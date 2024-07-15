ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm
- Size: 100g
- Key ingredients: Deeply hydrating elderberry oil, thirst-quenching padina pavonica brown algae and starflower oil to encourage healthy skin
- Type: Balm to oil/milk
- Cruelty-free?: No
- Fragranced?: Yes, with rose extract
- Why we love it
- Smells divine, like a greenhouse full of roses
- The texture is instantly soothing
- It melts makeup away without dragging
- Take note
- It will melt in warmer weather, making it tough to extract from the packaging
With a buttery texture, Elemis’ 11-year-old pro-collagen cleansing balm begins as a solid, warming under your fingertips and melting into a soothing oil. This process continues as the oil turns milky upon mixing with water (on your face or flannel), leaving your skin feeling comfortably clean – no tightness here.
Upon removing my make-up, I worked the product gently into my eyelashes to remove my waterproof mascara and found the process to be almost theraputic in the way that gua sha-ing is. What’s more, the oil doesn’t sting if it makes contact with your eyes. Regarding foundation removal, my flannel came away covered in the remains of my day’s base layer, and in one or two swipes of the cloth, it was indeed all gone. Upon second cleansing, only a light tinge of makeup had stained the flannel and, quite frankly, I always double cleanse – a la Caroline Hirons – anyway.
My only gripe with Elemis’ pro-collagen balm – both the original and rose formulas – is how the product can become wet in its container during hotter spells. For instance, it wouldn’t be my first choice as a travel bag cleanser for a sunny holiday.