17 best lip glosses that offer long-lasting shine

Lip gloss is very much in vogue. While it didn’t exactly go anywhere, there’s certainly been a notable shift in people opting for a shiny finish.
Case in point, make-up artist Anna Payne has noted an increased preference for gloss, with people opting to apply high-shine formulas over matte lipstick. The reason? She attributes it to a desire for a “fresh and youthful” finish. A gloss, she says, “adds another dimension to your make-up and can make your lips look bigger, juicier and healthier”.
Thankfully, long are the days of overly sticky formulas, with brands now opting for skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and natural oils, to create a shiny sheen, but also help to moisturise and hydrate our lips at the same time.
In a bid to find the ones that are worth your money, we tested a whole host of different lip glosses, trialling plumping formulas, those best suited to dry lips and more. Keep reading for the ones that made the cut.
To bring you the best lip glosses, we tested a whole host of different formulas, assessing colour, shine, consistency and application. Those that were sticky, sickly or drying did not make the cut. We wore each lip gloss throughout a busy day, seeing how well it held up against straws and coffee cups, and noted how often we had to reapply.
One lip gloss will not suit all, that is a given. What our tester has found is a wide range of options, sure to have something for everyone. But a gloss that excelled in all arenas and really stood out as one to stand the test of time was Refy. Cool and modern packaging combined with carefully considered ingredients and chic mature colours means this lip gloss is one we reach for time and time again.
Rimmel and Elf offered some excellent budget options, each showing quality make-up really doesn’t need to break the bank to look classy. Speaking of classy, Hourglass, YSL and Channel showed how the classic beauty brands do it, proving gloss can be a mature and terribly chic option. Lipstick may last longer but there’s no denying that lip gloss is just way more fun.
