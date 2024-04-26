I tried Fenty’s new foundation – here are my honest thoughts

Fenty Beauty soft lit naturally luminous longwear foundation
- Number of shades available: 50
- Shade tested: 210
- Key ingredients : Kakadu plum extract and Cyperus papyrus leaf cell extract
- Size: 123g
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Skin-boosting ingredients
- Wide shade range
A new Fenty foundation is sure to garner great attention. After all, if it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s definitely good enough for us, and as a dewy foundation fan, I expected big things.
The formula
Claiming to be for all skin types, the foundation has definitely been built with skincare in mind. Not only does it help conceal and even skin tone, as any good foundation does, but it actually feels more like a skincare serum offering a good hit of hydration at the same time. The formula meant that I often found myself forgoing moisturiser underneath.
Kakadu plum extract and cyperus papyrus leaf cell extract are the two core ingredients helping to boost moisture levels and brighten the skin from the inside. The more you wear it, the more your skin should start to reap the benefits and become even in tone, offering very similar results to a vitamin C serum. Although, I haven’t used it quite long enough to see a noticeable difference yet.
Plus, it feels incredibly lightweight on the skin, similar to a moisturiser or serum.
The finish
With a dewy finish, I have been keeping a small powder in my bag for quick tops up throughout the day just to help stamp outshine.
Thanks to the hydrating texture, there’s no cakiness and it doesn’t settle in fine lines or wrinkles. Instead, it offers a medium buildable swathe of colour that helps add a little luminosity to the skin while slightly concealing uneven tone, texture and redness.
As with most foundations though, it will also benefit working alongside concealer if you’d like to truly do away with dark circles or redness as well. Plus, it lasted all day on the face as well as through sweaty gym sessions which was incredibly impressive.