The launch of Fenty Hair, Rihanna’s latest product line, seemed inevitable, with the evergrowing success of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance. Vegan, sulfate-free and silicone-free, the new haircare line was created by Rihanna in collaboration with Fenty’s in-house Global Stylists, a team of research and development experts and chemists.
In true Fenty style, it’s clear a lot of love and care has gone into creating the nine-product line-up. In a recent press release, Rihanna said: “Hair has always been very personal to me – my hairstyles have been markers of my evolution and growth over the years – so launching Fenty Hair was something I was really passionate about.”
Fenty Hair has been designed to be used by all, regardless of your hair type and texture. Fenty Beauty, in particular, was a pioneer for inclusivity, with its numerous shade ranges and diverse products. So, it’s great to see that extended to Fenty Hair, with the continued ethos of “beauty for all”.
So, what products has Fenty Hair launched? There are nine haircare and styling products available. Retailing from £15 to £34, there’s everything from the gelly type strong hold gel (£27, Fentybeauty.co.uk) to the homecurl curl-defining cream (£29, Fentybeauty.co.uk) and the richer one moisture repair deep conditioner (£29, Fentybeauty.co.uk).
The products are all infused with replenicore-5, a proprietary complex and potent blend of amino acids, proteins and antioxidants, to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect the hair. If you’re a fan of amber and floral scents, you’re sure to love the smell of each product, as they features notes of golden amber, lemon, yuzu, freesia and lily. All of the products feature pastel packaging with 3D textural design elements on the caps that correspond to each step of the haircare routine.
With all that in mind, our reviewer couldn’t wait to put the Fenty Hair products to the test.
Our tester has a 4C hair type, which needs a lot of moisture. She often has her hair out naturally or in a braided protective style, so it was important to her to test the products with both these styles. Fenty Hair highlights that the products work well on all styles, from braids and twists to heat-assisted looks. Our tester wasn’t able to use the strong hold gel or the deep conditioner but used all of the other products in the line-up.
On first use, our tester used the rich one moisture repair shampoo and the rich one moisture repair conditioner to wash her hair and then followed up with the protective type 5-in-1 heat protectant and the homecurl curl-defining cream, before stretching her afro hair out with a hairdryer.
A few days later, she visited her hairdresser for two stitch-in braids and used the rich one moisture repair shampoo, the comeback kid instant damage repair treatment, the protective type 5-in-1 heat protectant styler, the controlling type hair-thickening edge control gel, and the side stick 3-in-1 edge tool. Using the products for two different styles enabled our tester to really get a feel of the products.
Fenty Hair the rich one moisture repair shampoo
Why we love it
Lathers well
Hydrating formula
Smells great
All great haircare lines feature a standout shampoo, and Fenty Hair is no exception. The only shampoo from the brand so far, it’s a lightweight formula that’s gentle while cleansing the hair and removing product build-up from the hair and scalp. This was one of our tester’s favourite products to use, as it lathered really well and didn’t dry out her 4C hair. Instead, it offered a lot of hydration. The formula is sulfate-free, which our tester was a fan of, as she finds sulfates tend to be quite stripping.
She also really liked the shampoo’s scent, which she found lingered in the hair post-wash, without being too powerful. Overall, our reviewer was super impressed with this shampoo, and will be continuing to use it.
Fenty Hair the rich one moisture repair conditioner
Why we love it
Smooths hair
Good for detangling
Our tester found the moisture repair conditioner and shampoo were a great pairing on wash day. The conditioner is lightweight, with hydrating benefits. Along with the other eight products in the haircare line-up, it’s formulated with replenicore-5, which uses ingredients such as Barbados gooseberry and green tea extract.
Our tester found her curls instantly felt softer and found combing through them was a breeze. A key ingredient featured is green coconut water, which is best known for providing lightweight hydration and conditioning.
If a deep conditioner is more up your street, the brand has also launched its the richer one moisture repair deep conditioner (£29, Fentybeauty.co.uk), which is best for very dry or chemically treated hair in need of intense moisture.
