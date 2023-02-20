Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret that many essential beauty buys find fame across the pond. From CeraVe to Jones Road, the US is responsible for many of our most-loved beauty arsenal items, and now there’s another brand to add to your ever-growing collections.

Merit is a minimalist vegan-friendly brand founded by Katherine Power of Who What Wear and Versed Skincare fame. It was founded in the States in January 2021 and focuses on skincare-style ingredients, sleek packaging and simple formulas.

There’s a definite buzz around this beauty brand, in face the hashtag #meritbeauty has garnered 7m views and counting on TikTok. And it can already count celebs such as Bella Hadid, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker as fans. So, naturally, I was very intrigued to hear about Merit’s UK launch.

The range includes a bronzing balm, tinted lip oil, flush balm, a minimalist complexion stick and lengthening mascara which all come in at a mid-range price tag. And it’s worth noting that all its products feature ingredients like vitamin E, rosehip, shea butter and jojoba oil. Our only question was whether or not these Merit buys live up to the growing hype on both sides of the Atlantic.

Landing UK-wide on 22 February, I got my hands on a few key buys ahead of this date. The products are presented without much branding, in keeping with the minimalist beauty trend. In fact, all they feature is the word Merit or a twirly M symbol. Packaging encapsulates luxury, with gold tones seen throughout, and the holders are either recyclable, reusable or compostable.

They certainly look worthy of elevating our make-up bags, but what are the formulas and finishes like on skin? I’ve been investigating and have incorporated some of the range’s most popular buys into my daily make-up routine. These are the ones to know and love.

How I tested

I spent a month testing a few core products from Merit, and looked at each buy’s formula, finish and packaging. I also explored the multi-tasking benefits of these products, and how simple they are to apply. Keep scrolling to see my full tried and tested review.

The best Merit beauty products for 2023 are: