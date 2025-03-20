Charlotte Tilbury’s signature look – consisting of a smoky eye, glowing skin and plump pink lips – is instantly recognisable and has contributed to the brand’s success of building a particularly loyal fanbase of “darlings”. We’d consider ourselves to be firm Charlotte Tilbury devotees, eager to get our hands on the latest shades and formulas each time the brand announces a new launch.

Many of the brand’s products – like plumping lipgloss and kohl eyeliners – land top marks from our beauty experts, thanks to their award winning formulas and iconic shades.

If, like us, you can’t get enough of the brand’s products, you’ve come to the right place. Our team of deal hunters have been busy curating the very best Charlotte Tilbury discounts and offers, so that you can save the next time you stock up on your must-have foundation or get a free gift when you treat yourself to a skincare set.

Top Charlotte Tilbury discount codes

Saving with a Charlotte Tilbury promo code

Currently, new Charlotte Tilbury customers can save 15 per cent off first orders when registering for an account and using the above discount code. And once you’ve got that account, you'll unlock even more benefits and magic rewards with Charlotte's Loyalty Programme. The more you shop, you move through different loyalty levels and earn coins, which translate into vouchers, birthday gifts, free engraving, masterclasses, gifts and more.

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Using the handy 15 per cent discount, we’d jump at the chance to shop some new-in beauties. Charlotte's palettes of beautifying eye trends (Charlottetilbury.com) have recently dropped, and feature nine perfectly balanced shades with a mixture of textures and finishes, to create looks that can take you from desk to disco.

The Hollywood contour wand (£30, Charlottetilbury.com) is no new addition to Charlotte Tilbury’s vast catalogue of products, but recently, the limited shade range has been expanded with five additional colours. When beauty writer Elena Chabo put the new wands to the test, she praised their “blurring boost to the skin” which is “not dissimilar to the magic of the brand’s flawless filter but with less dazzle”.

Any Charlotte Tilbury offer of discount is the perfect excuse to top up on one of our favourite products from the brand – the bestselling Hollywood flawless filter (£39, Charlottetilbury.com). Our resident beauty expert, Lucy Smith, called the formula “an easy blending dream” when reviewing the product’s efficacy.

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

When shopping for Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skincare and makeup products, you’ll often find flash offers when you spend over a certain amount. Right now, there’s a limited-time promotion on to celebrate upcoming Mother’s Day. For spends over £95 made before 30 March, customers will receive a free Charlotte's fragrance collection of emotions perfume travel trio set (Charlottetilbury.com), worth £48. Plus, you'll also get a free 60 minute appointment in store worth £70 when you spend over £120, which can be redeemed between now and 31 May.

Value sets are another great way to save on Charlotte Tilbury bestsellers, with kits of all sizes available. Charlotte's iconic lip cheat trio (£30, Charlottetilbury.com) contains a travel sized trio of waterproof liners, including the famous pillow talk shade, with a saving of 30 per cent. Worth £130, Charlotte's immediate skin revival secrets gift set (Charlottetilbury.com) is yours for just £90, and includes mini sizes of magic eye rescue, magic serum crystal elixir, and the brand's best-selling magic cream.

We did a little test and confirmed that the 15 per cent sign up discount works on these value sets, plus, you’ll still be eligible for the free gifts if you hit the spend threshold, so there’s opportunity to save big.

More ways to save on your beauty favourites

There are even more ways to save on your favourite products from Charlotte Tilbury, including free samples with every order, and free virtual consultations with the brand’s expert team to find your perfect foundation shade, gift, or ask questions on your wish list products.

Loyalty is always rewarded at Charlotte Tilbury, and when you refer your friends, you’ll both receive £20 off your next order. Charlotte's limitless beauty subscriptions are another way to save on the beauty icons that you love, with deliveries appearing on your doorstep however often you need them, and with 15 per cent off every order.

Students also get 15 per cent discount at Charlotte Tilbury when verifying their status through Unidays or Student Beans.

In a bid to create a more sustainable shopping environment and offer customers an inviting saving, Charlotte Tilbury offers many products in refillable form. The brand's beautiful hot lips lipsticks (£21, Charlottetilbury.com) are refillable, and the best part is, you can stick to your favourite shade or change the colour each time, saving £9 each time you buy a replacement.

Must-have make-up essentials

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Alongside flawless filter and Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare bestsellers, we’d consider the airbrush flawless setting spray ( £32, Charlottetilbury.com) to be an absolute must-have. In her round-up of the best setting sprays, Helen Wilson-Beevers placed the product as the best setting spray overall, praising its ability to keep “everything in place, from morning to night”. Magic cream (£54, Charlottetilbury.com) is another of our favourite products from the brand, with the nighttime version taking the trophy as the best luxury night cream in our round-up.

How we find the best Charlotte Tilbury deals

The Independent’s team of deal hunters are dedicated to finding you the best deals, whether that’s on investment fashion or beauty bestsellers. As one of our favourite brands, we’re always on the lookout for new ways to help you save on Charlotte Tilbury products, whether it's through sale events, gift with purchase offers or discounted sets. We track the prices of tickets all year round so that you know you’re getting the best price.

Why you can trust us

We’ve been consumer champions since 1986, reporting on the best deals and discounts so our readers can save money on the products they love. Whether you’re looking to top up on your favourite moisturiser or try out a new lipstick shade, our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying. We only ever select savings from brands that we trust, and try as many products out as possible to help you make the right decision.

For more updates on makeup, hair and skincare launches and deals, check out our dedicated beauty section