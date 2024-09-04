Jump to content
17 best lip glosses that offer long-lasting shine

These plumping and pigmented formulas have been put to the test

Ella Duggan
Wednesday 04 September 2024 16:34 BST
Our tester puckered up and tried out each and every gloss they could get their hands on
Our tester puckered up and tried out each and every gloss they could get their hands on (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Lip gloss is very much in vogue. While it didn’t exactly go anywhere, there’s certainly been a notable shift in people opting for a shiny finish.

Case in point, make-up artist Anna Payne has noted an increased preference for gloss, with people opting to apply high-shine formulas over matte lipstick. The reason? She attributes it to a desire for a “fresh and youthful” finish. A gloss, she says, “adds another dimension to your make-up and can make your lips look bigger, juicier and healthier”.

Thankfully, long are the days of overly sticky formulas, with brands now opting for skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and natural oils, to create a shiny sheen, but also help to moisturise and hydrate our lips at the same time.

In a bid to find the ones that are worth your money, we tested a whole host of different lip glosses, trialling plumping formulas, those best suited to dry lips and more. Keep reading for the ones that made the cut.

How we tested

Our tester in action trying out the best lip glosses of 2024
Our tester in action trying out the best lip glosses of 2024 (Ella Duggan)

To bring you the best lip glosses, we tested a whole host of different formulas, assessing colour, shine, consistency and application. Those that were sticky, sickly or drying did not make the cut. We wore each lip gloss throughout a busy day, seeing how well it held up against straws and coffee cups, and noted how often we had to reapply.

The best lip glosses for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Refy lip gloss: £16, Refybeauty.com
  • Best budget buy – Rimmel London thrill seeker glassy gloss: £6.74, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for lipstick loyalists – YSL rouge volupte candy glaze: £36, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best on-the-go gloss – Summer Fridays lip butter balm: £23, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best luxury lip gloss – Chanel rouge coco gloss: £36, Chanel.com

Refy lip gloss

Refy best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Lip gloss overall
  • Size: 13ml
  • Shades: Red, rosewood, papaya, guava, clear, taupe, fawn, sepia, blush and dusk
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering shades
    • Juicy glossy sheen
    • Refreshing and unique metal applicator
    • Buildable
  1.  £16 from Refybeauty.com
Prices may vary
Rimmel London thrill seeker glassy gloss

Rimmel best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Budget lip gloss
  • Size: 10ml
  • Shades: Coco sugar, pink candy, peachy vibes, pink to the berry, pine to the apple and berry glace
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great for matching with a lip liner
    • Great price
    • Smell and taste delicious
  • Take note
    • Shades lack variety
  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Summer Fridays lip butter balm

Summer Fridays best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: On-the-go gloss
  • Size: 15 g
  • Shades: Brown sugar, cherry, iced coffee, pink sugar, poppy, sweet mint, vanilla and vanilla beige
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Super hydrating
    • Easy tube application
    • Subtle but super flattering shades
    • Doubles as a lip balm
    • Buttery gloss-finish
  • Take note
    • Strong scent
    • Not the boldest colours
  1.  £23 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
YSL rouge volupte candy glaze

YSL best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: For lipstick loyalists
  • Size: 3.2ml
  • Shades: 02, 03, 04 and 05
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Loses the lip gloss side effects
    • Great pigment
    • Includes hyaluronic acid
  • Take note
    • On the pricier side
    • Not vegan
  1.  £36 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Glossier lip gloss

Glossier best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Clear lip gloss
  • Size: 4.2ml
  • Shades: Clear, holographic and red
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect for the cool clean girl aesthetic
    • Stays put for hours
    • Pocket-sized
  • Take note
    • A little pricey given the size
    • Sticky
  1.  £18 from Glossier.com
£18 from Glossier.com
Made by Mitchel beam lip gloss

Made by mitchel best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Glittery gloss
  • Size: 5ml
  • Shades: Coral, milkshake 4 me, loved lacquer - a magenta pink, orange u glad, cream cream, see right thru, the juice, candy cute, nude mood, natural nights, drippin in pink, in between shifts, party pearlzzz, coppa droppa and on the dancefloor
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Bold glitter
    • Compact size
    • Great shade selection
  • Take note
    • Not the best texture
  1.  £12 from Boots.com
£12 from Boots.com
Nars afterglow lip shine

