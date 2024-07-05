Rimmel wonder’ink liquid eyeliner
- Size: 1.2ml
- Why we love it
- Precise applicator
- Long-lasting colour
- Affordable
- Take note
- Isn’t completely waterproof
For just £6, Rimmel’s liquid eyeliner is a steal and easily rivals formulas I’ve tried from more premium brands. It also lasts a long time, and despite nearly daily use, I only have to rebuy it every four months or so.
As for application, the pen-style product sits comfortably in the hand, while the nifty felt-tip applicator means I can create precise and smooth lines, with minimal effort. More often than not, I’ll get a perfect wing on the first attempt, in less than 10 seconds – and any product that reduces my getting-ready time gets extra love from me.
Whether you’re creating a soft flick or bolder wing for the evening, the pointed tip gives you extra versatility. Boasting a dark black pigment, the liner dries quickly for a matte finish that has impressive staying power throughout the day (only in balmy weather does the liner start to smudge).
Though described as waterproof, the liner does fade when swimming or in the shower – but the ease of application means topping up is no trouble.