CurrentBody’s LED face mask – which promises to minimise fine lines and smooth the complexion – launched in 2018 but skyrocketed in popularity when it appeared in Netflix’sEmily in Paris season three.

It’s also been popular with celebrities from Kim Kardashian to the UK’s own Suki Waterhouse and, off the back of the product’s success, the brand has now released a series two edition (£399, Currentbody.com) with almost double the LED lights.

With its mass popularity and lower (by £100) price point, I wanted to put the original CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask (£299, Amazon.co.uk) to the test. With 132 LEDs and a lofty promise to reduce “visible signs of ageing in just four weeks”, the mask capitalises on red and near-infrared wavelengths to delve up to 4mm into the skin and produce more impactful results than other anti-ageing powerhouses, such as vitamin A (retinoids like retinol and retinal) and peptides.

Naturally, it sounds impressive on paper, but how does it fare in reality? Scroll to find out.

How I tested

open image in gallery We tested the mask every night from 15 August to 30 September, as time-stamped above. ( Lucy Smith )

With most reviewers in the beauty sphere testing CurrentBody’s mask for four weeks in line with the brand’s own criteria for seeing results, I wanted to go one step further and test the product for six weeks. Why? To allow for human error. The average person taking home the CurrentBody LED mask isn’t going to begin a regimented routine of scheduled use and, certainly, there will be times when after-work drinks, late nights and just plain laziness will mean skipping your daily mask session. As such, the extra two weeks (and four days, to be exact) made up for my own human error and the nights where 10 minutes of mask time simply couldn’t be justified in lieu of immediately toppling into my sumptuously soft mattress. Aside from a few lapses in sleepy skewed judgement, I used the mask nightly as the final step in my skincare routine, documenting my skin’s progress from day dot (15 August) until now (30 September).

open image in gallery The state of the fine lines on my forehead with eyebrows raised one week into testing (left) and the same fine lines with eyebrows raised five weeks later on 30 September (right) ( Lucy Smith )

Admittedly, I’m only 27 and so, with regards to the mask’s anti-ageing effects, I could only pay attention to the first signs of ageing I’ve noticed: the fine lines on my forehead. Of course, this isn’t a major concern of mine and I’m well aware that my skin is still young; though, as I’ll discuss further down, my results (above) would come to be more noticeable than anticipated. Things I noted throughout the trial included my skin’s plumpness, elasticity and any filling of fine lines.

open image in gallery After one week of testing (left) and after three and a half (right), as time-stamped ( Lucy Smith )

Speaking to the mask’s ability to smooth my complexion, I have oily, bumpy and redness-prone skin and so, in this department, the LEDs had a lot to get working on. During my review, I focused on the appearance of new black/whiteheads, blemishes and sun spots, and recorded any improvements or setbacks over the six weeks. Keep reading to discover how I got on.