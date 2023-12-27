How to watch Saltburn for free in the UK

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The internet has been awash with hot takes and impassioned commentary on Oscar-nominated director Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film Saltburn ever since it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August. Called the most divisive film this year, audiences and critics don’t know whether it’s a stylish work of art or an unoriginal mess.

A posh thriller, The Independent’s chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey called it a class satire that reaches no conclusions in her review. “But it’s filled to the brim with darkly funny, bile-slicked revulsion. For its director, who hails from the same upper classes she targets, it’s an act of self-excavation,” Loughrey added.

But viewers who haven’t seen the film yet on the big screen will be able to make up their own minds because Saltburn is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, just in time for Christmas. The film stars Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan as Oliver, who’s been invited to spend the summer at fellow Oxford University student Felix’s aristocratic luxury estate.

How to watch ‘Saltburn’ on Amazon Prime Video

Being distributed by Amazon, you’ll be able to watch Emerald Fennell’s depraved sophomore outing Saltburn completely free on Amazon Prime Video (if you have a Prime subscription).

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue (there are loads of Christmas films on the streaming service), as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus,

And if you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial, watch Saltburn, shop the Boxing Day and January sales, and then just cancel afterwards. You won’t be charged.

Watch ‘Saltburn’ on Amazon Prime Video