Fenty Hair the comeback kid instant damage repair treatment
Why we love it
Reduces breakage
Can be used as a leave-in treatment
Leaves hair feeling silky
Bond repairs have become a staple in most haircare lines, so, it’s great to see Fenty Hair offering it up in this damage repair treatment. Whether used as a rinse-out or leave-in treatment, this does wonders for strengthing strands and hair in need of some TLC. You’ll find baobab seed extract and chia seed extract within the ingredients, helping to nourish and reinforce hair bonds.
If opting to rinse out this treatment, the brand recommends leaving it on for three to five minutes. Our tester opted to use it for the full five minutes and found the formula helped to moisturise and soften the hair. It was good to use before going in with heat, too. This is the product our reviewer will reach for in the future, when her hair feels a bit dry and lacklustre.
Fenty Hair the protective type 5-in-1 heat protectant styler
Why we love it
Creamy formula
Infused with moringa oil and cranberry oil
Great scent
A lot of heat protectants come in spray form, which can make it harder to know whether you’re spritzing enough before on your tresses before applying heat. This is why our tester prefers a cream-based heat protectant. Fenty Hair has designed this heat protectant as a five-in-one product that smooths, detangles, defrizzes, hydrates and provides heat protection up to 232C.
This is the product our tester used the most throughout her testing process, finding it super hydrating. It features the same warm, floral scent as all the Fenty Hair products, so, our tester’s hair smelt amazing after using this product. Our reviewer also noticed her hair looked shinier instantly and maintained its shine throughout the blow-drying process.
Crunchy curls are a thing of the past with this curl-defining cream. It hydrates and softens the hair and works into each section well. This cream is best for wavy, curly, coily and tightly textured hair types. In terms of ingredients, it features the replenicore-5, the floral scent and wild mango butter, for deep nourishment.
Our tester really liked the way the formula saturated her curls, without feeling weighty or drying. It also worked nicely alongside the heat protectant. Her only criticism of this cream was that, at times, the scent was a little too strong. So, if you’re not a fan of overly fragranced products, you may want to skip this one.
Fenty Hair the controlling type hair-thickening edge control gel
Why we love it
Not oily
Nourishing
Edge control products are great for locking down edges and controlling flyaways but a lot of mainstream brands don’t offer them, so, it’s great to see Fenty Hair adding one to its line-up. As mentioned, our tester has a 4C hair type and quite a few unruly baby hairs, so, this was right up her street.
The edge control has a nice gel-type formula and doesn’t feel oily at all. While our tester found the initial application to be promising, she just didn’t find it to be as strong as other edge controls on the market. However, she’s intrigued to try it out again when the weather is hotter and humid, to see if it makes a difference.
Much like the brand’s edge control gel, Fenty Hair is once again shining the light on a product that is often used by those with coily hair types but isn’t usually available to buy from mainstream brands. This three-in-one tool works wonders at combing, brushing, laying edges and creating a precise parting.
The brush is made with vegan bristles, for super soft application, and the ergonomic handle makes it easier to grip. Our tester enjoyed using this styling tool, especially with the brand’s edge control gel. The only critique she had was regarding the pricing, as a lot of edge tools are typically priced between £2 and £7 and offer the same three-in-one feature.
Overall, we couldn’t be more pleased with the launch of Fenty Hair. We genuinely enjoyed the majority of the products, and Fenty Hair has done a great job of highlighting products such as the edge control gel and edge tool, which aren’t typically created by other mainstream brands. The inclusion of the warm, floral scent was an overall highlight for our tester, and really sets the brand and its products apart from others on the market.
The £15 to £34 price range is a lot more affordable than other celebrity haircare brands, and we loved the repair shampoo, conditioner and heat protectant in particular. There’s truly nothing Rihanna can’t do, and we’re excited to see what other products the brand might add to its hair portfolio in the future.