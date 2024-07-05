Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The £6 liquid eyeliner I rely on for the perfect cat eye

This budget buy creates a perfectly defined flick in less than 10 seconds

Sponsored by
Daisy Lester
Senior eCommerce writer
Friday 05 July 2024 17:37 BST
This Rimmel liner has been one of my make-up-bag staples for years
This Rimmel liner has been one of my make-up-bag staples for years (iStock/The Independent)

I perfected the art of creating a cat eye more than 10 years ago, and it’s been my go-to make-up look ever since. Just like a red lip, a cat eye is perenially chic – think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys or Jane Birkin’s signature Sixties flick.

One of the oldest make-up styles in history, the feline style can be traced back to ancient Egypt, where Cleopatra plumped for bold, wrap-around liner, immortalised in busts from the era.

Modern interpretations in the West began in the Twenties when the likes of French jazz singer Josephine Baker popularised the bold look before pin-ups Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner cemented the cat eye’s commercialisation in the Fifties and Sixties.

Much of the look’s enduring appeal lies in how well it works with various eye and face shapes. Widening eyes while adding definition, a flick can transform your face – but it all depends on your instrument.

Less Amy Winehouse and more Noughties-era Alexa Chung, I prefer my cat eye to be soft and understated. Simple yet classic, just a few strokes are all it takes to create a small winged look – and Rimmel’s wonder’ink liquid eyeliner is my trusted tool. Better yet, it costs just £6.

Related stories

How I tested

Rimmel’s eyeliner has a precise tip to help with application
Rimmel’s eyeliner has a precise tip to help with application (Daisy Lester)

I’ve been using Rimmel’s budget liquid eyeliner for years, applying a few strokes after eye shadow and curling my lashes. For a softer look, I smudge the liquid liner along the lid with a brown kohl pencil. From the precise tip to the colour pay-off, ease of use and how long-lasting the product is, here’s why you need Rimmel’s wonder’ink liquid eyeliner in your own make-up arsenal.

Rimmel wonder’ink liquid eyeliner

liquid eyeliner.png
  • Size: 1.2ml
  • Why we love it
    • Precise applicator
    • Long-lasting colour
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Isn’t completely waterproof

For just £6, Rimmel’s liquid eyeliner is a steal and easily rivals formulas I’ve tried from more premium brands. It also lasts a long time, and despite nearly daily use, I only have to rebuy it every four months or so.

As for application, the pen-style product sits comfortably in the hand, while the nifty felt-tip applicator means I can create precise and smooth lines, with minimal effort. More often than not, I’ll get a perfect wing on the first attempt, in less than 10 seconds – and any product that reduces my getting-ready time gets extra love from me.

Whether you’re creating a soft flick or bolder wing for the evening, the pointed tip gives you extra versatility. Boasting a dark black pigment, the liner dries quickly for a matte finish that has impressive staying power throughout the day (only in balmy weather does the liner start to smudge).

Though described as waterproof, the liner does fade when swimming or in the shower – but the ease of application means topping up is no trouble.

  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Rimmel wonder’ink liquid eyeliner

Foolproof to apply and fast-drying, with a matte black finish that lasts all day, Rimmel’s wonder’ink liquid eyeliner is a must-have for those creating a cat-eye look. The pointed applicator helps with precision and aim, whether you’re after a soft flick in just a couple of strokes or want to build up your look with a bolder winged finish. For £6, it’s a hero budget buy.

Add more definition to your look, with our pick of the best mascaras

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in