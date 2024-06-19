Sabrina Carpenter has launched a new perfume – could it be the scent of the summer?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Celebrity perfumes are seemingly a right of passage. An essential item in any teenage bedroom, filling the air with the inescapable clouds of candy floss and hope. They allow our younger selves to truly believe we are nailing that Britney Spears choreography, that the first verse of “Super Bass” has never sounded better and that we and Arianna Grande are one and the same.

And now this year’s pop princess of choice, Sabrina Carpenter, has joined the party with a new perfume to add to our rotation. Dubbed this year’s It-girl, the American popstar has been churning out hit after hit with earwigs like “Espresso“ and more recently “Please Please Please”, which is about her current relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan of Saltburn fame.

But, it seems like it’s not just music that Carpenter is sweet on, as the singer has now launched a follow-up to her successful debut fragrance, Sweet Tooth. Now she gives us Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream. Speaking of the new scent, the singer said: “I believe in the power of storytelling through music and various art forms. Perfume, to me, is an emotional extension of my music and personal world, and it allows me to create a stronger connection with my fans.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s public persona and image have been closely tied with the sweeter things in life, with her sweet-tooth and cheeky disposition being well-documented. And it’s safe to say her fragrances both look and smell accordingly saccharine.

How we tested Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream by Sabrina Carpenter

open image in gallery Our tester in action, spritzing Sabrina Carpenter’s newest perfume ( The Independent / Ella Duggan )

To quote Sabrina Carpenter herself: “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya”. Our tester was able to get their hands on this tasty-looking perfume ahead of its official launch today. Dousing themselves in the stuff, they paid close attention to how the smell wore, how long it lasted and what those around them thought of it. They also made note of how much it made them feel like an award-winning international pop star, but that may be slightly subjective.