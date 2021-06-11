13 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that lengthen lashes without irritation

Mascara is the finishing touch for every eye make-up look, creating lash effects like volume, definition, and length. Whether you go for a subtle finish or bolder false lash vibe, it’s a basic staple in every make-up bag.

But what if your eyelashes or skin around the eyes are sensitive, becoming easily irritated? From allergies such as hay fever to hormonal fluctuations causing dry eyes, or even just a stubborn sensitivity, soreness or itching isn’t always compatible with wearing mascara. Step forward, our make-up loving sensitive eyed tester.

All potential entries in the category of best mascara for sensitive eyes were trialled across a month-long comparison time, with British weather fluctuations and different day-to-day activities thrown in for good measure.

Making the list would depend on a lack of reaction, no make-up ruining or running and, if possible, some decent length and volume from the gentle ingredients.

Here’s our rundown of the best mascara for sensitive eyes, across both premium and budget buys.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best mascaras for sensitive eyes for 2021 are:

Clinique high impact curling mascara Best: Overall Presented in this streamlined silver tube is a curved brush, which we found gripped lashes and moved them with flexibility. Creating an upwards and outwards effect, we achieved clear definition with each lash as well as the harder-to-reach corners – even outer lashes were dramatically finished. We saw no smudging or annoying flakes, and it stayed put the entire day. Removal takes more effort, but that does reflect how well the mascara holds in place. Ophthalmologist and allergy tested, the fragrance-free jojoba oil infused formula felt kind on our eyes, even when itchy hay fever decided to strike. Buy now £ 21 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chantecaille faux cils longest lash mascara Best: For top and bottom lashes This mascara’s metallic tube has a premium look to match the price point. The brush is of medium thickness, and we felt its soft fibres effectively lengthened and volumised lashes. It also fanned out bottom eyelashes well, and we didn’t experience any clumping or product residue on our eyelids – because of this you can build it up for a bolder look minus any messiness. The formula contains no parabens and is phthalate free and fragrance free. Sensitive eye-friendly ingredients include rose oil, which helps it to feel comfortingly conditioning. Buy now £ 63 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pixi large lash mascara Best: For weightlessness Ophthalmologically approved, ingredients here include nourishing vitamin E and bamboo extract. The contrast between the brush’s large diameter and defined end means it gets right into corner lashes, adding length and volume. As it opens eyelashes up so efficiently, we didn’t need to go too close into the lash line and risk poking our irritable eyes either. Application is smudge free, and we couldn’t feel the lash coating; it even managed to stay put through a busy day and evening gym session. As well as being free from fragrances and parabens, we found it easy to remove – the water-resistant formula gently wipes away with warm water. Buy now £ 14 , Pixibeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Glossier lash slick Best: For buildable definition The sleek minimalist pink tube holds a slimline flexible brush that widens from its precise tip to a thicker base. Fragrance-free and ophthalmologist-tested, we found the lightweight formula to be gentle on our super sensitive eyes. This mascara gave an easily buildable look, with an eye-widening even coating across each individual lash that lasted all day without flaking. The fact that it’s water-resistant rather than waterproof means easy removal minus any harsh rubbing on irritable eyelids. Complete with conditioning biotin and black pigment highlighting polymers, it’s suitable for contact lens wearers too. Buy now £ 14 , Glossier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Florence by Mills built to lash mascara Best: For even coverage The smooth lilac tube of this mascara keeps things fresh and fun, but its lightweight brush means business; we found it gave a very streamlined coating, providing even coverage across every lash. Lifting and gently thickening eyelashes, the result is a balanced and natural but also impressively volumized finish. We noted the cruelty-free formula felt soothing on our sensitive lashes, with conditioning components like rose wax having a calming effect during application. It sits at a great mid-range price point too. Buy now £ 14 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr Hauschka defining mascara Best: For precision Available in brown, black and blue, the prism-shaped tube holds a formula free from synthetic fragrances and has been dermatologically tested. The inclusion of beeswax offers lash conditioning too. Its precision brush is extremely defining, which we noticed particularly on our bottom lashes, so they were easy to separate and individually coat. Unlike some brushes of this type, you can build the mascara up to be volumizing too. And our sensitive eyes? Even in windy air they didn’t sting while wearing it. Buy now £ 19 , Drhauschka.