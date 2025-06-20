Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

For more than a decade, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray (£23.60, Boots.com) has been a holy grail product that’s achieved cult status for its staying power and long wear. Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray (£32, Charlottetilbury.com) is newer but equally loved, and claims to set, hydrate and blur.

Both setting sprays are staples in my make-up bag, so with the arrival of an early summer heatwave, I’ve put both to the test to see which can stop my make-up melting away through tube journeys, a day at the office and after-work drinks.

Most make-up setting sprays, like these two, work through a polymer dissolved in a solvent. When you spray it on your face, the solvent evaporates, leaving behind a polymer “film” that locks in make-up and provides some waterproofing. The solvent can also diffuse your make-up slightly to make it look more blended.

So far, so similar. Both products are waterproof, and both promise 16-hour make-up insurance. There’s so there’s nothing left to do but put them in a head-to-head trial in a heatwave.

How I tested

Both setting sprays are staples in my make-up routine ( Sabrina Sahota )

I often reach for both setting sprays and use them throughout different seasons, so I already had a good sense at how they’d perform.

Urban Decay’s all nighter has been my go-to setting spray for almost a decade now. I’ve tried many others, but I always go back to it. It’s kept my make-up firmly in place on my oily skin through long-gone university nights out, destination weddings and many a day at the office. If I’m wearing make-up, chances are the last step in my routine will be this setting spray.

Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray is a newer addition to my make-up routine and I love it for adding glow and a boost of hydration.

I put both setting sprays to the test in the middle of a June heatwave. I applied my make-up at 7am and didn’t reapply throughout the day when I tested them, and I kept a close eye on if my base went patchy, cream blush disappeared, or eye liner smudged.