Restocking and upgrading your beauty essentials can quickly add up. From tanning and skincare to hair treatments and make-up staples, Sephora has all your go-to brands and viral products to help you feel your most confident. You can shop iconic brands like Chanel, Elemis and Kerastase, Sephora’s own collection and Korean beauty from Beauty of Joseon, Skin 1004 and more.

The best part? You can enjoy all of the above and save up to 20 per cent with a Sephora discount code. We’ve got all the latest promo codes, beauty deals and extra saving tips, so you can enjoy all your favourites for less.

Save 15 per cent on your first Sephora order

If you’re a new Sephora customer, there are plenty of ways for you to bag a discount on your first order. Here are the easiest ways to save:

15 per cent off your first order discount code: This is valid on full-priced items only and excludes electricals and selected brands.

This is valid on full-priced items only and excludes electricals and selected brands. 20 per cent Sephora app discount : This offer is only valid using the app, and can only be used once on full-priced items only.

: This offer is only valid using the app, and can only be used once on full-priced items only. 15 per cent off your first order when you get referred: If you’ve been referred by a friend, make sure you follow the link provided to take advantage of your discount.

Get more with a MySephora membership

Sephora’s free loyalty programme, MySephora, rewards you every time you shop, leave reviews or book in-store services. You will earn points on purchases and on-site engagement, totalling to one point per £1 spent, two points for leaving a product review and five points for attending an in-store service. Plus, there’s a 10 per cent discount on your two favourite brands and a birthday gift for all members.

Points can be redeemed at 100-point intervals in exchange for £5 gift vouchers, iconic beauty treats and £5 charity donations to Face Equality International.

You will also work your way up the membership tiers, each unlocking extra benefits:

Bronze (0–199 points) – 10 per cent off your favourite two brands, member events and a birthday gift.

(0–199 points) – 10 per cent off your favourite two brands, member events and a birthday gift. Silver (200–799 points) – all of the bronze benefits, plus free standard delivery.

(200–799 points) – all of the bronze benefits, plus free standard delivery. Gold (800+ points) – all of the silver benefits, plus free premier next day delivery and early access to sales and events.

Students save up to 20 per cent at Sephora

Students can take advantage of exclusive Sephora discounts via Student Beans and Unidays. For Unidays members, there’s 20 per cent off all full-priced items. Student Beans members can also enjoy 15 per cent off fragrance and beauty, plus earn points with MySephora for extra rewards.

Enjoy free shipping on your Sephora orders

All orders over £20 qualify for Sephora free delivery, however, MySephora gold members are entitled to free next-day delivery, which is usually £4.95. If you’re a repeat customer, it might be worth upgrading to premier delivery for £9.95. This gives you one year of unlimited and free next-day delivery with no minimum spend so if you’re a regular Sephora shopper, you’ll soon make your money back.

Refer a friend and get 15 per cent off

Share the love with your friends and family and you’ll both benefit from a 15 per cent discount on your next order. Simply register on the ‘Mention me’ page to send your referrals.

Save up to 60 per cent on bestsellers with daily deals

The Sephora offers section is packed with daily deals and free gifts, with savings of up to 60 per cent on top beauty and skincare brands. We’ve recently seen the trending Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm discounted by 20 per cent. It’s my favourite in the brand’s pro-collagen range, so much so that I awarded it five stars in my recent review.

You can also find some of our Dyson favourites, like the airstrait and airwrap, with up to 25 per cent off.

These deals are updated regularly, so if you spot one of your staples or a product that’s been on your wish list, it’s best to grab it whilst you can.

Helpful FAQs

Q How do I redeem a Sephora discount code? Once you've spotted the Sephora promo code you want to use, click the "See code" button to reveal and copy it. We will automatically redirect you to the website, or you can head back to your basket on another tab or the app. Continue to checkout from your shopping bag to paste your code and apply it to your balance. Q What is the Sephora returns policy? Sephora offers free returns with all UK orders. You have 28 days from the day you receive your items, and they should be unused and in re-sellable condition. In-store purchases must be returned to store and will not be accepted through the online returns portal. Q Does Sephora offer an NHS discount? NHS and healthcare workers with a Health Service Discounts account can take advantage of an 18 per cent discount on haircare, skincare and beauty. Simply login to your account or register for free to redeem your unique code for checkout.

Why you can trust us

As the resident beauty writer for The Independent, I have reviewed and tested thousands of haircare, skincare and make-up products, so it’s safe to say I know a great deal when I see one. Collaborating with our in-house team of deal experts, we regularly search for and quality check the best Sephora discount codes and offers, ensuring that you’re always getting a genuine deal. Plus, we only recommend products and brands that we trust and would use ourselves, so you can trust in our recommendations.