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pat McGrath Labs fetisheyes mascara Best: For lengthening A brand-new limited edition buy, the chunky brush of this mascara brings a precision grip to each lash. We were impressed with how well eyelashes are coated in one coat, with impressive length to boot. For a dramatic look, we applied additional coats, and while it is impressively thickening, there was no transfer onto our face or cheeks. It’s easy to remove, and the inclusion of nourishing peptides protects against free radical damage from aggressors such as eye irritating pollution. We noticed its nylon brush isn’t harsh on lashes either. Buy now £ 27 , Patmcgrath.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UOMA Beauty drama bomb extreme volume nourishing mascara Best: For baby doll lashes Uoma’s raised white patterned tube and red detailing wins points for aesthetic, as well as what’s inside. Complete with a thick and wavy brush, this mascara really gets in there and lifts those lashes; we noticed an immediate dramatic effect. We did need to go carefully on bottom lashes to avoid an overdone finish, but the wand effortlessly creates a wide-eyed baby doll look. Such obvious results make this product very satisfying to use, and the formula is easily removable on sensitive eyes. Infused with moisturising jojoba oil, castor oil and avocado oil, it’s created with a vegan beeswax too. Buy now £ 18 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Green People volumizing mascara Best: Wand flexibility This certified organic mascara has 98 per cent natural ingredients and is vegetarian. It’s user friendly even when you’re in a rush, and the lightweight formula doesn’t stick together or transfer. Buildable but not overly bold, we felt this pick was best for a “no make-up make-up” day – it does separate lashes evenly, but gives quite a subtle lift. We appreciated its very flexible wand head that wasn’t likely to poke us in the eye too. Components such as soothing sunflower oil are notable as the complete product does feel gentle on the eyes and surrounding skin. Buy now £ 17.50 , Greenpeople.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Westman Atelier eye love you mascara Best: Luxury buy A deluxe make-up pick, the packaging for this mascara includes its chunky gold holder and black drawstring pouch. The wide brush applies a formula of 96 per cent naturally derived ingredients free from silicone or parabens. It’s surprisingly lash-defining considering the thickness of its wand, and we saw the addition of both volume and length upon application – it created a consistent finish with zero flakiness, and the more we applied, the further our initially curved lashes softly lengthened. The ideal balance for our sensitive peepers, we really rated its ability to gently elongate and add impressive, pigmented volume without any eye-watering irritation. Buy now £ 54 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milk Makeup kush mascara Best: Fluffy brush The heavy industrial-esque packaging of Milk’s mascara has practical appeal, as it helps it to stand up securely without toppling between applications. The formula is 100 per cent vegan, while also being paraben-free – ideal for avoiding preservatives if you are sensitive to those. The chunky brush wand gave our lashes an even, thick, lengthening effect which straightened them upwards also. Our lashes didn’t feel weighed down, despite the volumizing effect. Its brush itself is fluffy and soft too, securing an extra tick for being kind to eyes. Buy now £ 22 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} W7 oh so sensitive mascara Best: On a budget Specifically created with eye and skin sensitivity in mind, the bargain mascara has an extremely lightweight consistency. Its slightly waved brush grips onto lashes and creates a subtle, natural look. This vegan and hypoallergenic product did wear off somewhat as our day went on, but we like how weightless a formula this is, so we didn’t mind topping it up. While not particularly volumizing, it’s a way of wearing delicate mascara if your eyes really struggle with any kind of product. Buy now £ 3.95 , W7makeup.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} RapidLash rapidglam eyelash enhancing mascserum Best: Hybrid mascara A new multi-tasking product working as serum, primer and mascara, this ophthalmologist and dermatologically tested buy instantly felt soothing on our lashes. We liked that the slimline brush makes for precise buildable definition, and its formula includes biotin, synthetic beeswax and moisturising panthenol to promote strength and growth. Rich in black pigment, it doesn’t feel drying, and we noticed how comfortable this lash coating is, without any flaking and faff-free removal for fussy eyes. Our separated eyelashes stayed in place while remaining soft to the touch. Buy now £ 32 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