Nars best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: All-rounder
  • Size: 5.5ml
  • Shades: Orgasm, nympho, aragon, A-lister, Chelsea girls, lover to lover, super vixen, tripple X, Turkish delight and unbroken
  • Vegan: N /A
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft application
    • A perfect pink shade
    • Not too glittery
    • Sits comfortably and effortlessly on the lips
  1.  £18 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer

Fenty beauty best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Applicator wand
  • Size: 9ml
  • Shades: Cheeky, Fenty glow, fu$$y, fuscia flex, glass slipper, hot chocolit, Riri and sweet mouth
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Big applicator wand makes applying it super easy
    • Smells and tastes great
    • Super glossy
    • Great range of colours
  1.  £19 from Boots.com
£19 from Boots.com
Elf sun boss gloss

ELF best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: SPF gloss
  • Size: N / A
  • Shades: Blush much?, it’s you mauve, peachy kween, pink me girl and that’s my jam
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely coconut smell
    • Built-in SPF coverage
  • Take note
    • Quite dry to apply
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
£7 from Amazon.co.uk
Trinny London lip glow

Trinny best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Versatile gloss
  • Size: 4g
  • Shades: Bella, Maddy, Thea, Honor, Freya, Indi, Cordy, Mia, Lyla and Lara
  • Vegan : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Super moisturising
    • Great for travel
    • Super cool packaging
  • Take note
    • Have to use your fingers
  1.  £16 from Trinnylondon.com
Prices may vary
Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk big lip plumpgasm

Charlotte Tilbury best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Plumping lip gloss
  • Size: 5.5ml
  • Shades: Fair/medium, medium/deep
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Big chunky wand
    • Instant and noticeable plump
    • Iconic shade
  • Take note
    • Not a fan of the packaging
  1.  £27 from Charlottetilbury.com
Prices may vary
Chanel rouge coco gloss

Channel best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Luxury lip gloss
  • Size: 5.5g
  • Shades: Melted honey, amarena, magnolia,bourgeoisie, tendresse and caramel
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Looks glam feels glam
    • Great way to do glitter in a chic and classy way
  1.  £36 from Chanel.com
£36 from Chanel.com
Hourglass phantom volumising glossy balm

Hourglass best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Fool-proof application
  • Size: 2g
  • Shades: Reveal, wish, rise, trace, sense, mist, desire, slip and impulse
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Super easy to apply
    • Buttery feel
    • Luxurious
    • Not sticky or too shiny
  • Take note
    • Not much pigment
  1.  £36 from Spacenk.com
£36 from Spacenk.com
NYX butter gloss

NYX best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: For shade options
  • Size: 8ml
  • Shades : 34
  • Vegan : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect glossy finish
    • Amazing range of shades
    • Super affordable price
  • Take note
    • Some wont like the very small wand
  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Maybelline lifter gloss

Maybelline best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Everyday gloss
  • Size : 5.4ml
  • Shades: Ice, moon, silk, petal, reef, amber, stone, topaz and gold
  • Vegan : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Loved the XL wand
    • Makes for a great everyday gloss
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Plumping claims land flat
  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
£6 from Amazon.co.uk
Kiko Milano 3D gydra lip gloss

Kiko best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Red lip gloss
  • Size : 6.5 ml
  • Shades : 30
  • Vegan : No
  • Why we love it
    • Wand allows for great precision
    • Bold show-stopping colour
  • Take note
    • Leaves lips dry after uses
    • Not vegan
  1.  £11 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Makeup Revolution juicy peptide lip balm

Revolution best lipgloss review indybest
  • Best: Peptide lip gloss
  • Size : 8ml
  • Shades : Clear ice, spice, nude latte and pink strawberry
  • Vegan : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great dupe for more expensive options
    • Lovely scents snd flavours
    • Good everyday colours
  • Take note
    • Colour and gloss doesn't last very well
  1.  £5 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Lip glosses

One lip gloss will not suit all, that is a given. What our tester has found is a wide range of options, sure to have something for everyone. But a gloss that excelled in all arenas and really stood out as one to stand the test of time was Refy. Cool and modern packaging combined with carefully considered ingredients and chic mature colours means this lip gloss is one we reach for time and time again.

Rimmel and Elf offered some excellent budget options, each showing quality make-up really doesn’t need to break the bank to look classy. Speaking of classy, Hourglass, YSL and Channel showed how the classic beauty brands do it, proving gloss can be a mature and terribly chic option. Lipstick may last longer but there’s no denying that lip gloss is just way more fun.

