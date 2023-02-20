Jump to content

More
I reviewed US minimalist brand Merit beauty ahead of its UK launch

The vegan-friendly formulas are presented in bougie packaging

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 20 February 2023 14:13
#meritbeauty has garnered 7m views and counting on TikTok, so I wanted to try the range for ourselves

(The Independent)

It’s no secret that many essential beauty buys find fame across the pond. From CeraVe to Jones Road, the US is responsible for many of our most-loved beauty arsenal items, and now there’s another brand to add to your ever-growing collections.

Merit is a minimalist vegan-friendly brand founded by Katherine Power of Who What Wear and Versed Skincare fame. It was founded in the States in January 2021 and focuses on skincare-style ingredients, sleek packaging and simple formulas.

There’s a definite buzz around this beauty brand, in face the hashtag #meritbeauty has garnered 7m views and counting on TikTok. And it can already count celebs such as Bella Hadid, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker as fans. So, naturally, I was very intrigued to hear about Merit’s UK launch.

The range includes a bronzing balm, tinted lip oil, flush balm, a minimalist complexion stick and lengthening mascara which all come in at a mid-range price tag. And it’s worth noting that all its products feature ingredients like vitamin E, rosehip, shea butter and jojoba oil. Our only question was whether or not these Merit buys live up to the growing hype on both sides of the Atlantic.

Landing UK-wide on 22 February, I got my hands on a few key buys ahead of this date. The products are presented without much branding, in keeping with the minimalist beauty trend. In fact, all they feature is the word Merit or a twirly M symbol. Packaging encapsulates luxury, with gold tones seen throughout, and the holders are either recyclable, reusable or compostable.

They certainly look worthy of elevating our make-up bags, but what are the formulas and finishes like on skin? I’ve been investigating and have incorporated some of the range’s most popular buys into my daily make-up routine. These are the ones to know and love.

How I tested

I spent a month testing a few core products from Merit, and looked at each buy’s formula, finish and packaging. I also explored the multi-tasking benefits of these products, and how simple they are to apply. Keep scrolling to see my full tried and tested review.

The best Merit beauty products for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Merit shade slick tinted lip oil: £26, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best for a natural lash lift – Merit clean lash lengthening mascara: £28, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best for a healthy glow – Merit bronze balm sheer bronzer: £32, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best dewy blush – Merit flush balm cheek colour: £30, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best versatile base – Merit the minimalist perfecting complexion stick: £40, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best skincare buy – Merit great skin instant glow serum:£40, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best for fluffy brows – Merit brow 1980 volumizing pomade : £26, Meritbeauty.com
  • Best for smoothing lip colour – Merit signature lip lightweight lipstick: £28, Meritbeauty.com

Merit shade slick tinted lip oil, au naturel

  • Best: Overall
  • Shades: 4
  • Key ingredients: Rosehip oil, shea butter, jojoba oil

A little lip oil bottle complete with the signature Merit gold lid, I’ve completely fallen for the brand’s chic, luxurious and simple packaging. Opening it up, I noted the product looks like a lip gloss and lip oil hybrid. Complete with a slimline doe foot applicator, I popped it onto my pout with ease whether I was near a mirror or not and the results were instant. I saw tinted moisture with lingering glossiness and there was a plumped-up effect to my smoothed lips, plus a splash of peachy colour, minus any stickiness. Its gentle skin softening finish comes courtesy of ingredients like rosehip oil, shea butter and jojoba oil.

Continue reading...

Merit clean lash lengthening mascara, perfect black

  • Best: A natural lash lift
  • Shades : 1
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin B5, omega fatty acids, olive oil esters

I was immediately impressed by the chic black and gold packaging and angular shape. It’s one bougie and minimalist make-up bag buy, in keeping with the rest of the collection. This is a tubing mascara, and that means the formula wraps around each individual lash. The straight brush is slimline enough to reach the inner eye, yet with enough width to also efficiently coat lashes.

Ingredients include vitamin B5, omega fatty acids and olive oil esters for conditioning and nourishing, and I noticed how softened my lashes felt with wear. Billed as being a lengthening mascara, I found it does help offer the appearance of elongated lashes, but in a subtle, natural way. I didn’t see clumping or spikiness either, and the mascara is weightless to wear.

Continue reading...

Merit bronze balm sheer bronzer, clay

  • Best: A healthy glow
  • Shades: 5
  • Key ingredients : Fatty acids

This chunky gold tube holds a twist-up bronzer stick inside, with a dome-shaped tip for easy application. I sampled the light clay shade, and there are four other colours to try depending on your skin tone.

