new way to blush has emerged. Enter liquid blushers. These lightweight, natural-finish blushes are super buildable, so you can customise your look easily, with one layer for a sheer wash of colour or multiple layers for vibrancy. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about overdoing it, as liquid blushes are so sheer and blendable.
With a consistency similar to a light liquid foundation, liquid blush is super easy to apply. Most come with a doe-foot applicator for dotting before blending out with fingertips – it literally takes seconds. If you want to build up the colour, we do advise to use a brush to buff it out, for the most natural finish.
Where you apply liquid blush comes down to your face shape. Either placed on the apples of the cheeks and blended outwards, or higher on the cheekbones to uplift the face, for example. The latest ‘boyfriend blush’ trend throws the make-up rulebook out the window, with a fresh take – starting on the apples and blending downwards, for a sporty, outdoorsy healthy flush.
Lastly, colour matters, if you’re going for a natural look. You’re trying to mimic the way skin flushes naturally, so, like you do with your foundation, look to your skin’s undertones. Generally, cooler skin tones suit shades of pink, while warmer skin tones will suit peachy hues.
Our tester, an experienced beauty editor, puts the latest beauty products to the test as they launch. You can trust that she’s tried and tested her way through all the liquid blush offerings, to bring you this round-up – with even the newest products getting a minimum of five days on trial. Each has been marked on ease of use, finish and longevity. Here, you’ll only find formulations that are easy to blend and build, and that last the day without going patchy. It’s time to get a bit cheeky…
After Sabrina Carpenter’s make-up artist shared on socials that these new liquid blushers were the secret to the singer and actress’s flawless flush, TikTok users have been going crazy for them. If you’re wondering, it’s bold pink and delicate mauve that got everybody talking. Unsurprisingly, some shades have sold out in places.
Pop culture influences aside, these are worthy of social fame and then some. Just like the range’s foundation, the cheek tints are luxuriously lightweight, seamlessly buildable and leave behind a silky soft texture that’s signature to the premium beauty brand. Best of all, whether we applied a hint of the tint or layered for a flattering flush, the melt-into-the-skin formula lasts all day.
With a collection of very wearable liquid blush shades, from perfect peach to warm terracotta, there’s a pop of affordable colour for all skin tones at e.l.f.
We found less is more with these ultra-pigmented, dewy-finish formulas. Two very light dabs buffed out on the apples of our cheeks were enough for a natural-looking flush, but you can easily dial up the colour, as the lightweight formula glides over the skin and blends out well.
Infused with hyaluronic acid, the formula is very hydrating on the skin, so works well for all skin types – even dry or mature. We were especially impressed with how fresh the colour stayed all day. Our favourite hue is ‘dusty rose’, a warm suit-all pink for those ‘I’ve been outside all day’ rosy cheeks of dreams.
For pops of playful colour, these new liquid blushers from Huda Kattan are made for putting some fun into your make-up routine. There are five vibrant shades to choose from, from baby pink to burnt berry, to uplift all skin tones. Not only do they leave behind a last-all-day dewy hue, they also blur pores and imperfections like an IRL filter for the skin.
The colours are made for those wanting to try the ombre-blush trend. It’s super easy to do, too – we fused the cotton candy and peach sorbet like Huda advises, applying three dots of the lighter shade on the cheekbones and two dots of the darker just below, for a multi-dimensional depth to cheekbones.
Combining the warmth of a bronzer and the colour of a blush, these new liquid hybrids from bareMinerals are creamy-gel versions of the brand’s best-selling powder bronzers. They deliver a beautiful colour payoff, but what sets these apart is the hydrating formula and dewy finish.
The vegan formula’s moisture boost comes courtesy of hyaluronic acid and squalene, making this product ideal for dry and mature skin types, as well as everyone else. Meanwhile, mineral microspheres brilliantly blur the look of pores and imperfections.
From a sheer wash to a flushed glow, you’ll find these can create different effects the more you layer. The formula applies seamlessly with fingertips for more-natural looks but, when we dialled up the colour, we got the most natural finish with a buffing brush.
