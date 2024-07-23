10 best liquid blushes for a natural flush and glowy look

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you haven’t noticed it yet, blusher is back in a big way. Overlooked for years, as bronzy contouring took over, rosy cheeks are now everywhere. From matching your blush to your dress on the red carpet to Love Islanders sitting around the fire pit flushed, not to mention the slew of viral blushers that are all over TikTok.

For those of you who remember the bold use of blush in the 1980s or watched your mum heavy-handedly apply and have been put off, fear not. While there’s still a place for this trend, with heavier powders and cream formulas, a new way to blush has emerged. Enter liquid blushers. These lightweight, natural-finish blushes are super buildable, so you can customise your look easily, with one layer for a sheer wash of colour or multiple layers for vibrancy. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about overdoing it, as liquid blushes are so sheer and blendable.

With a consistency similar to a light liquid foundation, liquid blush is super easy to apply. Most come with a doe-foot applicator for dotting before blending out with fingertips – it literally takes seconds. If you want to build up the colour, we do advise to use a brush to buff it out, for the most natural finish.

Where you apply liquid blush comes down to your face shape. Either placed on the apples of the cheeks and blended outwards, or higher on the cheekbones to uplift the face, for example. The latest ‘boyfriend blush’ trend throws the make-up rulebook out the window, with a fresh take – starting on the apples and blending downwards, for a sporty, outdoorsy healthy flush.

Lastly, colour matters, if you’re going for a natural look. You’re trying to mimic the way skin flushes naturally, so, like you do with your foundation, look to your skin’s undertones. Generally, cooler skin tones suit shades of pink, while warmer skin tones will suit peachy hues.

How we tested liquid blushers

Our tester put a range of liquid blushes to the test, marking on ease of use, finish and longevity

Our tester, an experienced beauty editor, puts the latest beauty products to the test as they launch. You can trust that she’s tried and tested her way through all the liquid blush offerings, to bring you this round-up – with even the newest products getting a minimum of five days on trial. Each has been marked on ease of use, finish and longevity. Here, you’ll only find formulations that are easy to blend and build, and that last the day without going patchy. It’s time to get a bit cheeky…

The best liquid blushers for 2024 are: