Sabrina Carpenter has launched a new perfume – could it be the scent of the summer?

Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream eau de parfum
- Size: 75 ml
- Type: Eau de parfum
- Keynotes: Caramelised amber, patchouli, dark chocolate bean, vanilla and fluffy musk
- Why we love it
- Well-balanced
- A nice dose of spice to break up the sweetness
- Super fun packaging
- Feels summery
- Perfect for those wanting a sweet perfume
- Take note
- Borders on sickly sweet, better to use less than more
On first impressions, this perfume looks good enough to eat. Mimicking the original Sweet Tooth perfume, the bottle is playfully shaped like an all-American chocolate bar. This Willy Wonka-esque theme continues into the perfume itself. The most powerful scent that comes through is delicious smooth cocoa butter, most likely due to the combination of dark chocolate bean and vanilla. Many of the ingredients have also been caramelised, such as amber and sugared lemons to further this roasted sweetness. The scent reminded our tester of something akin to a beachy tanning product, definitely a summertime scent.
Our tester is not always the biggest fan of sweet-smelling perfumes, but as far as they go, Caramel Dream is surprisingly well-balanced. It is unapologetically girly and feminine but with a stronger, more musky presentation. The initial overpowering sweetness soon subsides to give way to a hint of musk and spice towards the end, producing images of sultry, long summer nights. To avoid the scent becoming too sickly and overpowering, we suggest a lighter spritz and not to douse yourself too generously as it is certainly a heavier perfume than we are used to.
This depth does however lend itself to being a longer-lasting perfume and we continued to get a whiff of caramel and cocoa throughout the day. Upon catching a hint of the spray, one of our tester’s housemates asked who was baking, despite having sprayed the perfume a good few hours earlier, showing it to be a sweet treat in more ways than one. For a lighter and more on-the-go option this perfume also comes in a body mist, which is ideal for chucking in a gym bag or keeping on your desk.
The perfume and body mist are available as of today, both in-store and online.