Master of blush-making Nars has once again outdone itself with these liquid blushers. From a slight wash of colour to a doll-like effect, they’re so easy to build up and use to create different looks. The formula is truly lightweight – all you notice on the skin is how smooth it feels, thanks to hydrating actives in this blush.
From light pinks to chestnut browns, there are nine shades to choose from, with natural luminous finishes – there’s something for every skin tone and taste. Of course, there’s the brand’s iconic ‘orgasm’ shade, too – with its balance of peachy-pink and golden shimmer, it suits and uplifts all skin tones. It’s also our favourite for a sheer, natural everyday effect with one coat.
This liquid blush needs no introduction if you’re a TikTok beauty follower or a ‘selenator’ (a Selena Gomez fan), as this is a much-hyped beauty product from the popstar-turned-businesswoman. We’re here to add to the love, as we can’t get enough of these lightweight, easy-to-apply, long-lasting formulas.
Pick from matte and dewy finishes, available in a whopping 13 diverse shades that are so versatile they play well over or under foundation and on bare skin. Start with one small dot on the apples of your cheeks and you can’t go wrong – you can always add more, as it blends and layers so seamlessly.
From queen of glow Charlotte Tilbury, this is another viral TikTok liquid blush that lives up to its hype – we can attest to the light-fusing youthful radiance it gives you. However, if you’re using it for a flush of colour, be careful with the shade you choose, as there are 10 to pick from and some work best just as skin highlighters.
Shade ‘pinkgasm’ is the standout pearlescent pink hue in the line-up. The highlight-blush hybrid often sells out, and we can see why. It gave our tester luminous, rosy cheeks with just three dots of the creamy liquid and a quick fingertip blend. Its cushion pad applicator adds to its appeal, making application foolproof, dispensing just the right even amount, so we couldn’t overdo it.
You may see this marketed mainly as a liquid highlighter but it is in fact one of those clever multi-use products. Packed with pearlescent pigments, this beautifully reflects light wherever you place the formula, working wonderfully on the eyelids, and creating a luminous blush-like effect on the apples or upper cheeks.
Not all shades work as a blush, however. The pink (seen here), peachy or rosy hues bring the complexion to life best. Simply dot and blend with fingertips to flood the cheekbones in a radiant ethereal glow. We advise using it sparingly, though, as it’s highly concentrated – two dots gave us the most flattering results.
Packed away in this chic bottle (it’s Chanel, after all) is a rather unique liquid blush that perks up cheeks naturally with just a hint of a hue. What sets it apart is the formula, which we can only describe as a glow-boosting serum with tiny pearls of pigments.
To burst the pigments, we found it’s best to apply to the back of the hand first and then dab onto cheeks with fingertips or a brush – both work equally well. One drop is all you need to wake up the face, but you can buff on more if you’re looking to define the cheekbones.
Ticking all the boxes, it’s super lightweight, skin-moisturising and leaves behind a dreamy, glowing finish. This is everything we expect from the luxe fashion house and have only marked it down due to its price tag.
Now modern beauty icons, Glossier’s cloud paints sit somewhere between a cream and a liquid blush. The gel-cream texture makes it look like a cream, but the sheer buildable coverage makes it act like a liquid blush.
From the cool pink shade ‘puff’ to the rich mulberry of ‘eve’, there are 10 naturally flattering rushes of colour for every skin tone. Dot on and buff out with fingertips – it couldn’t be easier to use, leaving behind neither a dewy nor matte finish, but a very natural look with pore-blurring powder.
Every single one of these products makes a worthy addition to a make-up bag, but the one we kept going back to is the new Armani Beauty luminous silk cheek tint. It gets our vote as the best liquid blush, thanks to its natural, velvet finish that’s seamlessly buildable. If you’re looking for beauty on a budget, e.l.f is always a good choice, and the brand’s liquid blushes are no exception.
