I tried Fenty’s new foundation – here are my honest thoughts

It’s no exaggeration to say Fenty Beauty (founded by the one and only Rihanna) pushed the make-up industry to make a real change. Focusing on wide shade ranges, long-lasting formulas and often refillable packaging, the celeb-backed beauty brand has certainly encouraged competitors to do the same, and, excitingly, there’s a brand new product that has piqued my interest.

Named the Fenty Beauty soft lit naturally luminous longwear foundation – a long but incredibly detailed title – it’s the latest face base addition to the Fenty Beauty brand. Claiming to be the glow-enhancing version of the brand’s famous pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation (£34, Fentybeauty.com), which was also named best for oily skin in our expert-backed guide to the best foundations, I had high hopes.

Unsurprisingly, I got my hands on it first and after a few weeks of wearing it every day, I’m pretty excited to share my thoughts and feelings. So if you’re a dewy make-up fan, best pay attention as this could be your new go-to. Plus, it’s packed full of skin-boosting ingredients that do much more than just conceal. Keep reading to find out my full thoughts.

How I tested Fenty’s new foundation

I trialled the foundation ahead of launch ( Lauren Cunningham )

I’ve been testing Fenty Beauty’s new foundation for three weeks, applying it each morning with a foundation brush, filling in areas I’d like a little extra coverage (under the eyes, spots, around the nose) with concealer and adding blush on top to finish. Staying power, finish and feel were all top of my list when working out how much I liked it. Keep reading to find out how it fared.