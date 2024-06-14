Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The launch of Fenty Hair, Rihanna’s latest product line, seemed inevitable, with the evergrowing success of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance. Vegan, sulfate-free and silicone-free, the new haircare line was created by Rihanna in collaboration with Fenty’s in-house Global Stylists, a team of research and development experts and chemists.

In true Fenty style, it’s clear a lot of love and care has gone into creating the nine-product line-up. In a recent press release, Rihanna said: “Hair has always been very personal to me – my hairstyles have been markers of my evolution and growth over the years – so launching Fenty Hair was something I was really passionate about.”

Fenty Hair has been designed to be used by all, regardless of your hair type and texture. Fenty Beauty, in particular, was a pioneer for inclusivity, with its numerous shade ranges and diverse products. So, it’s great to see that extended to Fenty Hair, with the continued ethos of “beauty for all”.

So, what products has Fenty Hair launched? There are nine haircare and styling products available. Retailing from £15 to £34, there’s everything from the gelly type strong hold gel (£27, Fentybeauty.co.uk) to the homecurl curl-defining cream (£29, Fentybeauty.co.uk) and the richer one moisture repair deep conditioner (£29, Fentybeauty.co.uk).

The products are all infused with replenicore-5, a proprietary complex and potent blend of amino acids, proteins and antioxidants, to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect the hair. If you’re a fan of amber and floral scents, you’re sure to love the smell of each product, as they features notes of golden amber, lemon, yuzu, freesia and lily. All of the products feature pastel packaging with 3D textural design elements on the caps that correspond to each step of the haircare routine.

With all that in mind, our reviewer couldn’t wait to put the Fenty Hair products to the test.

How we tested Fenty Hair

open image in gallery We couldn’t wait to get our hands on the new line ( Vanese Maddix )

Our tester has a 4C hair type, which needs a lot of moisture. She often has her hair out naturally or in a braided protective style, so it was important to her to test the products with both these styles. Fenty Hair highlights that the products work well on all styles, from braids and twists to heat-assisted looks. Our tester wasn’t able to use the strong hold gel or the deep conditioner but used all of the other products in the line-up.

On first use, our tester used the rich one moisture repair shampoo and the rich one moisture repair conditioner to wash her hair and then followed up with the protective type 5-in-1 heat protectant and the homecurl curl-defining cream, before stretching her afro hair out with a hairdryer.

A few days later, she visited her hairdresser for two stitch-in braids and used the rich one moisture repair shampoo, the comeback kid instant damage repair treatment, the protective type 5-in-1 heat protectant styler, the controlling type hair-thickening edge control gel, and the side stick 3-in-1 edge tool. Using the products for two different styles enabled our tester to really get a feel of the products.