The Biodance collagen face mask has been an item of much discussion on TikTok.

Some have claimed it delivers glass skin, while others remain on the fence. The #skinfluencer Elle McNamara (or @bambidoesbeauty on TikTok), for example, says she “[owes] her life” to the creator behind the mask’s viral fame while others – like Natalie O’Neill (@natalie_oneillll) – have reduced the product to something merely “designed to go viral overnight”.

For the uninitiated, the brand is Korean in origin and the mask exemplifies the culture’s skin-loving formulas with a rich ingredients list of glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and rose extract (to name a few). It’s been designed to be worn overnight or for at least three to four hours, promising to moisturise the skin for an extended period until the white gel turns transparent.

Naturally, I wanted to get to the bottom of all the Biodance hearsay, so I put its viral face mask to the test.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied the mask before bed and removed it roughly eight hours later when I woke up, by which time it had turned clear ( Lucy Smith )

After washing my face, I applied the Biodance collagen face mask to clean skin (without any moisturisers or serums) and left it on overnight for around eight hours. By the morning, the formerly milky appearance of the mask had turned clear. I inspected my skin for any marked differences, including plumping effects, a noticeable glow and a visible reduction in fine lines – if any. I also recorded the ease of applying the mask, wearing it overnight and how comfortable it was to remove. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust my review

Having reviewed everything from LED face masks to skin treatments, I know the ones that are (and aren’t) worth your time. As for Biodance’s Korean background, I’ve garnered quite the K-beauty know-how after compiling a list of both the best Korean skincare brands and the best Korean skincare products. I’m familiar with the most effective anti-ageing ingredients after speaking with several skincare experts, from Emma Wedgwood to Dr Hassan Galadari, and knew what I was looking for when combing through the Biodance mask’s ingredients roster.