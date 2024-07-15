For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm (was £48, now £35.19, Amazon.co.uk) is no newbie to the world of skincare. In fact, it’s got its own not-so-little fan club and, today, we’re here to let those fans (and the cleanser curious among us) know that it’s reduced by almost 30 per cent for Amazon Prime day.

I first used the cleansing balm back in 2020 and it’s been a staple on my Christmas wishlist every year thereafter. Available in three formulas – the original pro collagen balm (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the ‘naked’ fragrance-free version and, of course, the rose - the Elemis pro collagen balms are one the most luxurious and indulgent ways to end your day. Think: a steaming hot white flannel and a facial massage to dissolve away the day’s makeup, with bursts of rose and a silky melting oil under your fingers.

For those of you that aren’t familiar with the Elemis bestseller (it has more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon), I got re-stuck in with it to give you a full rundown of what it’s like and whether it’s worth your hard-earned money. Here’s how I got on (or if you’re an OG pro collagen fanatic, you can skip ahead and click to buy using the link below).

How I tested

The balm turns to a milky oil once warmed on the skin (Lucy Smith) ( Theindependent )

While I’ve used the Elemis pro collagen rose cleansing balm on and off for the past four years, I wanted to get reacquainted with the formula for a more granular review. I tested the balm while removing a full face of makeup and as a second cleanse on makeup-free skin. I made note of how easy it was to remove my waterproof mascara, whether there was any residual makeup on my flannel during my second cleanse and how the product felt on my skin during and after cleansing. Keep reading to see my takeaways.