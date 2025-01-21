Exclusive first look: Elemis to drop brand new edition of cult cleansing balm

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is pretty much the GOAT of facial cleansers and, aside from its hoard of celebrity fans, at it’s heart, it’s just a really good make-up remover. At the time of writing, the balm is available in four different iterations: original lavender and chamomile (£49, Elemis.com), fragrance-free or ‘naked’ (£49, Elemis.com), rose (£49, Elemis.com) and green fig (£49, Elemis.com). However, from tomorrow, Thursday 23 January, the range will be expanding to include a fifth fragrance. Introducing, black cherry.

It comes as no surprise that the brand has decided to jump aboard the cherry bandwagon with the entire industry – from Fenty to Glossier – launching new cherry-themed products and campaigns. For Elemis, this new cherry addition also features ingredients like warm almond and vanilla, as well as the brand’s usual host of plant oils, such as starflower and elderberry.

For those who aren’t familiar with the balm, it owes the magic of its nourishing formula to an ingredient known as padina pavonica, which is a unique and antioxidant-rich brown algae. The new cherry edition still champions this same key ingredient, as well as boasting a non-comedogenic make up with zero mineral oil. Fans of the balm will be familiar with its silky, sorbet-like texture and will be pleased to discover that black cherry, too, will have the same signature balm to milk consistency.

As for how it performs, I managed to get my hands on it 48 hours ahead of its official launch. Scroll on for my first impressions.

How I tested

open image in gallery (From top left to top right, bottom left to bottom right) I double cleansed using the Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm ( Lucy Smith )

After giving the new balm a good whiff straight out of the jar, I proceeded to remove a full face of make-up including eyeshadow, mascara and a pretty sturdy brow gel. I paid attention to the scent while doing this, noticing if it changed in the way that a perfume’s top notes might dissipate, as well as registering how quickly the balm worked to melt away my day’s make-up. Then, to determine how effective this first cleanse was, I proceeded to rinse my flannel and cleanse once more, examining the face cloth (pictured, bottom right) for any residual make-up that the balm had missed initially. After completing all these steps, I tuned in to the feel of my skin, recording any soothing sensations or feelings of tightness.