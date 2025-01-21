Exclusive first look: Elemis to drop brand new edition of cult cleansing balm

Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm
- Size: 100g
- Key ingredients: Starflower oil, elderberry, optimega oil (hydration-boosting wheatgerm and oat oils), padina pavonica, rose and mimosa wax, shea butter, sweet almond oil, glycerin, coconut oil and collagen
- Fragrance notes: (Top) black cherry, almond and bergamot, (heart) plum, oris and rose, (base) vanilla, patchouli and tonka
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Skin type: All bar sensitive, and pregnant users might want to check with a doctor due to included essential oils
- Why we love it
- Balm is quick to melt into palms
- Scent is less overwhelming than original lavender and chamomile
- Doesn't sting eyes
- Removes 90% of make-up in one cleanse
Upon first glance, the Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm is the same as its lavender and chamomile predecessor. In fact, the formula is pretty much identical and possesses the familiar buttery texture fans will be used to. As expected, the main difference is the black cherry balm’s scent and, while its initial aroma is just like the cherry lip balms of my childhood, the fragrance develops into a creamier one – more akin to a Campino fruit sweet. This, I suppose, is thanks to the additions of almond and vanilla, and makes for an indulgent end-of-day cleanse.
Like its OG sibling, the black cherry edition emulsifies from a sorbet-like balm to a liquid oil which, when it comes into contact with water on your flannel, then turns milky. Its ingredients are sensitive on eyes and allowed me to get up close and personal with the mascara on my lashes, removing all the product in just one cleanse. I like that this negates the need for a dedicated eye make-up remover and, versus using cotton pads, it feels much gentler on the eye area, too.
As someone who likes to double cleanse to ensure every last morsel of make-up has been removed, I wanted to test how effective this formula was in that department. After examining my flannel post-second cleanse, I was surprised to find next to no make-up left on the terrycloth. This is good news for those lazy evenings where even cleansing once feels like a huge task.
As for how the cleanser left my skin feeling post-wash, it was certainly cleansed and gave me a fresh, bare-skinned sensation. That said, I do have oily skin and so, while I didn’t experience any tightness after using, I can’t speak for those with dry complexions.
Available to buy from 23 January