The creamy balm stick has a silky soft, sheer finish, and it glides across skin. Plus, because it’s buildable, you can adapt the coverage to suit how much bronzer you prefer to wear. I tended to use it as a glowing bronzing boost, and it’s equally straightforward for a quick contouring fix. Ingredients include vitamin E for skin soothing, and I really enjoyed applying the comfy formula. I saw a healthy-looking, gentle bronzed glow to my skin and that effect was simple to top up throughout the day.

Continue reading...

Merit flush balm cheek colour, Beverly Hills

  • Best: Dewy blush
  • Shades: 5
  • Key ingredients : Vitamin E

Presented in a cute, compact pot, this cheek colour is a handheld blush version of the bronze stickn (£32, Meritbeauty.com). The product can be applied directly onto skin thanks to its curved dome shape, or using a brush if you prefer. The buildable formula is lightweight on skin, and I saw a natural pop of colour on my cheeks straight after application.

Once again, vitamin E is included as an ingredient, and the balmy blusher did feel super softening on my skin. It has a glossy sheen at first, and this settles into a subtle dewy layer. Beverly Hills has an earthy pink hue, and there are several other shades to discover too. I particularly like the fun, futuristic packaging and its size is useful for stashing in your pocket or bag for on-the-move application.

Continue reading...

Merit the minimalist perfecting complexion stick

  • Best: Versatile base
  • Shades : 20
  • Key ingredients : Fatty acids

This multi-tasting complexion stick can be used as a concealer or as an overall base instead of foundation. I loved the option of a buildable, versatile concealer and foundation hybrid, for lighter make-up days or just nice and easy application. Available in 20 shades, including linen, camel and cacao, you can mix a few for contouring too.

The precise stick tip is useful for dabbing onto skin or combining with Merit’s brush no.1 blending brush (£32, Meritbeauty.com). Fatty acids are included for their moisturising qualities and I saw the formula blend across skin seamlessly. The lightweight coverage offered a natural-looking skin veil, which felt weightless to wear.

Continue reading...

Merit great skin instant glow serum

  • Best: Skincare buy
  • Shades: N/A
  • Key ingredients : Nniacinamide, hyaluronic acid, cacao seed extract

The brand’s first skincare product, great skin instant glow serum is a bi-phase buy so it separates into two layers in the bottle and needs a decent shake before use. The first thing I noticed when applying this serum is how refreshingly lightweight it is, and the formula sinks in quickly too. Plus, it can be used underneath or on top of your moisturiser, depending on which you prefer.

Ingredients include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid in a whopping four forms, cacao seed extract which contains awakening caffeine, balancing niacinamde and antioxidant Japanese goldthread root. I saw a dewy skin effect, a gorgeous brightening glow and a healthy-looking, fresh finish. Plus, like the other Merit products I tried, the serum is pleasing to apply.

Continue reading...

Merit brow 1980 volumizing pomade

  • Best: Fluffy brows
  • Shades : 3
  • Key ingredients : Vitamin B5, kaolin clay, mineral pigments

Designed to recreate the fluffy Eighties brow sported by supermodels like Cindy Crawford, this tinted pomade comes in blonde, brown and soft black shades. Ingredients include conditioning vitamin B5, alongside kaolin clay and mineral pigments for the colour. The tapered brush is a compact size for reaching every single eyebrow hair, and it can also be used alongside a separate spoolie if you prefer. I brushed my brows up and outwards and saw an effortless looking finish that was very easy to achieve. The formula is buildable, so I found it simple to achieve a bolder look with heavier eye make-up as well.

Continue reading...

Merit signature lip lightweight lipstick

  • Best: Smoothing lip colour
  • Shades: 8
  • Key ingredients : Plant-derived squalane, vitamin C, sunflower seed oil

This smoothing lipstick has an angled bullet for precision application without the need for a lipliner. I immediately noticed its soothing, moisturising formula on my often dry lips, and that’s thanks to ingredients including plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil. I trialled Fashion, and this berry tone added a brightening hue to my lips. The lippy creates a hydrating pop of colour which isn’t heavy, and my pout felt softened too. Meanwhile, you can pair it with the shade slick tinted lip oil for a glossy finish.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Merit beauty review

For a moisturised pout with a plumping effect and a tinted finish, I love Merit’s shade slick tinted lip oil. Meanwhile, flush balm cheek colour adds an easy pop of dewy blusher, and there are several shades to try. Finally, great skin instant glow serum adds lightweight hydration and creates fresh, healthy-looking skin.

Stocking up on beauty bits? Here’s the top 10 Sephora London products to shop, according to a head buyer.

