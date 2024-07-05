Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

I perfected the art of creating a cat eye more than 10 years ago, and it’s been my go-to make-up look ever since. Just like a red lip, a cat eye is perenially chic – think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys or Jane Birkin’s signature Sixties flick.

One of the oldest make-up styles in history, the feline style can be traced back to ancient Egypt, where Cleopatra plumped for bold, wrap-around liner, immortalised in busts from the era.

Modern interpretations in the West began in the Twenties when the likes of French jazz singer Josephine Baker popularised the bold look before pin-ups Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner cemented the cat eye’s commercialisation in the Fifties and Sixties.

Much of the look’s enduring appeal lies in how well it works with various eye and face shapes. Widening eyes while adding definition, a flick can transform your face – but it all depends on your instrument.

Less Amy Winehouse and more Noughties-era Alexa Chung, I prefer my cat eye to be soft and understated. Simple yet classic, just a few strokes are all it takes to create a small winged look – and Rimmel’s wonder’ink liquid eyeliner is my trusted tool. Better yet, it costs just £6.

How I tested

open image in gallery Rimmel’s eyeliner has a precise tip to help with application ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using Rimmel’s budget liquid eyeliner for years, applying a few strokes after eye shadow and curling my lashes. For a softer look, I smudge the liquid liner along the lid with a brown kohl pencil. From the precise tip to the colour pay-off, ease of use and how long-lasting the product is, here’s why you need Rimmel’s wonder’ink liquid eyeliner in your own make-up arsenal.